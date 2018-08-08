Global Arbitration & Litigation Attorney Moves to Shook Miami

"More companies than ever are doing business globally," stated Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough. "This presents opportunities and challenges. An advocate of Ricardo's vast experience will be beneficial for clients with international interests. He's a great addition."

Ampudia joins John Barkett, Frank Cruz-Alvarez, Lynn Murray, Humberto Ocariz and Sergio Pagliery as part of Shook's Global Arbitration Practice, housed under the General Liability Litigation Practice, which is co-led by Robert Adams and Paul Williams. Shook's international hearings and trial teams are equally at home in international tribunals, state or federal court, before mediators and arbitrators, and on appeal. Ampudia represents clients in a wide variety of international disputes as well as litigation in matters pertaining to banking and finance, securities, international trade, international human rights and international proceedings before INTERPOL.

"In addition to litigation, my forte is international treaties, advocating for companies or individuals who are conducting business abroad and may have a dispute with a foreign government or business, or vice versa," said Ampudia, who grew up in Latin America.

Shook Miami Partners William Geraghty and Hildy Sastre manage the Miami office where Ampudia will serve clients nationally and internationally. Shook is known globally for its strength in commercial litigation and mediation and arbitration for health, science and technology companies.

"Ricardo is a great fit for Shook," stated Geraghty. "His addition reinforces our commitment to grow based on what our clients need. We look forward to expanding our Latin American and European experience."

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon



Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 12 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and commercial litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security, and regulatory counseling.

