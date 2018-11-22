Global Application Processor Market to 2023: High Adoption of Octa-Core Application Processors & Increasing Penetration of Application Processors in the Automotive & Smartphone Industries

DUBLIN, Nov 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Application Processor Market by Device Type (Mobile Phones, PC Tablets, Smart Wearables, Automotive ADAS & Infotainment Systems), Core Type (Octa-core, Hexa-core, Quad-core, Dual-core, Single-core), Industry, Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The application processor market is expected to be valued at USD 29.0 billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 38.2 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period.

High demand for application processors from the consumer electronics industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, these processors are also increasingly being used in the automotive industry in automotive infotainment systems and ADAS systems; this factor is also expected to considerably boost the growth of the said market in the coming years.

By core type, octa-core application processor segment expected to account for largest market share during forecast period

In this report, by core type, the application processor market has been segmented into octa-core, hexa-core, quad-core, dual-core, and single-core. Among all, octa-core application processors are expected to hold the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high adoption of these processors in mobile phones.

By device type, smart wearables expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The application processor market for smart wearables is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. A growing demand for smart wearables, especially smartwatches, is boosting the growth of the said market. Rising concern among consumers toward increasing productivity and fitness is one of the prime factors accelerating the demand for smartwatches.

APAC expected to account for largest market share during forecast period

APAC is expected to account for the largest share of application processor market during the forecast period. The market in this region is also expected to witness a significant growth during 2018-2023. High adoption of application processors in China has led to the dominant market position (in terms of share) of APAC. This is due to the presence of manufacturing plants of a number of leading consumer electronics companies in China. Apple (US), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Huawei (China), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), and OPPO (China) are some of such players.

Key players in the application processor market include Apple (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Qualcomm (US), MediaTek (Taiwan), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Texas Instruments (US), NVIDIA (US), and HiSilicon Technologies (China).

Being one of the veteran players in the market, Qualcomm is a well-known and trusted company. It offers various application processors and is further enhancing its product portfolio by launching products. For bringing new products to the market, Qualcomm spends significantly on R&D. Besides product launches, partnerships and agreements were other key strategies adopted by the company to strengthen its position in the application processor market. Qualcomm's expansive geographic presence, with 175 offices located worldwide, is another factor helping it attain a prominent position in the market.

Recent Developments

In May 2018 , Qualcomm announced the launch of its new mobile platform, Snapdragon 710. This product is built on 10nm process technology and has a multi-core AI Engine, making it ideal for supporting AI applications in smartphones.

In May 2018, MediaTek expanded its Helio P series with the launch of MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. Built using advanced 12nm process, it supports AI applications, dual-camera, and better connectivity in smart devices.

In March 2018, Samsung Electronics announced the availability of Exynos 7 Series 9610, a new application processor. This product is built on Samsung's 10 nm FinFET process, and enhances multimedia experience in high-end smartphones with premium-level features.

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid to long term?

What are the emerging applications of application processors?

How advancements in the consumer electronics industry are influencing the application processor market?

Which core type application processor is expected to penetrate significantly in the application processor market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Application Processor Market

4.2 Application Processor Market Volume

4.3 Application Processor Market, By Device Type

4.4 Application Processor Market in APAC, By Country and Industry

4.5 Application Processor Market, By Core Type

4.6 Application Processor Market, By Country (2018)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand for Application Processors in Smartphone Industry

5.2.1.2 High Adoption of Octa-Core Application Processors

5.2.1.3 Increasing Penetration of Application Processors in Automotive Industry

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Increasing Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Mobile Devices

5.2.2.2 Growing Demand for Connected Communication Devices in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Intense Competition

5.2.3.2 Short Life Cycle of Consumer Electronic Products

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Application Processor Market, By Device Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mobile Phones

6.2.1 Applications in Smartphones Will Drive Octa-Core Application Processors Market During Forecast Period

6.3 PC Tablets and E-Readers

6.3.1 Demand for Dual-Core Application Processors is Decreasing Due to Rising Penetration of Quad-Core Application Processors

6.4 Smart Wearables

6.4.1 Dual-Core Application Processors are Most Commonly Used Processors in Smart Wearables

6.5 Automotive ADAS and Infotainment Devices

6.5.1 Penetration of Quad-Core Application Processors is Expected to Rise in Automotive ADAS and Infotainment Devices During Forecast Period



7 Application Processor Market, By Core Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Octa-Core

7.2.1 Mobile Phones is Major Application Area for Octa-Core Application Processors

7.3 Hexa-Core

7.3.1 Iphones Driving the Growth of Hexa-Core Application Processor Market

7.4 Quad-Core

7.4.1 Mobile Phones and PC Tablets are Major Application Areas of Quad-Core Application Processors

7.5 Dual-Core

7.5.1 Rising Demand for Dual-Core Application Processors in Smart Wearables to Boost Growth of Market During Forecast Period

7.6 Single-Core

7.6.1 Feature Phones is One of the Major Application Areas of Single-Core Application Processors



8 Application Processor Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.2.1 Mobile Phone Segment Dominates in Application Processor Market for Consumer Electronics Industry

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Growind Demand for ADAS Boosting the Growth of Application Processor Market for Automotive Industry



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Automotive Industry to Boost the Growth of Application Processor Market in the US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increasing Safety Awareness Among Consumers and Rising Demand for Safe, Efficient, and Convenient Driving Experience to Positively Impact Application Processor Market in Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Mexico's Automotive Industry is Growing Due to the Availability of Cheap Labor and Lenient Restrictions on Manufacturing and Licensing Operations

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 in 2017 Germany and Russia Dominated the Application Processor Market in Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Presence of Manufacturing Plants of A Number of Leading Consumer Electronics Companies Creates High Demand for Application Processors in China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Rising Requirement for ADAS is Expected to Drive the Growth of Application Processor Market in Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Growing Number of Mobile Phone Manufacturers Setting Up Manufacturing Facilities in India is Boosting the Growth of Application Processor Market in India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 Consumer Electronics Industry to Dominate the Application Processor Market in South Korea During the Forecast Period

9.4.5 Vietnam

9.4.5.1 Vietnam has Thriving Consumer Electronics Industry That Witnesses High Demand for Application Processors for Mobile Phone Manufacturing

9.4.6 Indonesia

9.4.6.1 The Application Processor Market in Indonesia is Dominated By the Consumer Electronics Industry

9.4.7 Rest of APAC

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Application Processor Market

10.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Agreements and Partnerships

10.3.3 Expansions



11 Company Profiles



Apple

Embitel

Fossil

Garmin

Hisilicon Technologies

Ingenic Semiconductor

Lenovo

LG Electronics

Mediatek

Nokia

Nvidia

NXP Semiconductors

Oppo Electronics

Qualcomm

Renesas Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Spreadtrum Communications

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Xiaomi

