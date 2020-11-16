Global Application Development and Deployment Software Markets 2020-2027: Focus on BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Cloud & On-premise

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Development and Deployment Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Application Development and Deployment Software estimated at US$168.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$697.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Application Development Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.8% CAGR and reach US$144.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Application Server Middleware segment is readjusted to a revised 21.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $50.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22% CAGR



The Application Development and Deployment Software market in the U. S. is estimated at US$50.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$122.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.3% and 19.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.7% CAGR.



Structured Data Management Software Segment to Record 26.7% CAGR



In the global Structured Data Management Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 26.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$50.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$264.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$83.1 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Alphabet, Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Compuware Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce. com, Inc.

SAP SE

ServiceNow, Inc.

