Global Application Gateway Market to 2025: Focus on BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Telecom & IT

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Application Gateway Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Application Gateway Market size is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Trends, such as enhanced demand for protected networks and development in a multitude of application-layer attacks, are boosting and strengthening the application gateway market. Organizations adopt application gateway solutions for the protection of their network application layer. The advancement of data security solutions and the related benefits for all potential customers have defined the evolution. Application gateway providers try to simplify things so that companies can safeguard critical information and protect the company from future attacks.



An application gateway is an application program that operates between two networks on a firewall system, also recognized as an application proxy or application-level proxy. If a customer program connects to an application gateway or proxy, it links to destination service. In order to communicate with target service the client will negotiate with the proxy server.



In fact, the proxy connects to the destination behind the firewall and acts for the customer to cover and protect computers behind the firewall on the web. This creates two connections: one between a proxy server and the client and the other between a proxy server and the target. When connected, all packet forwarding decisions are made by the proxy. Since all communication is carried out via the proxy server, firewall computers are protected.



In order to boost business activities and increase client base, organizations constantly introduce business products supported by cutting edge technologies. In the BFSI sector, technological improvements are making the industry a lucrative fraud target. Banking organizations require security products and services that are capable of protecting employees, assets, customers, branches, offices, and operations.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.



Key Companies Profiled in the report include

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Orange S.A.

F5 Networks, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Zscaler, Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Aculab PLC

Kemp Technologies, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Application Gateway Market by Component

4.1 Global Application Gateway Solution Market by Region

4.2 Global Application Gateway Services Market by Region

4.3 Global Application Gateway Market by Services Type

4.3.1 Global Application Gateway Integration & Deployment Market by Region

4.3.2 Global Application Gateway Advisory & Consulting Market by Region

4.3.3 Global Application Gateway Support & Maintenance Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Application Gateway Market by Organization Size

5.1 Global Large Enterprises Application Gateway Market by Region

5.2 Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Application Gateway Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Application Gateway Market by End User

6.1 Global BFSI Application Gateway Market by Region

6.2 Global Retail Application Gateway Market by Region

6.3 Global Manufacturing Application Gateway Market by Region

6.4 Global Government and Public Sector Application Gateway Market by Region

6.5 Global Healthcare Application Gateway Market by Region

6.6 Global Telecom & IT Application Gateway Market by Region

6.7 Global Others Application Gateway Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Application Gateway Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/js1kmz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

