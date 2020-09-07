Global Aquaculture Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 having a damaging impact on Aquaculture, the market is expected to lose steam before recovering to reach a projected global market size of US$245.1 billion by 2027. Stringent lockdown measures imposed by governments worldwide to control the spread of the pandemic have cast a shadow on food and nutrition security. Global food supply chains are severely disrupted as governments move swiftly to implement trade restrictions to protect domestic food supplies, a move that has and continues to impact countries dependent on food imports. Fish and aquatic food value chain is currently witnessing a medley of challenges ranging from shutdown of operations, changing consumer demands, market access and logistical problems, and transportation and border restrictions. Fishing fleets are tied up as part of the restrictions negatively impacting commercial fishing which is a major part of the global food system. Closure of restaurants and hotels, who represent large buyers of fish and seafood, has impacted sales significantly. Lower demand, setbacks to exports and higher costs of operations are chipping off profit margins of fisheries and seafood companies. Supply chain interruptions caused by disruptions in transportation, trade and labor have halted aquaculture operations. Delayed stocking of aquaculture feed and systems is impacting production with rising prices threatening to be a key fallout. The value chain for fish and fish products is labor intensive and all of these factors discussed above are impacting food security and nutrition for populations that rely on fish for animal protein and essential micronutrients. Unless immediate corrective measures and policy changes are made, seafood a critical part of food security goals, will become less affordable for the poor under the current scenario.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443599/?utm_source=PRN



Aquaculture has long benefited from continuous mismanagement of ocean resources, the resulting deterioration in the biological productivity of the ocean to meet surging global demand for seafood, and the ensuing focus on fish farming to bridge the supply demand gap. In the post-COVID-19 period, the growing emphasis laid on immunity boosting foods will spur popularity of salmon supported by numerous health benefits such as rich content of Omega-3 fatty acids vital for heart and brain health, protein vital for muscle health, Carotenes & Astaxanth in which are powerful anti-oxidants that fight cancer, potassium and Vitamin B 12 and B6, and Selenium, a mineral that is vital in the health of the thyroid gland. Norway and Chile currently rank as the worldâ€™s largest producers of farmed salmon accounting for over 20% of global production. Easy breeding in sea cages and high market prices make Atlantic Salmon the most important species of salmon worldwide in terms of volume production cornering a 70% share of wild and farmed salmon produced. Other major growth factors to watch out for during the post-crisis period include research-based innovation and advancement of aquaculture technologies; improving eco-friendliness of land based fish farms; development of potent fish food and feed, water cleaning mechanisms and large-scale aquaponics systems; significant improvements in distribution, logistics, and transportation; increasing preference for nutritious and protein-rich seafood as a primary source of vitamins, minerals and essential fats; rise of organic aquaculture supported by rising consumer preference for natural foods. China represents the largest market worldwide. Developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are forecast to strengthen their position as major contributors to aquaculture production in the coming years, led by factors such as rising standards of living and increase in per capita seafood consumption; establishment of new fish farms for export production; availability of large government schemes and heavy investments supporting aquaculture and fisheries; growing awareness over fish health, breeding and management; and strict regulations governing ocean catch and clampdown on destructive fishing and the ensuing increase in investments in aquaculture.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443599/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Aquaculture: The Blue Revolution for Meeting Growing Seafood

Needs of the Masses

Sustainability and Resource Efficiency Comparison of Farmed

Seafood Vis-Ã -vis Other Protein Sources

Aquaculture: Fast Facts

Aquaculture as a Potential Solution for Overcoming Insufficient

Supply of Seafood: Foundation for Market Growth

Depletion of Natural Fish Stock: A Major Cause of Concern

Global Marine Fishery Sector: Percentage Breakdown by State of

Fish Stock (2019)

Aquatic Ecosystems Set to Bridge the Gap between Demand and Supply

Supported by Aquaculture, Global Per Capita Fish Consumption

Surges

Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg per Capita) by Region

for 2019

Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg/Person/Year) by

Region/Country for 2015-17 and 2027

Global Aquaculture Production Trends: An Overview

Global Aquaculture Production (in Mt) for the Years 2011

through 2027

Aquaculture as % of Fish & Seafood Production by Region for

2008, 2018 and 2028

Major Species Produced in Aquaculture Producing Countries

Worldwide

Aquaculture to Surpass Wild Fisheries Production

EXHBIT: Global Fish Production (In Thousand Tonnes) by

Aquaculture and Capture Fisheries for the Years 2019, 2021,

2023, 2025 and 2027

Global Aquaculture Production: Percentage Breakdown of

Production Volume by Geographic Region for 1997, 2017 and 2027

Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by

Molluscs

Global Aquaculture Production by Species (in Tonnes) for 2016-2018

Countries with Long Aquaculture Traditions and Robust Practices

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Continue to Turbocharge Future Growth

Key Market Challenges in a Nutshell

Competition

Atlantic Salmon Farming Market

Salmon Market Leading Players Ranked by Harvest (GWT) for 2019

Mowi Leads the Atlantic Salmon Farming Market: Share of Marine

Harvest in Atlantic Salmon Farming Markets in Chile, North

America, Norway and UK

Private Sector Investments Vie to Bridge Gap in the Market

Recent Market Activity

Impact of COVID-19 on Aquaculture Industry



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Preference for Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich

Seafood Drives Healthy Market Growth

World Seafood Consumption in Thousand Tons by Geographic Region

for the Years 2018 and 2022

Myriad Benefits of Fish to Human Life

Skin Care from Seafood

Aquatic Animals: A Potential Source of Medicinal Properties

Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Fish: An Important Source of Animal Protein

Global Fish Consumption Breakdown (in %) by Mode for Feed, Food

and Others: 2019

Growing Prominence of Farmed Salmon Benefits Market Expansion

Bridging Supply-Demand Gap

Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide

Farmed Salmon Production, Supply, and Consumption: Key

Statistical Data

Global Salmonids Supply: Production Volume in Thousand Tonnes

GWT for Wild Salmonids and Farmed Salmonids for the Years 2012

through 2018

Global Atlantic Salmon Market: Breakdown of Harvest Volume

(in Thousand Tonnes GWT) by Region/Country for 2012 & 2018

Global Consumption of Farmed Atlantic Salmon: Percentage

Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Region/Country for 2019

Per Capita Consumption of Salmon in Kg per Year by Country for

2019

Significant Improvements in Distribution, Logistics &

Transportation Drive Market Penetration

Spiraling Popularity of Organic Aquaculture Lends Traction to

Market Growth

Major Organic Species

Organic Seafood Market

Developing World Adopts Aquaculture to Ward off Malnutrition,

Presents Significant Growth Opportunities

Emerging Countries in Asia and Latin America: Major

Contributors to Global Fish Supply

Combination of Prioritization and National Level Strategies to

Drive Aquaculture Growth in Africa

Expanding Production Area and Integration with Agriculture

Signals Growth Opportunities

Demand for Aquafeed Surges

Vegetable-Based Feeds Gain Importance

Small Scale Aquacultures: â€™Talk of the Townâ€™

Expanding Population Gives Rise to Food Security Concerns,

Offers a Strong Business Case for Aquaculture

Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Worldwide Number of Undernourished People in Millions for the

Years 2012 through 2018

Development of Cost-Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture: Need

of the Hour

Concerns Over Farmed and Genetically Modified Fish

Emerging Technologies Set to Disrupt the Fisheries and

Aquaculture Market

Blockchain Technology

Sensors, Big Data & AIS

Issues Influencing Future Trade in Aquaculture and Related

Products

Aquaculture: Technology Innovations & Advancements

New Innovative Technology and Practices to Enable Efficient and

Sustainable Aquaculture

Alternative Feed, Vertical Underwater Farming & Re-Circulating

Systems: Alternative to Diminishing Wild Fisheries

Innovations Targeting Sustainable Aquaculture

Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS)

Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture

Seaweed: A High Potential Source for Bioenergy Production

Disease Prevention, Vaccine Delivery: Focus of Innovation Efforts

Alternatives to Fish Meal Gain Prominence

Biomass Daily

aquaSmart

Phototrophic Algae in Fish Feeds

Advanced Feeding Technologies for Enhanced Production of Seafood

Biotechnology: Towards Safer and Eco-Friendly Aquaculture

Extensive and Intensive System of Cultivation

Drones Gaining Popularity in Aquaculture

Climate Change to Seriously Impact Fish Rearing in the Near Future

Dangers from Climate Change to Aquaculture across Countries and

Regions

Systems and Species that are Most Vulnerable

Possible Solutions to Climate Change-Induced Problems

Aquaculture and Related Environment Concerns

Toxic Additives and Contaminants in Farmed Fish

Promotion of Marine Conservation by NGOs

Fish for Fish Feed

Organic and Chemical Pollution

Mangroves and Shrimp Aquaculture

Intensive Shrimp Farming: A Threat to Environment

White Spot Disease: A Major Threat for Shrimp Industry

Predator Control in Aquaculture

Negative Effects and Risks of Aquaculture

El Nino and La Nina: Effects on Aquatic Life

Product Overview

Aquaculture: Definition

Why Aquaculture?

Production Methods

Freshwater Aquaculture: Semi-Intensive Vs Intensive Systems



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Aquaculture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fresh Water by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fresh Water by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fresh Water by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Marine Water by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Marine Water by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine Water by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Brackish Water by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Brackish Water by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Brackish Water by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Carps by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Carps by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Carps by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Salmon by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Salmon by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Salmon by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Crustaceans by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Crustaceans by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Crustaceans by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Mollusks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Mollusks by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Mollusks by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Trout by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Trout by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Trout by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Mackerel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Mackerel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Mackerel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Milkfish by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Milkfish by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Milkfish by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Rising Demand for Health Foods from Aquaculture Drive Market

Growth

Farmed Catfish Dominates Aquaculture Production and Revenues in

the US

US Aquaculture Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Production Volume by Species

Market Fortunes Tied to Demand from Seafood Processing and

Preparation Industry

Feed Prices: Largest Cost Component for Aquaculture Operators

Southeastern States Dominate Aquaculture Production

Marine Aquaculture Production in the US by Region (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Atlantic, Gulf,

and Pacific

Aquaculture: Fastest Growing Segment of Agriculture

Evolution of Aquaculture over Wild Harvest

Aquaculture Imports Compensate for Low Domestic Production

Major Challenges Facing US Aquaculture Market

Competitive Landscape: Highly Fragmented

Farmed Atlantic Salmon Market in North America: Breakdown of

Harvest Volume (in %) by Company for 2019

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Culture Environment - Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish

Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Aquaculture by Culture

Environment - Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish Water

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Culture

Environment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Water, Marine Water and Brackish Water for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Product - Carps, Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout,

Mackerel, Milkfish and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Aquaculture by Product -

Carps, Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout, Mackerel, Milkfish

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carps, Salmon,

Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout, Mackerel, Milkfish and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Canadian Aquaculture Market: Breakdown of Production Volume in

Tonnes by Type (2018)

British Columbia: A Major Fish Farming Region in Canada

Market Analytics

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Culture Environment - Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish

Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Aquaculture by Culture

Environment - Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish Water

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Culture

Environment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Water, Marine Water and Brackish Water for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Product - Carps, Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout,

Mackerel, Milkfish and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Aquaculture by Product -

Carps, Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout, Mackerel, Milkfish

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carps, Salmon,

Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout, Mackerel, Milkfish and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Japan Fisheries and Aquaculture Market by Type (2017 and 2018):

Breakdown of Production Volume in Thousand Tonnes for

Aquaculture and Fishery Segments

Market Analytics

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Culture Environment - Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish

Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Aquaculture by Culture

Environment - Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish Water

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Culture

Environment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Water, Marine Water and Brackish Water for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Product - Carps, Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout,

Mackerel, Milkfish and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Aquaculture by Product -

Carps, Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout, Mackerel, Milkfish

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carps, Salmon,

Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout, Mackerel, Milkfish and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

China: Largest Producer, Exporter, and Consumer of Aquaculture

Worldwide

Seafood Production in China: Production Volume (in Million

Tons) for Cultured Seafood and Wild Caught Seafood for 2014-

2019

Chinese Cultured Seafood Production Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Production Volume by Province (2019)

Freshwater Aquaculture Dominates Production, Followed by

Mariculture

Government Support Provides Growth Impetus

Emergence of Enhanced Breeding Strains

Launch of New Species

Developments in Aquaculture Engineering

Diversified Diets, Rising Affluence and Favorable Policies

Determine Market Dynamics

China?s Aquaculture Industry Witnesses Modernization through

Cloud Computing

Despite Rapid Expansion, Safety and Quality Concerns Continue

to Haunt Chinese Produce

Market Analytics

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Culture Environment - Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish

Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: China Historic Review for Aquaculture by Culture

Environment - Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish Water

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Culture

Environment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Water, Marine Water and Brackish Water for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Product - Carps, Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout,

Mackerel, Milkfish and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: China Historic Review for Aquaculture by Product -

Carps, Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout, Mackerel, Milkfish

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carps, Salmon,

Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout, Mackerel, Milkfish and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Potential to Reduce Dependence on Traditional Fishing Sustains

Market Growth

EU Fisheries and Aquaculture Production (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Production Volume by Aquaculture and Wild Catch

Aquaculture Market in the EU (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Production Value by Category of Farmed Fish

The ClimeFish Project: Towards Expansion in Aquaculture Production

The FISHBOOST Project for Improving Aquaculture Breeding Methods

Rearing of Ballan Wrasse to Address the Issue of Sea Lice in

Norway Waters

Key Challenges to Development of Organic Aquaculture in Europe

Market Analytics

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Aquaculture by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Culture Environment - Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish

Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Aquaculture by Culture

Environment - Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish Water

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Culture

Environment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Water, Marine Water and Brackish Water for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Product - Carps, Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout,

Mackerel, Milkfish and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Aquaculture by Product -

Carps, Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout, Mackerel, Milkfish

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carps, Salmon,

Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout, Mackerel, Milkfish and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Culture Environment - Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish

Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: France Historic Review for Aquaculture by Culture

Environment - Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish Water

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Culture

Environment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Water, Marine Water and Brackish Water for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Product - Carps, Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout,

Mackerel, Milkfish and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: France Historic Review for Aquaculture by Product -

Carps, Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout, Mackerel, Milkfish

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carps, Salmon,

Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout, Mackerel, Milkfish and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Culture Environment - Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish

Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Aquaculture by Culture

Environment - Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish Water

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by

Culture Environment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish Water for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Product - Carps, Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout,

Mackerel, Milkfish and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Aquaculture by Product -

Carps, Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout, Mackerel, Milkfish

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carps,

Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout, Mackerel, Milkfish and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Culture Environment - Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish

Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Aquaculture by Culture

Environment - Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish Water

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Culture

Environment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Water, Marine Water and Brackish Water for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Product - Carps, Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout,

Mackerel, Milkfish and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Aquaculture by Product -

Carps, Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout, Mackerel, Milkfish

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carps, Salmon,

Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout, Mackerel, Milkfish and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

UK Aquaculture Market: Percentage Breakdown of Production

Volume by Region (2019)

Atlantic Salmon: A Promising Segment Market

Leading Farmed Atlantic Salmon Companies in the UK: Percentage

Breakdown of Harvest Volume for 2019

Market Analytics

Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Culture Environment - Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish

Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Aquaculture by Culture

Environment - Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish Water

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Culture

Environment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Water, Marine Water and Brackish Water for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Product - Carps, Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout,

Mackerel, Milkfish and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Aquaculture by Product -

Carps, Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout, Mackerel, Milkfish

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carps, Salmon,

Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout, Mackerel, Milkfish and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Culture Environment - Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish

Water - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Aquaculture by Culture

Environment - Fresh Water, Marine Water and Brackish Water

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Culture

Environment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Water, Marine Water and Brackish Water for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 97: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by

Product - Carps, Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout,

Mackerel, Milkfish and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Aquaculture by Product -

Carps, Salmon, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout, Mackerel, Milkfish

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carps, Salmon,

Crustaceans, Mollusks, Trout, Mackerel, Milkfish and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Market Overview

Russian Aquaculture Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Production Volume by Fresh Water Aquaculture and Mariculture

Fresh Water Aquaculture Market in Russia: Percentage Breakdown

of Production Volume by Species for 2019

Salmon Market: A Promising Segment for Aquaculture Industry in

Russia

Market Analytics

Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443599/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

