Global Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2023 - Multiple Diagnostic Technologies Create New Global Race
Mar 15, 2019, 18:00 ET
Diagnostics are leading the charge in reducing the threat posed by antimicrobial resistance.
New diagnostic technologies, beyond gene sequencing, are under development to capture this growing market. This report has looked at the technology picture, giving you plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections can be diagnosed.
The 6 Key Large Pathogen Opportunities in this space have been identified and market forecasts have been developed. The report includes profiles of 20 companies, large and small, working in this area.
Topics Covered
i. Antimicrobial Resistance - Strategic Situation Analysis
ii. Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
iii. Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 The Growing Threat and Opportunity of Antimicrobial Resistance
1.2 Defining the Opportunity
1.2.1 Revenue Market Size
1.3 Methods and Sources
1.3.1 Authors
1.3.2 Sources
1.4 U.S. Antibiotic Markets - Perspective
1.4.1 U.S. Outpatient Use of Antibiotics
1.4.2 U.S. Pharmaceutical Spending
2. Overview of a Dynamic Market
2.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts
2.1.1 Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical
2.1.2 Drug manufacturers - Generic
2.1.3 Contract Research and Manufacturing
2.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Industry
2.1.5 Drug Marketing Companies
2.1.6 Biotechnology Companies
2.1.7 Regulatory Bodies
2.2 Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance
2.2.1 What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)
2.2.2 Bacteria and Other Microbes
2.2.3 The History of Antibiotics
2.2.4 The Role of Animal Husbandry
2.2.5 The Implications of Horizontal Transfer
2.2.6 The Threat of AMR
2.3 The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies
2.4 The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR
3. The Market Opportunity of AMR
3.1 The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR
3.1.1 Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)
3.1.2 Campylobacter (DRC)
3.1.3 Clostridium Difficile (CD)
3.1.4 Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
3.1.5 Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)
3.1.6 Salmonella (DRNTS)
3.2 Diagnostic Technology Development Opportunities
3.2.1 What's Wrong with Microbiology
3.2.2 The Features Battleground of Infectious Disease Diagnostics
3.2.3 Multiplex vs. POC/Rapid
3.2.4 The Miracle of Genetics
3.2.5 From Multiple Pathogens to All Pathogens - The Next Next Generation
3.2.6 Gene Sequence Diagnostics WITHOUT the Sequencing
3.2.7 Markers of Resistance
3.2.8 What Happens to the Microbiology Lab?
3.4. Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments
Importance of These Developments
How to Use This Section
- Qiagen, Ares Genetics Ink Licensing Pact for AMR Bioinformatics
- OpGen to File First 510(k) for AMR Gene Panel
- Curetis' Subsidiary Ares Genetics Teams Up with Sandoz in Fight Against AMR
- GeneCapture to determine antibiotic sensitivity in an automated rapid portable device
- Quick identification of multidrug-resistant pathogens
- OpGen to Offer Qiagen Nucleic Acid Purification Tech With Acuitas Pathogen Panel
- Metagenomics Enables Researchers to Uncover Drug Resistance Genes
- Rapid detection of multi-drug-resistant bacteria
- Improved Diagnostics Fail to Halt the Rise of Tuberculosis
- High Throughput Manufacturing Lines to Answer Growing Needs for Diagnosis Cartridges
- New solution for diagnosing antibiotic-resistant bacteria
- MALDI-TOF - Results in Minutes not Days
- CRISPR Tool Used to Uncover Infections
- Automated Blood Tests Startup MeMed Raises Funds, Wins Grant
- BD, Check-Points Receive CE Mark for Resistant Organism Screening Test
- LiDia BSI Detects Pathogens and Antimicrobial Resistance
- New tool can Track Resistant Malaria
- Rapid Test Developed to Measure Antibiotic Resistance in Patients with UTIs
- Longitude Funds for POC Tests
- New test can identify dangerous bacteria with resistance to last-resort antibiotic
- bioMerieux receives FDA clearance for expanded pathogen identification capability
- OpGen Inks Deal to Use Thermo Fisher PCR Tech in Acuitas Gene Panel Tests
- Hospital Plumbing Harbors Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria
- Acquisition Strategy Fills Out Roche's Diagnostic Pipeline
- Curetis Gets Singapore Approval for Pneumonia Test
- PlexBio, Denka to Codevelop Sepsis, Multidrug Resistance MDx
- Curetis, MGI Collaborate to Combine Sample Prep, NGS Technologies
4. Key Biotechnology Companies and Their Technology
4.1 Diagnostics
4.1.1 1928 Diagnostics
4.1.2 Sense Biodetection
4.1.3 Fusion Genomics
4.1.4 Day Zero Diagnostics
4.1.5 Inflammatix
4.1.6 Hutman Diagnostics
4.1.8 bioMerieux Diagnostics
4.1.9 Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH
4.1.10 Great Basin Corporation
4.1.11 Becton, Dickinson and Company
4.1.12 Roche Diagnostics
4.1.13 Cepheid (now Danaher)
4.1.14 Atlas Genetics
4.1.14 Accelerate Diagnostics
4.1.15 Seimens
4.1.16 Abbott Diagnostics
4.1.17 Thermo Fisher
4.1.18 Bio - Rad
4.1.19 GenePOC Diagnostics
4.1.20 Sysmex
4.1.21 Ortho Clinical
5. The Global Market
5.1 Global Market by Country
6. Global Market by Pathogens
6.1 Global Market by Pathogens
6.2 DRSP
6.3 DRC
6.4 CD
6.5 MRSA
6.5 DRNG
6.6 DRNTS
7. AMR Diagnostics by Technology
7.1 Global Market by Technology
7.2 Bacterial Culture
7.3 Immunoassay
7.4 Polymerase Chain Reaction
7.5 Genetic Sequencing
7.6 Mass Spectrometer
7.7 Rapid, POC and Other
8. Vision of the Future of AMR Diagnostics
