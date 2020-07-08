Global AR in Healthcare Market to Rise With a CAGR of 25.5% During the Coronavirus Catastrophe

PUNE, India, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research report on the Global AR in Healthcare Market by Research Dive states the impact of COVID-19 disease on the present and future growth of the market. This report is an in-depth research articulated by analysts by analyzing all the key factors such as regional market conditions, market boomers and decliners, opportunities, and size & scope of the market.

Key Stats of the Report

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global market for AR in healthcare in an optimistic way. According to the report, the global AR in healthcare market had collected a revenue of $321.1 million in 2018 and is predicted to garner $1,918.6 million by growing at a CAGR of 25.5% by 2026. In the current situation, the market has garnered $504.6 million owing to the augmented use of AR in medical treatments and procedures.

Factors Driving the Market Growth amidst Covid-19 Pandemic

The global AR in healthcare market is expected to observe remarkable growth owing to the growing applications of AR in medical training, education, and analysis of surgical activities & rehabilitation of patients. Furthermore, rising usage of connected devices in the medical sector, increase in R&D for AR technologies, reduction of workload of healthcare experts, usage of AR for interactive mechanism, and growing concern to cut down the costs involved in healthcare procedures are estimated to boost the market growth in the course of the coronavirus pandemic period.

Current Face of the Market Due to Covid-19:

Some of the top players in this market are taking the help of AR technologies for spreading awareness for harmful diseases by providing AR-based patient education. Furthermore, advanced AR technologies such as cameras and sensors are being used for offering information about healthcare activities during this pandemic period. In this turmoil, government bodies are encouraging the use of AR technologies for efficient and precise medical treatments. Several market players are focusing on the product development to withstand this pandemic situation. Healthcare professionals are making use of an AR-based device called AccuVein for detecting or navigating the vein on the human body. This device helps in injecting medicine directly in the vein in the first attempt.

TOP 10 Companies in Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare Market

According to the report, the global AR in healthcare sector is estimated to experience substantial growth post-coronavirus pandemic. New entrants and some of the leading players including

Firsthand Technologies CAE Healthcare Google Microsoft Mindmaze Augmedix Intuitive Surgical Atheer Medical Realities Oculus

And others are projected to come up with novel advances and bring in rewarding opportunities for the market growth in the next few years.

