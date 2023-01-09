Global Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2028 at a 6.1% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --CThe "Global Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology Companies), By Pathogen, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market size is expected to reach $5.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



Antimicrobial resistance has become the biggest danger to public health and is considered a global burden. Effective treatment plans can be guided by rapid diagnostic tests that pinpoint microorganisms with a high risk of developing drug resistance, assess antimicrobial susceptibility, and separate viral from bacterial infections. Rapid diagnostic tests also make epidemiological surveillance easier by allowing for the monitoring of developing resistant infectious pathogens and their transmission.



In order to survive, bacteria can create mechanisms known as resistance against antibiotics and antifungals. The germ's resistance mechanisms are determined by the specific proteins that DNA instructs the germ to produce. Many different forms of resistance genes can be found in bacteria and fungi. The perfect confluence of resistance mechanisms in bacteria that are already difficult to treat can render all antibiotics and antifungals useless, leading to illnesses that are untreatable. Unsettlingly, bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics and antifungals might exchange such resistance mechanisms with some other bacteria.



Market Growth Factors

Availability of Better Diagnostics Tests and Kits



Some brand-new, speedy image-based technologies can deliver information in a clinical situation more swiftly. The prevailing culture-based techniques that necessitate isolated colonies to increase before susceptibility data could be obtained can take up to 48 hours or more. New methodologies that reveal drug resistance without the use of conventional culture procedures can reduce that time frame by at minimum one day and possibly more.



Increasing Incidences of Hospital-Acquired Infections



Nosocomially acquired illnesses that are not existing or hatching at the moment of admission to a hospital are known as hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). These infections may include bloodstream infections that are joined to central lines, or urinary tract infections caused by use of catheters, many surgical site infections, ventilators influenced pneumonia, or pneumonia acquired in hospitals, and infections with CD. Many different intrusive techniques and equipment are used in modern healthcare to cure patients and aid in their recovery.



Technology Outlook



Based on technology, the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market is categorized into microbiology culture, immunoassay, PCR, NGS, mass spectroscopy, rapid & point of care, and others. The PCR segment dominated the revenue share in the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market in 2021. The main elements leading to the high sector share include developments in PCR technology and PCR technology's wide penetration because of its excellent accuracy. The segment is also growing as a result of PCR diagnostics for hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) like C. difficile and MRSA being used more frequently.



End-user Outlook



Based on end user, the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. The diagnostic laboratories garnered a remarkable growth rate in the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market in 2021.

It is anticipated that the growing prevalence of infectious disorders and laboratory technical developments will fuel segment expansion. Additionally, high penetration of diagnostic-focused laboratories and reasonably priced services are expected to support market growth.



Pathogen Outlook



On the basis of pathogen, the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market is divided into drug resistant streptococcus pneumonia (DRSP), drug resistant campylobacter (DRC), clostridium difficile (CD), methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), drug resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG), drug resistant salmonella (DRNTS), and others.

The methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) segment garnered the highest revenue share in the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market in 2021. The primary driver of segment expansion is the rising prevalence of MRSA in hospital settings. Additionally, a rise in the number of authorizations for diagnostic tests to find MRSA is another driver causing the market to grow.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment procured the maximum revenue share in the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market in 2021. The high danger of developing antibiotic resistance, favorable government policies to address AMR, and the existence of cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure are all factors contributing to the rise of the North American region.

