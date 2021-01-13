Global Antibiotics Technologies and Markets, 2018-2019 Data, 2020 Estimates & Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibiotics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for antibiotics should grow from $44.4 billion in 2020 to reach $65.4 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the period of 2020-2025.

The report focuses on newer drugs and innovations in chemical compounds, vaccines and biologicals, recently launched or in development. Specifically excluded from the scope of research are vector or mosquito control approaches, strategies and products; drugs used for symptomatic treatment and not for the elimination of the virus from the host; and details on manufacturers and suppliers of non-branded generics.



The antibiotics market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for cell wall inhibitor and protein inhibitor antibiotic drugs. There is pressure on antibiotic drug manufacturers to offer antimicrobial-resistant drugs at affordable prices. At the same time, factors such as rising disposable incomes and increasing spending on healthcare in emerging markets, increasing grants from government agencies for antibiotic drugs research and development, and rising incidence of infectious diseases are contributing to the growth of the market.



Pharmaceutical companies and governments are increasingly working together in partnerships and collaborations to provide funding and implement incentive programs for the research and development (R&D) of antibiotics. These partnerships provide financial and technical assistance across different clinical development phases to the pharmaceutical companies.



Various programs, such as the Joint Programming Initiative on Antimicrobial Resistance (JPIAMR), the Innovative Medicines Initiative's (IMI's) New Drugs for Bad Bugs (ND4BB) program, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority's (BARDA) Broad Spectrum Antimicrobials Program, and Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X), have been implemented for the development of novel antibiotics by focusing on R&D gaps.



This report will also highlight the current and future market potentiality of antibiotics with detailed analysis of competitive environment between the companies. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analysis, impact of COVID-19, other infectious diseases and a regulatory scenario assessment will be covered in the current report. The report covers a market projection for 2025, and a market share for key players.



The report segments the market for antibiotics based on product type, route of administration, application and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into cell wall inhibitors, protein inhibitors, DNA inhibitors and other inhibitors (RNA, Mycolic Acid, Folic Acid). Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and topical. The market is also presented based on application type, which is further segmented into human and veterinary.



By geography, the market has been segmented into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa regions. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast value for 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background

Overview of Antibiotics

Common Side Effects of Antibiotics

Classification of Antibiotics

Cell Wall Inhibitors

Protein Inhibitors

DNA Inhibitors

Other Antibiotic Classes

Overview of Gram-negative and Gram-positive Bacteria

Route of Administration

Trends in the Market for Antibiotics

Funding for New Antibiotic Development

Increasing Focus on Antibiotic Drug Development by Smaller Pharmaceutical Firms

Growing Public-Private Partnerships

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growth of the Global Pharmaceutical Market Driven by Antibiotics

Rise in Geriatric Population and Infection Rate

Increasing Prevalence of Hospital-acquired Infections

Improved Awareness about Diseases and their Antibiotics

Market Restraints

Antibiotic-resistant Infections

Genericization of Antibiotics and Drugs

Declining Research and Development (R&D) Investment

Side Effects of Antibiotics

Market Opportunities

Market Expansion into Emerging Countries

Development of Novel Antibacterial Agents

Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Product

Global Market for Antibiotics by Product

Cell Wall Inhibitors

Protein Inhibitors

DNA Inhibitors

Other Types of Inhibitors

Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Route of Administration

Global Market for Antibiotics by Route of Administration

Oral Antibiotics

Topical Antibiotics

Other Routes of Administration

Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Region



Chapter 8: Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Industry

Short-term Impact

Change in Demand

Shift of Communication and Promotions to Remote Interactions

Research and Development Changes

Long-term Impact

Delayed Approvals for Non-COVID-related Pharmaceutical Products

Self-sufficiency in Pharma Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry Growth Slow-Down

Changes in Consumption Trends in Health-related Products

Chapter 9: Clinical Developments and Pipeline Products

Respiratory Tract Infections

Chapter 10: Value Chain Analysis

China is a Becoming a Center of Microbial Threats

Chapter 11: Regulatory Scenario

FDA and International Regulation

Recent Regulatory Reforms

Ketek Case Study

Chapter 12: Competitive Landscape

Global Company Market Share Analysis

Mergers, Collaborations, Partnerships and Acquisitions

Chapter 13: Company Profiles

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

