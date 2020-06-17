Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market Analysis (2020 to 2026) - Featuring AST Products, BASF & Biointeractions Among Others
Jun 17, 2020, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Devices Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices market is expected to reach $2.88 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2018 to 2026. Antimicrobial coated film is perfect overlay material that can be able to be used to demolish the enlargement of microorganisms. Antimicrobial coating is a straight response to the rising emphasis on hygiene, and bacteria prevention. The majority infections linked with medical device implantation are caused by bacteria. Bacterial infections pose serious harms, growing human suffering and cost burden of healthcare globally. Medical systems for use externally or internally with humans or animals can serve to begin bacterial, viral, fungal or other undesirable infections.
Factors such as increasing technological advancements in antimicrobial coatings, mounting emphasis on hygiene and growing awareness about hospital-acquired infections are driving the market growth. Though, mounting number of no cost trade agreements is restraining the market. Development healthcare market in rising economies is the opportunity for the Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices market.
Based on materials, metallic coatings segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to metals coating includes silver, copper and many others which are confirmed as a extremely efficient antimicrobial agent and is extensively used for coating medical devices. This, in turn would spur the development of the materials market.
The key vendors mentioned are AST Products, Inc , BASF SE, Biointeractions Ltd, Covalon Technologies Ltd, Hydromer, Inc, PPG Industries, Inc, Royal DSM , Sciessent LLC, Specialty Coating Systems, Inc and The DOW Chemical Company
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2016
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Devices Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Antimicrobial Coatings
5.3 Anti-Thrombogenic Coatings
5.4 Drug-Eluting Coatings
5.5 Hydrophilic Coatings
6 Global Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Devices Market, By Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Metallic Coatings
6.3 Non-Metallic Coatings
7 Global Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Devices Market, By Device Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Catheters
7.3 Elastomeric Seals
7.4 Guide Wires
7.5 Implantable Devices
7.6 Mandrels & Molds
7.7 Surgical Instruments
8 Global Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Devices Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Bio Implants, Neuro Stimulation
8.3 Cardiovascular Devices
8.4 Dental Devices
8.5 Diagnostic Imaging
8.6 Drug Delivery Devices
8.7 General Surgery
8.8 Gynecology
8.9 Implantable Devices
8.10 In-Vitro Diagnostics
8.11 Orthopedics
8.12 Therapeutic
9 Global Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Devices Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.3 Diagnostic Centers
9.4 Hospitals
9.5 Medical Institutions
9.6 Research Laboratories
10 Global Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Devices Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Strategic Benchmarking
12 Vendors Landscape
12.1 AST Products, Inc
12.2 BASF SE
12.3 Biointeractions Ltd
12.4 Covalon Technologies Ltd
12.5 Hydromer, Inc
12.6 PPG Industries, Inc
12.7 Royal DSM
12.8 Sciessent LLC
12.9 Specialty Coating Systems, Inc
12.10 The DOW Chemical Company
