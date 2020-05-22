Global Antiretroviral Therapy Market (NRTI, NNRTI, Protease Inhibitors & Integrase Inhibitors): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antiretroviral therapy market is anticipated to reach US$35.14 billion in 2024. The market is predicted to experience growth at a CAGR of 3.40% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The growth in the antiretroviral therapy market is supported by various factors including rising prevalence of HIV, growing access to antiretroviral therapy, increasing intake of PrEP and surging prevalence of mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

The market is also expected to face a trend of increasing use of illicit drugs. The global antiretroviral therapy market is also prone to certain challenges like increasing voluntary male circumcisions and huge cost of treatment. The growing prevalence of COVID-19 is also expected to boost the market as the healthcare spending by government would rise. Moreover, patients suffering from HIV are more prone to get infected by COVID-19 virus.



The global antiretroviral therapy market by drug type can be segmented into the following: NRTI, NNRTI, protease inhibitors and integrase inhibitors. The dominant share of the market in 2019 was held by NRTI, followed by NNRTI, protease inhibitors and integrase inhibitors.



The global antiretroviral therapy market by region can be segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America is predicted to dominate the global antiretroviral therapy market, supported by various factors like increasing funds on research & development activity and surging number of coronavirus infected cases.



Scope of the report:



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global antiretroviral therapy market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe and APAC) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Gilead Sciences, GSK, Roche Holding, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cipla and Abbvie) are also presented in detail.



Key Target Audience:



Antiretroviral Therapy Providers

Hospitals/Clinics

Healthcare Companies

End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities



