Global Antimicrobial Food Disinfectant Market 2020-2025 with Potential Positive/Negative Impacts of Covid-19 on the $2+ Billion Industry
Sep 25, 2020, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Food Disinfectant Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Antimicrobial Food Disinfectant Market Report
The global antimicrobial food disinfectant market size to cross revenues of over $2.1 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
The industry is expected to observe a phenomenal growth on account of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has generated an opportunity for FMCG companies to launch antimicrobial disinfectants. Consumers are concerned about the hygiene and safety of consumed food products, thereby driving the application of antimicrobial disinfectants across the world. Hence, the increased concern of customers regarding foodborne illness due to the COVID-19 virus and other bacteria is expected to drive the market growth.
The increased focus on natural-based disinfectants and the increase in awareness toward the usage of food disinfectant among consumers are likely to influence the growth of the market. North America and the APAC are likely to drive the market with increased customer concerns for food-borne diseases.
The market is anticipated to exhibit significant revenue growth owing to the rise in consumer awareness toward hygienic packaged products and an extensive focus on food safety from government authorities during supply chain and retail distribution. Companies currently operating in the food processing industry are now focusing on the implementation of advance and next-generation disinfection and sanitation technology.
Global Antimicrobial Food Disinfectant Market Segmentation
The global antimicrobial food disinfectant market research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, application, end-user, and geography. Liquid-based antimicrobial food disinfectants dominate the market; however, granule and spray-based ones are expected to increase their market shares during the forecast period. APAC, North America, and Europe are likely to be major contributors to the growth of the market.
The growing concern over foodborne illnesses, particularly after the COVID-19 outbreak, is likely to driven high potential growth in several regions during the forecast period. The higher effectiveness of liquid-based substances than other types in countering the spread of germs in food substances is likely to influence at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The commercial & industrial sector dominates the antimicrobial food disinfectant market. The use of these solutions is expected to grow in commercial places such as restaurants and retail outlets as consumers are highly concerned about food protection and its related illness. Also, with the increased norms regarding food safety in industrial and commercial sectors, the segment is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Moreover, safety and an increase in awareness of chemicals, which can be used to wash fruits and vegetables better than normal water, is expected to anticipate the growth in the market.
The fruits and vegetables disinfectant segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7%, majorly due to the increased concerns related to healthy eating habits and the growing foodborne diseases. Also, cleaning and disinfecting fruits and vegetables has been an important part of food safety as it prevents cross contamination of pesticides and chemicals.
Hence, the usage of disinfectants on fresh products such as fruits and vegetables prevent foodborne illness and is used in industrial, commercial, and residential applications. After the COVID-19 outbreak, the segment has been witnessing a high demand for antimicrobial disinfectants; hence, vendors are coming up with new product launches and expanding their product portfolio. Moreover, the use of chemicals has increased in disinfectant, and several new chemicals are likely to arrive in the market, including salts of carbonate, citric acid, and others.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The global antimicrobial food disinfectant market is highly concentrated with a few key players having a significant share in the market. The market is characterized by vendors that are application- and product-specific. Vendors with exposure to only a single application or product are prone to face challenges with respect to maintaining a steady stream of orders flowing in. The selection criteria for vendors mainly depend on the raw material access of vendors, pricing models, and portfolio of projects on similar lines. The competitive landscape of the industry is high in different geographical regions and food disinfectant type variations.
Prominent Vendors
- Ecolab
- ITC
- Marico
- AgroFresh
Other Prominent Vendors
- Sanosil
- Diversey
- Eat Cleaner
- Fit Organic
- Environne
- Biokleen
- Nutraneering
- Beaumont Products
- United Chemical Company
- Decco
- Xeda International
- P&G
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact of Covid-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increase In Shelf Life
8.2 Government Regulations On Food Safety
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Foodborne Illnesses
9.2 Consumption Of Healthy Food Products
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Use Of Homemade Solutions
10.2 Competitive Marketplace
10.3 Lack Of Awareness About Use Of Disinfectants
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Application
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Fruits & Vegetables
12.4 Meat & Poultry
12.5 Fish & Seafood
13 End User
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Commercial & Industrial
13.4 Residential
14 Product
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Liquid
14.4 Granules
14.5 Spray
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
16 North America
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Application
16.4 End User
16.5 Product
16.6 Key Countries
17 Europe
18 APAC
19 Middle East And Africa
20 Latin America
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ousxba
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets