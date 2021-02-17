Global Antimicrobial Additives and Coatings Market Report 2021: Opportunities are Growing Fast Due to COVID-19 - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Antimicrobial Additives and Coatings to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the light of the global COVID-19 crisis, opportunities in antimicrobial coatings and additives are growing fast, with previous market hindrances such as cost less of an issue for application in healthcare, touch screens and packaging.



Antimicrobial coatings can provide long-lasting protection against fungi, bacteria and in some case, viruses. They are used to sterilize medical devices and surfaces to mitigate the impact of healthcare associated infections.



Antimicrobial coatings are also being increasingly adopted in food processing and packaging, aerospace, interiors, glass, HVAC ventilation and a wide range of high touch areas.

Report contents include:

Assessment of antimicrobial coatings including nanosilver/silver-ion coatings, copper coatings, photocatalytic coatings, Silane Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, biobased antimicrobial coatings, hydrogels, antimicrobial enzymes, adaptive biomaterials, piezoelectrics, polyDADMAC, liquid metals and antimicrobial nanomaterials.

Market revenues for antimicrobial coatings to 2030, by markets and technologies.

Assessment of end-users markets for antimicrobial coatings including household and indoor surfaces, medical and healthcare settings, clothing and medical textiles, food packaging and processing etc.

183 company profiles including products, technology base, target markets and contact details. Companies features include Allied Bioscience, Advanced Materials-JTJ s.r.o., Bio-Fence, Bio-Gate AG, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Dyphox, EnvisionSQ, GrapheneCA, Halomine, Inc., Integricote, Nano Came Co. Ltd., NanoTouch Materials LLC, NitroPep, OrganoClick, HeiQ Materials, Green Earth Nano Science, Kastus, SDST, myNano and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Antimicrobial additives and coatings market growing

1.1.1 Advantages

1.1.2 Properties

1.1.3 Applications

1.2 Antimicrobial and anti-viral coatings and surfaces

1.2.1 Self-cleaning antimicrobial coatings and surfaces

1.2.1.1 Bionic self-cleaning coatings

1.2.1.2 Photocatalytic self-cleaning coatings

1.2.1.3 Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean nanocoatings

1.2.2 Anti-viral coatings and surfaces

1.2.3 Nanomaterials

1.2.4 Cleanliness of indoor and public areas driving demand for antimicrobials

1.2.5 Application in healthcare environments

1.2.5.1 COVID-19 and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs)

1.2.5.2 Reusable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

1.2.5.3 Facemask coatings

1.2.5.4 Wipe on coatings

1.2.5.5 Long-term mitigation of surface contamination with nanocoatings

1.3 Main market players by antimicrobial technology area

1.4 Global market size and opportunity to 2030

1.4.1 End user markets for antimicrobial coatings

1.4.2 Global forecast for antimicrobial coatings to 2030

1.5 Market and technical challenges

1.6 Market drivers and trends



2 TYPE OF ANTIMICROBIAL COATINGS

2.1 Metallic-based coatings

2.2 Polymer-based coatings

2.3 Mode of action

2.4 Nanosilver or silver-ion antimicrobial coatings and additives

2.4.1 Properties

2.4.2 Mode of action

2.4.3 Environmental considerations

2.4.4 SWOT analysis

2.4.5 Products and applications

2.4.5.1 Silver nanocoatings

2.4.5.2 Antimicrobial silver paints

2.4.6 Markets

2.4.6.1 Textiles

2.4.6.2 Wound dressings

2.4.6.3 Consumer products

2.4.6.4 Air filtration

2.4.7 Companies

2.5 Copper antimicrobial coatings and additives

2.5.1 Properties

2.5.2 Mode of action

2.5.3 SWOT analysis

2.5.4 Application in antimicrobial coatings

2.5.5 Companies

2.6 Zinc oxide coatings and additives

2.6.1 Properties

2.6.2 Mode of action

2.6.3 Application in antimicrobial coatings

2.6.4 Companies

2.7 Photocatalytic coatings (Titanium Dioxide)

2.7.1 Development of photcatalytic coatings

2.7.1.1 Market drivers and trends

2.7.2 Mode of action

2.7.3 Glass coatings

2.7.4 Interior coatings

2.7.5 Improving indoor air quality

2.7.6 SWOT analysis

2.7.7 Application in antimicrobial coatings

2.7.7.1 Self-Cleaning coatings-glass

2.7.7.2 Self-cleaning coatings-building and construction surfaces

2.7.7.3 Photocatalytic oxidation (PCO) indoor air filters

2.7.7.4 Water treatment

2.7.7.5 Medical facilities

2.7.7.6 Antimicrobial coating indoor light activation

2.7.8 Companies

2.8 Silane Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

2.8.1 Mode of action

2.8.2 Application in antimicrobial coatings

2.8.3 Companies

2.9 Biobased antimicrobial coatings

2.9.1 Chitosan

2.9.1.1 Properties

2.9.1.2 Application in antimicrobial coatings

2.9.2 Antimicrobial peptide (AMP) coatings

2.9.2.1 Properties

2.9.2.2 Application in antimicrobial coatings

2.9.3 NanoCellulose (Nanocrystalline, Nanofibrillated, and Bacterial Cellulose)

2.9.4 Natural fibers

2.9.5 Starch

2.9.6 Alginate

2.9.7 Adaptive biomaterials

2.9.8 Antimicrobial enzymes

2.10 Hydrogels

2.11 Antibacterial liquid metals

2.12 Self-cleaning antimicrobial coatings

2.12.1 Hydrophilic coatings

2.12.2 Hydrophobic coatings

2.12.2.1 Properties

2.12.2.2 Application in facemasks

2.13 Superhydrophobic coatings and surfaces

2.14 Oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and surfaces

2.14.1 SLIPS

2.14.2 Covalent bonding

2.14.3 Step-growth graft polymerization

2.15 Other antimicrobial materials additives in coatings

2.15.1 Graphene

2.15.1.1 Properties

2.15.1.2 Graphene oxide

2.15.1.3 Anti-bacterial activity

2.15.1.4 Reduced graphene oxide (rGO)

2.15.1.5 Application in antimicrobial coatings

2.15.2 Silicon dioxide/silica nanoparticles (Nano-SiO2)

2.15.2.1 Properties

2.15.2.2 Application in antimicrobial coatings

2.15.3 Polyhexamethylene biguanide (PHMB)

2.15.4 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)

2.15.5 polyDADMAC

2.15.6 Fullerenes

2.15.7 Gold nanoparticles

2.15.8 Cerium oxide nanoparticles

2.15.9 Iron oxide nanoparticles

2.15.10 Magnesium oxide nanoparticles

2.15.11 Nitric oxide nanoparticles

2.15.12 Aluminium oxide nanoparticles

2.15.13 Calcium Hydroxide

2.15.14 Piezoelectrics



3 ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY



4 MARKETS FOR ANTIMICROBIAL COATINGS

4.1 HOUSEHOLD AND INDOOR SURFACES

4.1.1 Market drivers and trends

4.1.2 Applications

4.1.2.1 Self-cleaning and easy-to-clean

4.1.2.2 Indoor pollutants and air quality

4.1.3 Global market size

4.2 MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE SETTINGS

4.2.1 Market drivers and trends

4.2.2 Applications

4.2.2.1 Antimicrobial resistance

4.2.2.2 Medical surfaces and Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI)

4.2.2.3 Wound dressings

4.2.2.4 Medical equipment and instruments

4.2.2.5 Fabric supplies scrubs, linens, masks (medical textiles)

4.2.2.6 Medical implants

4.2.3 Global market size

4.3 CLOTHING AND TEXTILES

4.3.1 Market drivers and trends

4.3.2 Applications

4.3.2.1 Antimicrobial clothing

4.3.3 Global market size

4.4 FOOD & BEVERAGE PRODUCTION AND PACKAGING

4.4.1 Market drivers and trends

4.4.2 Applications

4.4.2.1 Antimicrobial coatings in food processing equipment, conveyor belts and preparation surfaces

4.4.2.2 Antimicrobial coatings and films in food packaging

4.4.2.3 Agriculture

4.4.3 Global market size

4.5 OTHER MARKETS

4.5.1 Automotive and transportation interiors

4.5.2 Water and air filtration



5 GLOBAL MARKET REVENUES

5.1 By technology

5.2 By market



6 ANTIMICROBIAL COATINGS COMPANY PROFILES

7 RECENT RESEARCH IN ACADEMIA



8 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY



9 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



10 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Materials-JTJ s.r.o.

Allied Bioscience

Bio-Fence

Bio-Gate AG

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Dyphox

EnvisionSQ

GrapheneCA

Green Earth Nano Science

Halomine, Inc.

HeiQ Materials

Integricote

Kastus

myNano

Nano Came Co. Ltd.

NanoTouch Materials LLC

NitroPep

OrganoClick

SDST

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35u50n







Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

