Global Antifungal Drugs Markets, 2018 & 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antifungal Drugs Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Infection Type; Drug Type; Therapeutic Indication; Dosage form, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Antifungal Drugs market is expected to reach US$ 13,524.2 Mn in 2027 from US$ 10,182.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019-2027.



The significantly rising incidences of the fungal infections among others are the leading factors for the market growth.



The market is driven by the factors such as, rising incidences for the fungal infection of the skin, nails and hair, increasing incidences of cancers, HIV, and hospital-acquired infections and favorable government initiatives to combat the antifungal diseases are likely to drive the growth of the Antifungal Drugs market. However, lack of awareness regarding the fungal infections may restrict the growth of Antifungal Drugs market.



There has been significant variation in the rates of candidemia by age group. The rates have reduced considerably in infants, but it remains higher as compared to other groups. Candidemia rates are majorly high in people aged above 65 and older. The reasons for the difference in incidence by age, race may be due to the alteration in underlying circumstances, socioeconomic status, and other factors. The prevalence of Candidaemia in established countries has been related to the age of patients. The below is the country estimated burden of Candidaemia.



Moreover, due to the tropical climate, South Asia has a high frequency of fungal infections. For instance, according to a report published by Down To Earth organization in 2015, infection from yeast, which is a type of fungus, is 0.8 among 1,000 patients in the US. Moreover, the incidence is found to be 0.2 and 0.9 per 1,000 patients in Europe and Australia, respectively.



However, in India, approximately, 1-12 cases occur in every 1,000 patients that are affected by the fungal infection. Therefore, demand for the anti-fungal drugs is increasing owing to providing treatment and helps in maintaining the proper immunity to the patients. Thus, the rising rate of fungal infections are likely to drive the market for anti-fungal drugs in the coming years



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Global Antifungal Drugs Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Antifungal Drugs- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Global Antifungal Drugs Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Fungal Infections

5.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Cancers, HIV, and Hospital-Acquired Infections

5.1.3 Favourable Government Initiatives to Combat the Antifungal Diseases

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Fungal Infections

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry in Developing Regions

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Public-Private Partnerships Agreements in the Pharmaceutical Market

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Antifungal Drugs Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Antifungal Drugs Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Performance Of Key Players

6.4 Positioning Of Key Players



7. Antifungal Drugs Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 Infection Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Share by Infection Type 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Superficial Fungal Infection

7.4 Systemic Fungal Infection



8. Antifungal Drugs Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 Drug Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Share by Drug Type 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Echinocandins

8.4 Azoles

8.5 Polyenes

8.6 Allylamines



9. Antifungal Drugs Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Therapeutic Indication

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Share by Therapeutic Indication 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Aspergillosis

9.4 Dermatophytosis

9.5 Candidiasis

9.6 Others



10. Antifungal Drugs Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 Dosage Form

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Share by Dosage Form 2018 & 2027 (%)

10.3 Drugs

10.4 Ointment

10.5 Powder



11. Antifungal Drugs Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Regional Analysis



12. Antifungal Drugs Market- Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Comparative Company Analysis

12.3 Growth Strategies Done By The Companies In The Market, (%)

12.4 Recent Development Done By The Companies In The Market (2016-2019)



13. Antifungal Drugs Market-Key Company Profiles

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Merck And Co., Inc.

Scynexis Inc.

Novartis International AG

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Glenmark Pharmaceutical

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

