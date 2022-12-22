NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Antimalarial Drugs Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028



Segmented By Drug Type (Quinine, Chloroquine, Proguanil, Amodiaquine, Mefloquine, Hydroxychloroquine, Pyrimethamine, Others), By Drug Class (Aryl Aminoalcohol Compounds, Antifolate Compounds, Artemisinin Compounds, Antimicrobials), By Route of Administration (Oral, Powder Inhalation, Intravenous Administration), By Malaria Type (Plasmodium Falciparum, Plasmodium Malariae, Plasmodium Vivax, Plasmodium Ovale, Plasmodium Knowlesi), By Application (Prevention, Treatment of Malaria), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, E-Commerce, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028



Global antimalarial drugs market is expected to register impressive growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028.Increasing prevalence of malaria coupled with surge in research for new antimalarial drugs is anticipated to propel the growth of the market.



According to the â€œWorld Malaria Report 2021â€ by World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, there were approximately 228 million cases and about 6,02,000 malaria-related deaths.Moreover, the increase in awareness initiatives by governments is also a key factor for growth of antimalarial drugs market.



In 2021, the government of Malawi launched a â€™Zero Malaria Starts with Meâ€™ campaign to stop malaria by the year 2030, which is the leading cause of death in Malawi.

Additionally, rise in malaria death cases, especially in developing nations are also fueling the growth of antimalarial drugs market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), about half of the worldâ€™s population is at risk of malaria.

Global antimalarial drugs market can be segmented based on drug type, drug class, route of administration, malaria type, application, distribution channel, company, and region.Based on drug class, the market is segmented into aryl aminoalcohol compounds, antifolate compounds, artemisinin compounds and antimicrobials.



Among them, the aryl aminoalcohol compounds segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to rising cases of malaria across the world.

Based on route of administration, the global antimalarial drugs market is segmented into oral, powder inhalation and intravenous administration. Among them, the oral segment is expected to undergo high growth through 2028 owing to the advantages such as safety, easy ingestion, pain avoidance and better patient compliance.

Major companies operating in global antimalarial drugs market include Cipla Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Zydus Cadila, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Ranbaxy Laboratories), Strides Pharma Science Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The market players are adopting growth strategies like new product launches, mergers & partnerships to increase their global market share.



Objective of the Study:



â€¢ To analyze and forecast the market size of global antimalarial drugs market.

â€¢ To forecast global antimalarial drugs market based on drug type, drug class, route of administration, malaria type, application, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

â€¢ To identify drivers and challenges for global antimalarial drugs market.

â€¢ To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global antimalarial drugs market.

â€¢ To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the global antimalarial drugs market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of antimalarial drugs companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global antimalarial drugs market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



â€¢ Antimalarial drugs companies/partners, investors, and other stakeholders

â€¢ Hospital pharmacy/ retail pharmacy

â€¢ Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

â€¢ Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to antimalarial drugs

â€¢ Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as antimalarial drugs vendors, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global antimalarial drugs market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

â€¢ Global Antimalarial Drugs Market, By Drug Type:

o Quinine

o Chloroquine

o Proguanil

o Amodiaquine

o Mefloquine

o Hydroxychloroquine

o Pyrimethamine

o Others

â€¢ Global Antimalarial Drugs Market, By Drug Class:

o Aryl Aminoalcohol Compounds

o Antifolate Compounds

o Artemisinin Compounds

o Antimicrobials

â€¢ Global Antimalarial Drugs Market, By Route of Administration:

o Oral

o Powder Inhalation

o Intravenous Administration

â€¢ Global Antimalarial Drugs Market, By Malaria Type:

o Plasmodium Falciparum

o Plasmodium Malariae

o Plasmodium Vivax

o Plasmodium Ovale

o Plasmodium Knowlesi

â€¢ Global Antimalarial Drugs Market, By Application:

o Prevention

o Treatment of Malaria

â€¢ Global Antimalarial Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hospital Pharmacy

o Retail Pharmacy

o E-Commerce

o Others

â€¢ Global Antimalarial Drugs Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global antimalarial drugs market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a companyâ€™s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



â€¢ Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

â€¢ Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



