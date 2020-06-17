Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market Analysis (2020 to 2026) - Featuring AST Products, BASF & Biointeractions Among Others

DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Devices Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices market is expected to reach $2.88 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2018 to 2026. Antimicrobial coated film is perfect overlay material that can be able to be used to demolish the enlargement of microorganisms. Antimicrobial coating is a straight response to the rising emphasis on hygiene, and bacteria prevention. The majority infections linked with medical device implantation are caused by bacteria. Bacterial infections pose serious harms, growing human suffering and cost burden of healthcare globally. Medical systems for use externally or internally with humans or animals can serve to begin bacterial, viral, fungal or other undesirable infections.



Factors such as increasing technological advancements in antimicrobial coatings, mounting emphasis on hygiene and growing awareness about hospital-acquired infections are driving the market growth. Though, mounting number of no cost trade agreements is restraining the market. Development healthcare market in rising economies is the opportunity for the Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices market.



Based on materials, metallic coatings segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to metals coating includes silver, copper and many others which are confirmed as a extremely efficient antimicrobial agent and is extensively used for coating medical devices. This, in turn would spur the development of the materials market.



The key vendors mentioned are AST Products, Inc , BASF SE, Biointeractions Ltd, Covalon Technologies Ltd, Hydromer, Inc, PPG Industries, Inc, Royal DSM , Sciessent LLC, Specialty Coating Systems, Inc and The DOW Chemical Company



11 Strategic Benchmarking



