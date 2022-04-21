Global Antibiotic Resistance Market to Hit US$16.5 Billion By 2030

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resistance to antibiotics is a growing concern. About 750,000 people die each year worldwide from drug–resistance infections. If solutions aren't found and put in place, 10 million people could die from antibiotic resistance-related diseases by 2050. According to SPER Market Research, the global antimicrobial resistance (AMR) market was valued at US$10.2 billion in 2021 and estimated at US$16.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.74%. The main cause of death from COVID-19 is sepsis, a serious medical condition caused by the body's reaction to an infection. ASEP Medical Holdings Inc. (CSE:ASEP) (OTCQB:SEPSF) proposes to address this problem with a new diagnostic capable of detecting the dysfunctional immune response underlying the most severe form of sepsis. Other companies like ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) are looking to combat COVID-19 and cancer.

ASEP Medical Holdings Inc. (CSE:ASEP) (OTCQB:SEPSF), through its subsidiary ASEP Medical Inc., focuses on the development of an early diagnostic tool for sepsis and peptide therapy treatments for multiple applications. The company, which entered the public markets in December 2021, just commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture market under the symbol SEPSF.

In February, ASEP Medical Holdings announced that it has finalized an exclusive licensing arrangement with UBC for a patented and potentially groundbreaking AI-driven sepsis diagnosis technology. The technology, which was developed under the direction of leading UBC microbiologist and Asep Medical's Founding Director and COO, Dr. Robert Hancock, enables early and accurate diagnosis of the deadly disease sepsis. Sepsis, which occurred in 48.9 million people worldwide and caused 11 million deaths globally in 2017, has become increasingly concerning during the global pandemic.

ASEP Medical is addressing this disease head-on with its novel diagnostic test SepsetER, which senses the dysfunctional immune response underlying sepsis when the patients first enter the emergency room. The test is a blood-based gene expression assay that is straightforward to implement, and offers results within 1-2 hours in the emergency room or intensive care unit (ICU). Current diagnostic tools deliver results within 24-36 hours, often delaying the initiation of treatment. SepsetER enables physicians to quickly predict the severity of sepsis and define better, more immediate treatment options for the patient.

On March 21, ASEP Medical revealed compelling results from a study completed by RTI Health Solutions, a leading US-based research consultancy specializing in health economics and outcomes research.

According to RTI Health's research and findings, "Overall, early and appropriate antibiotic treatment is associated with an absolute decrease of 7% in mortality and a reduction of length of stay in the hospital of 5.85 days. This results in a reduction in costs of $14,555 in patients with sepsis without organ dysfunction, $17,134 in patients with sepsis with organ dysfunction, and $19,300 in patients with septic shock." Given the prevalence of sepsis, the report reveals this could result in an overall savings of up to $22 billion annually in the US alone (calculated by multiplying the estimated savings per hospital by the number of relevant hospitals in the US).

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, and Amyris Inc, a leading synthetic biotechnology company, announced on January 3 the completion of a previously announced joint venture agreement to accelerate the commercialization of a next-generation RNA COVID-19 vaccine . Upon completion of successful human trials and regulatory approval, the goal of the joint venture is to begin delivering the second-generation vaccine in 2022. ImmunityBio and Amyris aim to provide immunity for COVID-19 and access to underserved areas of the world where current vaccine technology is challenged due to cost and supply chain limitations.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of vaccines, announced on December 28 that Biological E reported that CORBEVAX ™, its COVID-19 vaccine which contains the adjuvant Dynavax's CpG 1018® adjuvant, has received approval for emergency use from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Dynavax and Biological E previously announced the execution of a Commercial Supply Agreement (CSA) for Dynavax to supply its adjuvant CpG 1018 for use in Biological E's CORBEVAX.

On December 15, Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, announced that it has entered into a lease agreement to expand its headquarters in South San Francisco, California. The lease is scheduled to begin April 1, 2022, and the additional 47,566 square feet of office and laboratory space will support the growth of its research platform and related clinical development activities. With this lease, the company will occupy more than 100,000 square feet at its headquarters in South San Francisco. Additionally, Allogene built Cell Forge 1, a state-of-the-art cell therapy manufacturing facility in Newark, California.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with new technology platforms that can bring new hope to people with severe pain, announced on January 5 that it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference which will be held virtually January 10-13, 2022. Ensysce uses nafamostat mesylate (Nafamostat), a synthetic protease inhibitor, in its efforts to stop opioid abuse and overdoses specifically in its MPAR™ class of agents. Research shows that Nafamostat may be effective in preventing or reducing the lethal outcome of COVID-19 infection.

