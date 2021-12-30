Global Antiseptic Wipes Market Forecast 2021-2026: Chlorhexidine & Alcohol-Free Wipes are Game Changers

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antiseptic Wipes Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Antiseptic wipes market size is expected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5%. The global antiseptic wipes market is growing at a healthy rate driven by the positive impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

The growing demand for eco-friendly products has driven the demand for natural fiber-based antiseptic wipes. One of the strategies followed by the companies to address the environmental challenge brought by the diaper industry is increasing the transparency around the raw material used in the wipes. This will enable the consumers to make informed choices about the product ingredients and disposals. Personal hygiene and healthcare hygiene are the largest drivers for the global antiseptic wipes industry.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the antiseptic wipes market-

The popularity of Chlorhexidine and alcohol-free hand sanitizing wipes

Introduction of eco-friendly antiseptic wipes in the market

Shift towards the waterless bathing (antiseptic wipes)

Growing health consciousness among consumers

Increase in the number of surgeries

Growth in the number of product launches

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The synthetic material segment will post an incremental growth by 2026. Synthetic fiber-based antiseptic wipes are cost-effective and thus used widely in many applications in the healthcare, industrial, entertainment, commercial, and residential sectors.

The increasing preference for physicians to use antibacterial wipes for wounds before the dressing is expected to propel the growth of the antibacterial wipes market.

ANTISEPTIC WIPES MARKET SEGMENTATION

More consumers are looking for biodegradable and eco-friendly products in the market. Companies are also working to introduce natural products, thereby propelling the demand for natural antiseptic wipes.

The skincare segment accounted for half of the global antiseptic wipes market share. The major consumer of antiseptic wipes for skincare is women. New lifestyle practices reduced physical movement, and prolonged sitting in one place for work has increased the prevalence of fungal infections amongst people. These factors have increased the usage of personal care wipes on the skin frequently.

