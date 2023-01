Global Antibiotic Resistance Market Research Report 2023: The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR & Therapeutic Technology Developments

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibiotic Resistance Markets - Therapeutics by Pathogen and Therapy Type. With Situation Analysis, Executive & Investor Guides & Customization." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report has identified the 6 Key Large Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts.

Antimicrobial Resistance is creating new kinds of infections and "superbugs" that are resistant to current antibiotic medicines. New technologies (and new drugs) are under development to capture this growing market.



The report has looked at the technology picture too, giving you, plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections, can be treated, including an explanation of the key role diagnostics will play. This is a market with a lot of players, there are over 100 biotechnology companies profiled in the report. The report summarizes what technologies they are using.

Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data. The report includes five-year market forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors



2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 The Growing Threat and Opportunity of Antimicrobial Resistance

2.2 Defining the Opportunity

2.2.1 Revenue Market Size

2.3 Methods and Sources

2.3.1 Authors

2.3.2 Sources

2.4 U.S. Antibiotic Markets - Perspective

2.4.1 U.S. Outpatient Use of Antibiotics

2.4.2 U.S. Pharmaceutical Spending



3 Overview of a Dynamic Market

3.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts

3.1.1 Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical

3.1.2 Drug manufacturers - Generic

3.1.3 Contract Research and Manufacturing

3.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

3.1.5 Drug Marketing Companies

3.1.6 Biotechnology Companies

3.1.7 Regulatory Bodies

3.2 Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance

3.2.1 What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

3.2.2 Bacteria and Other Microbes

3.2.3 The History of Antibiotics

3.2.4 The Role of Animal Husbandry

3.2.5 The Implications of Horizontal Transfer

3.2.6 The Threat of AMR

3.3 The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies

3.4 The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR



4 The Market Opportunity of AMR

4.1 The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR

4.1.1 Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)

4.1.2 Campylobacter (DRC)

4.1.3 Clostridium Difficile (CD)

4.1.4 Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

4.1.5 Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)

4.1.6 Salmonella (DRNTS)

4.2 Therapeutic Technology Development Opportunities

4.2.1 Using Viruses Against Bacteria

4.2.2 Hydrolytic Enzymes Join the Fight

4.2.3 Antibodies

4.2.4 Vaccines

4.2.5 Probiotic Technology

4.2.6 Peptides vs. Pathogens

4.2.7 Mining Obsolete Science

4.2.8 CRISPR Antibiotics



5 Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments

5.1.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.2 Importance of These Developments

5.1.3 How to Use This Section

5.2 AMR Pandemic Overlooked

5.3 New resistance-busting antibiotic combination

5.4 CDC Awards $22M to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

5.5 Antibiotic resistance outwitted by supercomputers

5.6 STIs Reach Record Highs

5.7 New research using nanoparticles to bolster waning antibiotics

5.8 OpGen Receives FDA Clearance for AMR Panel

5.9 CDC Updates STI Diagnosis, Treatment Guidelines

5.10 Positive associations between AM use in animals and AMR in humans

5.11 PEW Antibiotic Pipeline Findings



6 Key Biotechnology Companies and Their Technology

6.1 Melinta Therapeutics

6.2 Arsanis

6.3 Phage Technologies S.A

6.4 Westway Health

6.5 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

6.6 BioVersys GmbH

6.7 Nabriva Therapeutics

6.8 Macrolide Pharmaceuticals

6.9 Nemesis Bioscience

6.10 C3J Therapeutics, Inc.

6.11 EpiBiome

6.12 discuva

6.13 SmartPhage.

6.14 AmpliPhi Biosciences

6.15 Pherecydes Pharma

6.16 Micreos

6.17 Procarta Biosystems

6.18 Lumavita

6.19 Madam Therapeutics

6.20 Priaxon

6.21 Biolytx Pharmaceuticals

6.22 AntibioTx

6.23 Xellia Pharmaceutials

6.24 Paratek Pharmaceuticals

6.25 Synereca Pharmaceuticals

6.26 Allecra Therapeutics

6.27 Fixed Phage

6.28 Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

6.29 Demuris

6.30 Prommune

6.31 Biosergen

6.32 Innovation Pharmaceuticals

6.33 Aviragen Therapeutics

6.34 Achillion Pharmaceuticals

6.35 ImmunNovative Developments, S.L.

6.36 Achaogen, Inc.

6.37 SelectX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

6.38 TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

6.39 Theravance Biopharma

6.40 Abbvie

6.41 KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

6.42 Iterum Therapeutics Limited

6.43 Forge Therapeutics

6.44 Alopexx Vaccine LLC

6.45 Integrated Biotherapeutics

6.46 Hennepin Life Sciences

6.47 Fedora Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.48 Contrafect Corporation

6.49 Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

6.50 AiCuris

6.51 RedHill Biopharma

6.52 Redx Pharma Plc/ Redx Anti Infectives Ltd.

6.53 ABAC Therapeutics

6.54 Alaxia SAS

6.55 Antabio S.A.S

6.56 Auspherix Ltd

6.57 BioFilm Pharma

6.58 Centauri Therapeutics Ltd

6.59 Combioxin SA

6.60 Da Volterra

6.61 Debiopharm International SA

6.62 Deinobiotics/Deinove

6.63 Destiny Pharma plc

6.64 Eligo Bioscience

6.65 Helperby Therapeutics Ltd

6.66 Karveel Pharmaceuticals

6.67 MaaT Pharma

6.68 Motif BioSciences, Inc / Motif Bio PLC

6.69 Mutabilis SAS

6.70 Neem Biotech Ltd

6.71 Northern Antibiotics Oy (Ltd)

6.72 Nosopharm

6.73 NovaBiotics Ltd

6.74 Phico Therapeutics Ltd

6.75 Polyphor Ltd

6.76 QureTech Bio AB

6.77 SetLance srl

6.78 Ultupharma AB

6.79 Vaxdyn

6.80 Vibiosphen

6.81 Bioaster

6.82 Vivexia

6.83 KBP Biosciences

6.84 Absynth Biologics

6.85 Spero Therapeutics

6.86 Merck

6.87 Symphogen

6.88 Warp Drive Bio.

6.89 Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

6.90 Pfizer

6.91 Allergan

6.92 GlaxoSmithKline

6.93 Novartis

6.94 Gilead Sciences

6.95 AstraZeneca

6.96 Sanofi

6.97 Shionogi Inc.

6.98 Cipla

6.99 DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals

6.100 Wockhardt Ltd.

6.101 VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals

6.102 MicuRx

6.103 Entasis Therapeutics

6.104 Merlion Pharmaceuticals

6.105 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.106 The Therapeutics Race - Summary of Companies Research Areas



7 Global Market Size

7.1 Global Market by Country

7.2 Global Market by Pathogen

7.3 Global Market by Technology



8 Market Sizes by Pathogen

8.1 DRSP Market

8.2 DRC Market

8.3 CD Market

8.4 MRSA Market

8.5 DRNG Market

8.6 DRNTS Market

8.7 Other Pathogen Market



9 Market Sizes by Technology

9.1 Antibiotics Market

9.2 Phage Market

9.3 Pep/Lys Market

9.4 Antibodies Market

9.5 Vaccine Market

9.6 Other Technology Market



10 The Future of AMR.



11 Appendices

11.1 United States Medicare System: Top Selling Drugs 2011-2015

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbhz4s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets