Global Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostic Markets, 2022-2027 - Focus on Streptococcus Pneumoniae, Campylobacter, Clostridium Difficile, Staphylococcus Aureus, Neisseria Gonorrhoeae, Salmonella

The report has identified the 6 Key Large Pathogen Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts. We profile over 30 companies, large and small, working in this area.The report also includes five year market forecasts.

Diagnostics are leading the charge in reducing the threat posed by antimicrobial resistance. Will these technologies solve the problem before new antibiotics come along? New diagnostic technologies, beyond gene sequencing, are under development to capture this growing market.



The publisher has looked at the technology picture, giving you a plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections can be diagnosed.



The Market Opportunity of AMR

The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR

Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)

Campylobacter (DRC)

Clostridium Difficile (CD)

Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)

Salmonella (DRNTS)

Diagnostic Technology Development Opportunities

What's Wrong with Microbiology

The Features Battleground of Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Multiplex vs. POC/Rapid

The Miracle of Genetics

From Multiple Pathogens to All Pathogens - The Next Next Generation

Gene Sequence Diagnostics WITHOUT the Sequencing.

Markers of Resistance

What Happens to the Microbiology Lab?

Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostics Recent Developments

Campylobacter strains exchange genes

Disinfection spreads antimicrobial resistance

Molzym, Fraunhofer Developing Rapid Sepsis Diagnostic Platform

Illumina, IDbyDNA Flesh Out Sequencing-Based Respiratory Tests

Accelerate Diagnostics Announces Expansion of Antimicrobial Sensitivity Testing 101

Rapid diagnostics, antimicrobial stewardship linked to quicker time to optimal antibiotics

Visby Medical Wins AMR Diagnostic Competition

DNAe Technology Successfully Detects SARS-CoV-2 Sequences

Infections with foodborne bacteria becoming harder to treat

Dust is sharing antibiotic resistance genes

Report predicts drug resistance likely to kill 400,000

New method to test for infection resistance.

Qiagen launches AMR database

Antibiotic resistance test for gonorrhea gets FDA breakthrough

Qiagen, Ares Genetics Ink Licensing Pact for AMR Bioinformatics

OpGen to File First 510(k) for AMR Gene Panel

Curetis' Subsidiary Ares Genetics Teams Up with Sandoz in Fight Against AMR

GeneCapture to determine antibiotic sensitivity in an automated rapid portable device

Quick identification of multidrug-resistant pathogens

OpGen to Offer Qiagen Nucleic Acid Purification Tech With Acuitas Pathogen Panel

Metagenomics Enables Researchers to Uncover Drug Resistance Genes

Rapid detection of multi-drug-resistant bacteria

High Throughput Manufacturing Lines to Answer Growing Needs for Diagnosis Cartridges

New solution for diagnosing antibiotic-resistant bacteria

MALDI-TOF - Results in Minutes not Days

CRISPR Tool Used to Uncover Infections

Automated Blood Tests Startup MeMed Raises Funds, Wins Grant

BD, Check-Points Receive CE Mark for Resistant Organism Screening Test

OpGen Inks Deal to Use Thermo Fisher PCR Tech in Acuitas Gene Panel Tests

Hospital Plumbing Harbors Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria

Curetis Gets Singapore Approval for Pneumonia Test

PlexBio, Denka to Codevelop Sepsis, Multidrug Resistance MDx

Curetis, MGI Collaborate to Combine Sample Prep, NGS Technologies

Key AMR Diagnostics Companies

1928 Diagnostics

Abbott Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Binx Health

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cepheid (now Danaher)

Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

Day Zero Diagnostics.

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Fusion Genomics

GeneFluidics

Great Basin Corporation

Hutman Diagnostics

Inflammatix

Linear Diagnostics

Millipore Sigma

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Perkin Elmer

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

SeLux Diagnostics

Sense Biodetection

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

