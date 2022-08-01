Global Antibiotics Market to register USD 4.44 Bn Growth, Changes in environmental conditions and the growing trade and travel to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

One of the major factors propelling the expansion of the global antibiotics market is the increasing occurrence of infectious diseases. Global demographic changes brought on by growing urbanization and globalization are important contributors to the rise of infectious diseases worldwide. Human occupants are now too crowded as a result of urbanization. These environments' high population densities encourage disease pathogen colonization and persistence in human populations.

Aside from the increasing number of dams, additional factors that have contributed to the rise in disease incidence and prevalence include unsanitary living conditions, a lack of sanitation, and inadequate waste management systems.

However, the development of antibiotic-resistant strains is a major challenge for the global antibiotics market growth. Read Sample Report right now!

The global antibiotics market report is segmented by

Product (broad-spectrum antibiotics and narrow-spectrum antibiotics)

Application (natural, semisynthetic, and synthetic)

Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA)

APAC will be the leading region with 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, Japan, and India are the key market for global antibiotics in APAC. The global antibiotics market will rise in APAC due to the increasing prevalence of infectious disorders.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Abbott Laboratories



AbbVie Inc.



AstraZeneca Plc



Bayer AG



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Johnson & Johnson



Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.



Merck KGaA



Pfizer Inc.



Sanofi

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Mental Health Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The mental health market share is expected to increase to USD 201.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%.

Malabsorption Syndrome Market by Disease Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The malabsorption syndrome market share is expected to increase to USD 1.55 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%.

Antibiotics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.03% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 4.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.17 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Broad-spectrum antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Narrow-spectrum antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio