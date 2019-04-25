Global Aquafeed (Pellets, Extruded, Powdered & Liquid) Market to 2024

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aquafeed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aquafeed market reached a volume of more than 40 Million Tons in 2018

Over the years, aquaculture has become a popular means of food production which includes farming of fish, crustaceans and molluscs. In aquaculture, fish feed on pellets rather than wild sources such as plankton, insects or other fish. Aquafeed is generally prepared by combining different raw materials and additives, such as fish feed and fish oil, depending upon the age of the animal and requirements of the species.

It offers a wide variety of nutritional, growth-promoting and immune-resistant benefits to the farmed aquatic animals. Aquafeed is produced in two forms which include pressure-pelleted feed and extruded bits. Amongst these, extruded bits float on the surface of water, whereas pressure-pelleted feed sinks into water.

Recently, there has been a rise in the overall consumption of seafood which has given a boost to the aquaculture activities. This is one of the primary factors which has triggered the growth of the aquafeed market. In addition to this, consumers have become aware about the benefits offered by high-quality seafood products. This has, in turn, had a positive influence on the supply of improved aquafeed across the globe. The growth of the market can also be attributed to the availability of vast arable area in order to cultivate corn, soybean, wheat and maize which are the main ingredients used for the production of aquafeed.

Moreover, a rise in the mass production of fish and limited accessibility of marine feed resources are some of the other factors which have been proliferating the growth of the global aquafeed market.

Market Summary:

Based on the specie, the global aquafeed market has been segmented into carps, marine shrimps, tilapias, catfishes, marine fishes, salmons, freshwater crustaceans, trout and others. Carps accounted for the largest share in the global aquafeed market and were followed by marine shrimps, tilapias, catfishes, marine fishes, salmons, freshwater crustaceans, trout and others.

Based on the ingredients, the market has been segmented into soybean, corn, fish meal, fish oil, additives and others. Currently, soybean dominates this market followed by corn, fish meal, fish oil, additives and others.

Based on the region, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share in the global aquafeed market. The Asia Pacific region was followed by Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and North America.

On the basis of additives used, vitamins and minerals represented the largest category and were followed by anti-oxidants, feed enzymes and others.

On the basis of the product form, pellets dominated the global aquafeed market and were followed by extruded products, powdered products and liquid products.

11 Competitive Landscape



