Global Antimicrobial Technology Market Analysis Report 2022: Innovation Culture and Growth Strategies Catalyzed to Prevent Infections - Digital Interventions on Stewardship Can Drive New Developments

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Antimicrobial Technologies Enabled by COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Antimicrobial technology has previously seen wide adoption in antimicrobial additives, coatings, and films in consumer health applications.

However, with the emergence of COVID-19, the demand for antimicrobial technology has driven innovations, such as graphene nanoparticles (NPs), photocatalytic additives, and antimicrobial polymer nanomaterials, in developing high-temperature resistance, non-toxic antimicrobial disinfectants, and long-lasting antimicrobial technology adoption in consumer health, building and construction, automotive, and consumer goods applications.

Antimicrobial technology materials include antimicrobial polymers; composites, metal-based antimicrobial agents; nanomaterials; natural-based antimicrobial agents; antimicrobial peptides (AMPs); and other materials, such as phenolics, amidines, and biguanides.

Due to their stable structure, metal ions and metal-oxide ions have found use in medical and food packaging applications. The use of ultra-thin two-dimensional materials like black phosphorus and graphene on antimicrobial surfaces has been a focus of technology development initiatives following the outbreak of COVID-19.

In addition to antimicrobial surfaces, implants, medical devices, food packaging, building and construction materials, and textiles have all experienced a spike in interest for antimicrobial coatings.

The need for active packaging that exhibits high antimicrobial features for food and personal care applications following COVID-19 has prompted industry stakeholders and researchers to continue pursuing their work with natural antimicrobials such as chitin-chitosan and peptides to develop biodegradable, safe, yet high-performance antimicrobial films.

The research will answer the following questions:

What factors will drive antimicrobial technology adoption post COVID-19?

What challenges and impediments restrain antimicrobial technology adoption?

What initiatives are industry participants undertaking to accelerate adoption across industries?

What previous challenges does antimicrobial technology adoption across applications address?

What growth potential exists for commercializing antimicrobial technologies across industries?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Antimicrobial Technologies Enabled by COVID-19

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Context and Key Questions the Study Will Answer

Research Segmentation

3. Research Summary

Technology Dashboard

Impact of COVID-19 on the Antimicrobial Technologies Landscape

COVID-19 Drives Interest in Antimicrobial Technologies across Regions

Key Findings

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Impact of COVID-19 on Antimicrobial Technologies

COVID-19 Has Resulted in an Unprecedented Demand for Antimicrobial Technologies

Accelerated AMR Risk and Infection Spread Propelled Antimicrobial Use in Emerging Markets Pre- and During COVID-19

Technologies to Accommodate Antimicrobial Features in Various Applications

Metal Ions, Polymers, Naturals, AMPs, and Nanoantimicrobials Could Act as Disruptors to Mitigate Infections

Technologies Could Solve Existing AMR Challenges Post-COVID-19

Mode of Action of Antimicrobials Defines Clinical Efficacy via Syntheses

Antimicrobials Pave the Way for a New Application Landscape beyond Healthcare

Regulatory Aspects Make High-performance Antimicrobial Commercialization Time-consuming

5. Technology Assessment: Antimicrobial Technologies

Metal Ions, Especially Copper and Ag, Help Create New Antimicrobial Technologies

Interest in Metal and Metal-oxide Ion Adoption as an Antimicrobial for Their Stable Structure

Nanomaterials Provide Multiple Bactericidal Pathways to Combat Microbes and Infections

Antimicrobial Nanomaterials for High-performance Solutions

Food Quality and Safety Awareness Create Demand for Natural Antimicrobials

Interest in Use of Natural Antimicrobial Materials for Degradable Antimicrobial Technology

The Multifaceted Nature of AMPs Drives Their Long-term Applicability

AMP Adoption Is Increasing in Healthcare and Food Packaging Applications

Antimicrobial Polymers Have Proven Capabilities to Protect Against the Negative Impact of Pathogenic Microorganisms

Simplifying Antimicrobial Polymer Fabrication and Application Processes

To Evaluate the Effect of Antimicrobial Susceptibility on Outcomes, Benchmarking Key Performance Indicators Is Pivotal

Antimicrobial Agents' Relevance in Various Industrial Sectors

6. Innovation Ecosystem

Commercialized Metal-ion Antimicrobial Technologies

High-performance Antimicrobial Coating Development Using Metal Ions

Nanomaterials for Cost-efficient, High-performance Antimicrobial Technology Development

Studies Focusing on Antimicrobial Nanomaterial Adoption in Food and Energy Applications

Increase in Degradable Antimicrobial Film Development

Stakeholders Investigating the Potential Adoption of Antimicrobial Peptides for Food Packaging

High Interest in Research Studies on Antimicrobial Polymers in APAC

Antimicrobial Coatings Remain an Area of High R&D

7. IP Analysis

Steady Rise in Research Studies Related to Antimicrobial Technologies

Metal Ions and Natural Antimicrobial Technologies Lead in IP Filing across the Globe

US and European Patent Offices Show Steady Rise in IP Filings in Last 5 Years

Natural Antimicrobials Are Gaining IP Focus Because of Increased Interest in Developing Environment-friendly Technologies

8. Funding and Investment Analysis

Investors Bet Big on Antimicrobials to Reinforce Health and Safety During the Pandemic

Funding Is Predominantly Inclined towards New Product Innovation

Healthcare Companies Are Prominent Beneficiaries to Investigate Enhanced Antimicrobials for Combatting AMR

Antimicrobial Spending to Escalate to Eliminate Superbug Threats

Government Initiatives and Funding and Private Funding Encourage Cost-efficient Antimicrobial Technology Development

Accelerators and Incubators Expedite Material and Digitization Initiative Growth

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Ultra-thin, Durable, High-performance Antimicrobial Technology Development

Growth Opportunity 2 Nanomaterial Integration During Fabrication for Cost-efficient and High-performance Antimicrobial Technologies

Growth Opportunity 3: R&D Activities to Use Metal and Metal-oxide Ions to Develop Self-sanitizing Technology

Growth Opportunity 4: Digital Interventions on Antimicrobial Stewardship Can Drive New Product Development

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e5va47

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets