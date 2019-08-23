Global Application Processor Markets, 2019-2024 by Device, Core, Region, Price Analysis, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Processor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global application processor market was worth US$ 29.3 Billion in 2018

An application processor is a system on a chip (SoC) processor which is responsible for the optimal functioning of applications running in a mobile operating system. It is used in a variety of electronic devices including tablets, e-readers, smartphones, netbooks, gaming consoles and automotive navigation devices. With the support of an application processor, several applications can run in different operating systems such as Android, iOS, Windows CE or Symbian.

It also has the capability of delivering specialties such as graphics processing unit, memory controller and multimedia decoding units. As the technology continues to evolve and become more data-centric, application processors have advanced from the first Intel 8086 processor to the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8086K processor which can deliver up to 5 GHz.

With the growing base of tech-savvy consumers, there has been a rise in the adoption of smartphones. This has led to an escalation in the demand for smartphones with high-end graphics. As a result, an increasing number of mobile phones are being produced with advanced application processors. Samsung has recently designed a new line of the premium application processor, Exynos 9 Series 9810, especially for artificial intelligence (AI) applications in smartphones, tablets, and other media devices. Moreover, the leading application processor companies are developing and updating their processors.



For instance, Qualcomm has launched Snapdragon mobile application processors which offer benefits including fast charging, long battery life, enhanced camera functionality, immersive AR and VR experiences, superior connectivity, and the latest security solutions.



Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 38.2 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2024.



