Global Antibacterial Glass (Soluble, Porous, Coated, Others) Market Report 2020-2025

DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibacterial Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antibacterial glass market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to register a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.



The rising instances of nosocomial or Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Consequently, these glasses are extensively utilized in the healthcare sector, especially in the burn, maternity, and geriatric oncology units.



Furthermore, antibacterial glass provides protection against antibiotic-resistant pathogens and aids in preventing various fatal ailments, including pneumonia and infections in the bloodstream and urinary tract. This, coupled with the growing awareness regarding the importance of maintaining hygiene and sanitation in healthcare centers and clinics, is significantly driving the market growth.



Additionally, the growing demand for antibacterial glass to sanitize machines and equipment used in the food and beverage (F&B) industry is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Manufacturers in the F&B industry are emphasizing on using antibacterial glass on food contact surfaces to minimize spoilage from microbial contamination and extending the shelf-life of the food products.



Other factors, including the increasing adoption of antibacterial glass in the production of consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets and laptops, coupled with the extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AGC Glass Europe, Beijing JiYan-Tech Co. Ltd, BFA Glas GmbH & Co. KG, Corning Inc., Essex Safety Glass Ltd., Innovative Glass, Ishizuka Glass Co. Ltd., Joh. Sprinz GmbH Co. KG, Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd., Sumita Optical Glass Ltd., Saint Gobain SA, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global antibacterial glass market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the active ingredient type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the glass type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global antibacterial glass market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Antibacterial Glass Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Active Ingredient Type

6.1 Silver

6.2 Copper

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Glass Type

7.1 Soluble

7.2 Porous

7.3 Coated

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Hospital Wards

8.2 Food & Beverage Products

8.3 Military Equipments

8.4 Household Products

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



AGC Glass Europe

Beijing JiYan-Tech Co. Ltd.

BFA Glas GmbH & Co. KG

Corning Inc.

Essex Safety Glass Ltd.

Innovative Glass

Ishizuka Glass Co. Ltd.

Joh. Sprinz GmbH Co. KG

Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd.

& Glazing Ltd. Sumita Optical Glass Ltd.

Saint Gobain S.A.

