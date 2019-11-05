Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Report 2019: Rise of AF in Aging Populations, Increase in the Prevalence of ICH and GI Hemorrhages, NTAP Status for Specific Drugs

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anticoagulant reversal drugs market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, distribution channel, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.



Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market.

Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market has been segmented into prothrombin complex concentrates, vitamin K, protamine, tranexamic acid, idarucizumab, AndeXXa, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.



The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trend, and presence of key players. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments.



Key companies profiled in the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market include



Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc

Fresenius Kabi AG

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

CSL Limited

Octapharma AG

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Perosphere Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Product Overview

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.1.1. Rise in the prevalence of atrial fibrillation in aging population

5.2.1.2. Increase in the prevalence of ICH and GI hemorrhages

5.2.1.3. NTAP status for specific drugs

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.2.1. Challenges associated with the development of anticoagulant reversal drugs

5.2.2.2. Risk associated with reversing anticoagulation

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.3.1. Unmet clinical needs

5.2.3.2. Untapped market in emerging economies

5.2.4. Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2016?2026

5.2.5. Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Outlook

5.2.6. Key Industry Developments

5.2.7. Regulatory Scenario

5.2.8. Reimbursement Scenario

5.2.9. Pipeline Analysis

5.2.10. Healthcare Overview



6. Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Analysis, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Value Share Analysis, by Product

6.3. Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2016?2026

6.3.1. Prothrombin Complex Concentrates (PCC)

6.3.2. Vitamin K

6.3.3. Protamine

6.3.4. Tranexmic Acid

6.3.5. Idarucizumab

6.3.6. Andexxa

6.3.7. Others

6.4. Market Attractiveness, by Product



7. Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Value Share Analysis, by Distribution Channel

7.3. Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2016-2026

7.3.1. Hospital Pharmacies

7.3.2. Retail Pharmacies

7.3.3. Others

7.4. Market Attractiveness, by Distribution Channel



8. Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Analysis, by Region

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



9. North America Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Analysis



10. Europe Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Analysis



11. Asia Pacific Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Analysis



12. Latin America Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Analysis



13. Middle East & Africa Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Matrix

14.2. Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)

14.3. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hft43d



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

