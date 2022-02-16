Global Aramid Fiber Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aramid Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aramid fiber market reached a value of US$ 3.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Aramid fiber is a synthetic organic polymer, which is produced by spinning a liquid crystalline solution of long-chain polyamide in concentrated sulfuric acid. The molecules of this fiber are linked by strong hydrogen bonds that provide immense strength and resistance against abrasion, heat and organic solvents, along with a low melting point to the end product. It is majorly utilized for electrical insulation, producing protective clothing for firefighters, racers and military personnel, and heat shields in automotive and aerospace equipment. In the construction industry, aramid fiber is used for manufacturing fiber-reinforced concrete and corrosion-resistant thermoplastic pipes, which prolong the life of the pipeline and reduce the overall maintenance costs



The growing automotive, aerospace, defense and construction industries are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for lightweight materials for personnel protective equipment that protect the wearer from physical, thermal, electrical and biological hazards, is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Aramid fiber is also used for the production of bullet-proof and stab-resistant products, including helmets, gloves and clothing material.

Additionally, it is widely utilized for the manufacturing of products such as fishing and golf rods, bows, skis and wall materials of airplanes. The increasing industrialization and urbanization across the globe is another factor favoring the market growth. Rising urban migration is augmenting the construction of new infrastructural projects, which is catalyzing the demand for aramid fiber as an asbestos and steel substitute. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) and emerging applications in the optical fiber industry, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Teijin, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Company, Hyosung Corporation, Toray Chemical Korea, Kolon Industries, Huvis, China National BlueStar Group Company, Taekwang Industrial, JSC Kamenskvolokno and Guangdong Charming Company, etc



