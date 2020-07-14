Global Antifouling Coatings Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

DUBLIN, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antifouling Coatings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Antifouling Coatings estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% over the period 2020-2027. Shipping Vessels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.9% CAGR to reach US$7.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.8% share of the global Antifouling Coatings market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Antifouling Coatings market in the U. S. is estimated at US$976.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 10.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.



Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.The publisher brings years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others

Akzo Nobel NV

Altex Coatings Ltd.

BASF SE

Boero Bartolomeo S. p.A.

Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.

DuPont Industrial Biosciences

Hempel A/S

Jotun A/S

Kansai Paint Marine Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

PYI Inc.

San Cera Coat Industries Pvt., Ltd.

Sea Hawk Paints

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Witham Group

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Antifouling Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 38



