Global Antibiotics Market to register USD 4.44 Bn Growth, Changes in environmental conditions and the growing trade and travel to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Aug 01, 2022, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antibiotics Market by Product (broad-spectrum antibiotics and narrow-spectrum antibiotics), Application (natural, semisynthetic, and synthetic), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the global antibiotics market is USD 4.44 billion.
One of the major factors propelling the expansion of the global antibiotics market is the increasing occurrence of infectious diseases. Global demographic changes brought on by growing urbanization and globalization are important contributors to the rise of infectious diseases worldwide. Human occupants are now too crowded as a result of urbanization. These environments' high population densities encourage disease pathogen colonization and persistence in human populations.
Aside from the increasing number of dams, additional factors that have contributed to the rise in disease incidence and prevalence include unsanitary living conditions, a lack of sanitation, and inadequate waste management systems.
However, the development of antibiotic-resistant strains is a major challenge for the global antibiotics market growth.
The global antibiotics market report is segmented by
- Product (broad-spectrum antibiotics and narrow-spectrum antibiotics)
- Application (natural, semisynthetic, and synthetic)
- Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)
APAC will be the leading region with 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, Japan, and India are the key market for global antibiotics in APAC. The global antibiotics market will rise in APAC due to the increasing prevalence of infectious disorders.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Abbott Laboratories
- AbbVie Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bayer AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio
|
Antibiotics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.03%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
$ 4.44 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.17
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 49%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Broad-spectrum antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Narrow-spectrum antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- AbbVie Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bayer AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
