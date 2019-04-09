Global Antiretroviral Drugs Market 2013-2019 & 2023 - Multi-Class Drug Combinations are Predicted to Hold their Dominant Position in the Market

DUBLIN, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antiretroviral Drugs Market: Analysis By Drug Type, By Region, By Country, Drug Forecast (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global antiretroviral market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.70% during 2018-2023

Over the recent years, Antiretroviral drugs market has been witnessing growth on account of several driving factors including growing prevalence of HIV AIDS, growing antiretroviral treatment coverage rate, and increase in availability of novel drugs with better efficacy.

Moreover, factors such as growing medical spending, favorable steps by government of various countries, decreased cost of treatment, improved diagnosis rate, and rise in the favorable programs to provide diagnosis and treatment facilities to the unmet patient population has been driving the market growth of antiretroviral drugs.

In addition, increasing uptake of INSTI based regimens, increasing awareness regarding HIV care and treatment procedures, new drug launches, and improved R&D pipeline are anticipated to fuel the market growth in forecasted period. However, growing portfolio of generic antiretroviral drugs is expected impact the overall market growth.

In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of drug type. By drug type, the multi-class drug combinations are predicted to hold their dominant position in the market, especially Gilead Sciences product Biktarvy and ViiV Healthcare product Triumeq are expected to give more traction to the market.

Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global antiretroviral market in 2017. The largest share of North America is attributed to high ART coverage rate and more emphasis towards prescribed branded drugs.

