Global Antifouling Coatings Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jul 14, 2020, 07:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antifouling Coatings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Antifouling Coatings estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% over the period 2020-2027. Shipping Vessels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.9% CAGR to reach US$7.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.8% share of the global Antifouling Coatings market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Antifouling Coatings market in the U. S. is estimated at US$976.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 10.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.The publisher brings years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others

  • Akzo Nobel NV
  • Altex Coatings Ltd.
  • BASF SE
  • Boero Bartolomeo S. p.A.
  • Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.
  • DuPont Industrial Biosciences
  • Hempel A/S
  • Jotun A/S
  • Kansai Paint Marine Co., Ltd.
  • Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
  • PPG Industries, Inc.
  • PYI Inc.
  • San Cera Coat Industries Pvt., Ltd.
  • Sea Hawk Paints
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company
  • The Witham Group

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Antifouling Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ninuqm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com