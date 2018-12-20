Global Aquatic Herbicides Market 2019-2023

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The demand for water for agriculture, aquaculture and recreational activities is increasing. Ponds and lakes consist of a variety of native aquatic plants. They are also important components of the aquatic environment. Aquatic plants can be submerged, floating or emerged. The aquatic plants act as a food source for aquatic fish. So proper water quality must be maintained. The growth of aquatic weeds can reduce fish production and increase the decomposition of plants. Aquatic herbicides are one of the suitable solutions that ensure efficient weed management to improve water quality, thereby facilitating plant growth as well as fish growth. Also, they control; growth of aquatic weeds. Hence, the impact of aquatic herbicides on water quality and weed management is likely to propel the growth of the market during our forecast period. The aquatic herbicides market to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5658082



Market Overview

Expansion of aquaculture farms

Aquaculture farmers are one of the key end- users of aquatic herbicides. The expansion of aquaculture farms increases the requirement of aquatic herbicides. Some of the government in various countries are also supporting the expansion of aquaculture farms.

Growing inclination towards organic farming practices

Organic farming requires less number of additives such as herbicides. So, farmers prefer organic farming for the growth of fish and plants. The support from such funding agencies may encourage more farmers to adopt aquaponics during the forecast period. Hence, the growing inclination toward such farming practices may hinder the market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the aquatic herbicides market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The aquatic herbicides market is forecasted to be highly concentrated owing to the presence of a considerable number of players. With information about the key focus areas of the companies in this marketspace and the strategies they follow to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors, this market research report provides comprehensive information about the market's competitive landscape.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5658082



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

