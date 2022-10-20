Global Antimicrobial Technology Market Analysis Report 2022: Innovation Culture and Growth Strategies Catalyzed to Prevent Infections - Digital Interventions on Stewardship Can Drive New Developments

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Antimicrobial Technologies Enabled by COVID-19" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Antimicrobial technology has previously seen wide adoption in antimicrobial additives, coatings, and films in consumer health applications.

However, with the emergence of COVID-19, the demand for antimicrobial technology has driven innovations, such as graphene nanoparticles (NPs), photocatalytic additives, and antimicrobial polymer nanomaterials, in developing high-temperature resistance, non-toxic antimicrobial disinfectants, and long-lasting antimicrobial technology adoption in consumer health, building and construction, automotive, and consumer goods applications.

Antimicrobial technology materials include antimicrobial polymers; composites, metal-based antimicrobial agents; nanomaterials; natural-based antimicrobial agents; antimicrobial peptides (AMPs); and other materials, such as phenolics, amidines, and biguanides.

Due to their stable structure, metal ions and metal-oxide ions have found use in medical and food packaging applications. The use of ultra-thin two-dimensional materials like black phosphorus and graphene on antimicrobial surfaces has been a focus of technology development initiatives following the outbreak of COVID-19.

In addition to antimicrobial surfaces, implants, medical devices, food packaging, building and construction materials, and textiles have all experienced a spike in interest for antimicrobial coatings.

The need for active packaging that exhibits high antimicrobial features for food and personal care applications following COVID-19 has prompted industry stakeholders and researchers to continue pursuing their work with natural antimicrobials such as chitin-chitosan and peptides to develop biodegradable, safe, yet high-performance antimicrobial films.

The research will answer the following questions:

  • What factors will drive antimicrobial technology adoption post COVID-19?
  • What challenges and impediments restrain antimicrobial technology adoption?
  • What initiatives are industry participants undertaking to accelerate adoption across industries?
  • What previous challenges does antimicrobial technology adoption across applications address?
  • What growth potential exists for commercializing antimicrobial technologies across industries?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Antimicrobial Technologies Enabled by COVID-19
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Research Methodology

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

  • Research Context and Key Questions the Study Will Answer
  • Research Segmentation

3. Research Summary

  • Technology Dashboard
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Antimicrobial Technologies Landscape
  • COVID-19 Drives Interest in Antimicrobial Technologies across Regions
  • Key Findings

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Impact of COVID-19 on Antimicrobial Technologies

  • COVID-19 Has Resulted in an Unprecedented Demand for Antimicrobial Technologies
  • Accelerated AMR Risk and Infection Spread Propelled Antimicrobial Use in Emerging Markets Pre- and During COVID-19
  • Technologies to Accommodate Antimicrobial Features in Various Applications
  • Metal Ions, Polymers, Naturals, AMPs, and Nanoantimicrobials Could Act as Disruptors to Mitigate Infections
  • Technologies Could Solve Existing AMR Challenges Post-COVID-19
  • Mode of Action of Antimicrobials Defines Clinical Efficacy via Syntheses
  • Antimicrobials Pave the Way for a New Application Landscape beyond Healthcare
  • Regulatory Aspects Make High-performance Antimicrobial Commercialization Time-consuming

5. Technology Assessment: Antimicrobial Technologies

  • Metal Ions, Especially Copper and Ag, Help Create New Antimicrobial Technologies
  • Interest in Metal and Metal-oxide Ion Adoption as an Antimicrobial for Their Stable Structure
  • Nanomaterials Provide Multiple Bactericidal Pathways to Combat Microbes and Infections
  • Antimicrobial Nanomaterials for High-performance Solutions
  • Food Quality and Safety Awareness Create Demand for Natural Antimicrobials
  • Interest in Use of Natural Antimicrobial Materials for Degradable Antimicrobial Technology
  • The Multifaceted Nature of AMPs Drives Their Long-term Applicability
  • AMP Adoption Is Increasing in Healthcare and Food Packaging Applications
  • Antimicrobial Polymers Have Proven Capabilities to Protect Against the Negative Impact of Pathogenic Microorganisms
  • Simplifying Antimicrobial Polymer Fabrication and Application Processes
  • To Evaluate the Effect of Antimicrobial Susceptibility on Outcomes, Benchmarking Key Performance Indicators Is Pivotal
  • Antimicrobial Agents' Relevance in Various Industrial Sectors

6. Innovation Ecosystem

  • Commercialized Metal-ion Antimicrobial Technologies
  • High-performance Antimicrobial Coating Development Using Metal Ions
  • Nanomaterials for Cost-efficient, High-performance Antimicrobial Technology Development
  • Studies Focusing on Antimicrobial Nanomaterial Adoption in Food and Energy Applications
  • Increase in Degradable Antimicrobial Film Development
  • Stakeholders Investigating the Potential Adoption of Antimicrobial Peptides for Food Packaging
  • High Interest in Research Studies on Antimicrobial Polymers in APAC
  • Antimicrobial Coatings Remain an Area of High R&D

7. IP Analysis

  • Steady Rise in Research Studies Related to Antimicrobial Technologies
  • Metal Ions and Natural Antimicrobial Technologies Lead in IP Filing across the Globe
  • US and European Patent Offices Show Steady Rise in IP Filings in Last 5 Years
  • Natural Antimicrobials Are Gaining IP Focus Because of Increased Interest in Developing Environment-friendly Technologies

8. Funding and Investment Analysis

  • Investors Bet Big on Antimicrobials to Reinforce Health and Safety During the Pandemic
  • Funding Is Predominantly Inclined towards New Product Innovation
  • Healthcare Companies Are Prominent Beneficiaries to Investigate Enhanced Antimicrobials for Combatting AMR
  • Antimicrobial Spending to Escalate to Eliminate Superbug Threats
  • Government Initiatives and Funding and Private Funding Encourage Cost-efficient Antimicrobial Technology Development
  • Accelerators and Incubators Expedite Material and Digitization Initiative Growth

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Ultra-thin, Durable, High-performance Antimicrobial Technology Development
  • Growth Opportunity 2 Nanomaterial Integration During Fabrication for Cost-efficient and High-performance Antimicrobial Technologies
  • Growth Opportunity 3: R&D Activities to Use Metal and Metal-oxide Ions to Develop Self-sanitizing Technology
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Digital Interventions on Antimicrobial Stewardship Can Drive New Product Development

10. Appendix

