Global Arbitrary Waveform Generators Industry (2020 to 2027) - Key Market Trends and Drivers
Jul 05, 2021, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Arbitrary Waveform Generators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Arbitrary Waveform Generators estimated at US$350.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$589.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the period 2020-2027.
Single-Channel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$350.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dual-Channel segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR
The Arbitrary Waveform Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$131.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured):
- Aeroflex Inc.
- Agilent Technologies
- Aplab Ltd.
- BandK Precision Corporation
- DynamicSignals LLC
- Fluke Corporation
- HAMEG Instruments GmBH
- K Precision Corporation
- Keithley Instruments, Inc.
- Keysight Technologies
- National Instruments
- Pico Technology
- RIGOL Technologies Inc.
- Rohde & Schwarz
- Stanford Research Systems Inc.
- Syntek
- Tektronix, Inc.
- Teledyne LeCroy, Inc.
- Thurlby Thandar Instruments Limited
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 35
