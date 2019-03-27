Global Armored Vehicles Market Report 2018-2019 & 2023 Featuring Key Players - Oshkosh, UralVagonZavod, Ukroboronprom, General Dynamics, BAE Systems, NORINCO, Rheinmetall, and Textron

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Armored Vehicles Market by Platform, Mobility, System, Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The armored vehicles market is projected to grow from USD 14.3 billion in 2018 to USD 16.8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.25% from 2018 to 2023.

Growing demand for armored vehicles due to a rise in the instance of cross-border conflicts and increasing incidences of asymmetric warfare across the globe are expected to fuel the growth of the armored vehicles market across the globe. However, the absence of major OEMs of armored vehicles in the Middle East and Asia Pacific region and occurrence of mechanical, electrical, and other kinds of failure in armored vehicles are projected to hinder the growth of the market.

The combat vehicles segment is projected to lead the armored vehicles market during the forecast period.

Based on platform, the armored vehicles market has been segmented into combat vehicles, combat support vehicles, and unmanned armored ground vehicles. The unmanned armored ground vehicles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for unmanned systems in battlefields is fueling the growth of this segment of the market.



The wheeled segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the tracked segment from 2018 to 2023.



Based on mobility, the market has been segmented into wheeled and tracked. The wheeled segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the tracked segment during the forecast period. Increased demand for 4x4 light armored vehicles by military forces to carry out Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) activities and transport defense personnel and equipment from one location to another is fueling the growth of this segment of the market.



The Asia Pacific armored vehicles market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific armored vehicles market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the rising number of terrorist activities in the Asia Pacific region and increasing spending of emerging economies on defense operations. Countries such as India and China have increased their defense budgets and are procuring advanced armored vehicles for their military operations. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific armored vehicles market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the armored vehicles market include Oshkosh Corporation (US), UralVagonZavod (Russia), Ukroboronprom (Ukraine), General Dynamics Corporation (US), BAE Systems plc (UK), NORINCO (China), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), and Textron Inc. (US).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Armored Vehicles Market

4.2 Armored Vehicles Market, By System

4.3 Europe Armored Vehicles Market, By Mode of Operation and By Country

4.4 North America Armored Vehicles Market, By Mobility

4.5 Asia Pacific Armored Vehicles Market Share in Commercial Market, By Type



5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Use of Robots in Areas Affected By Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (CBRN) Attacks

5.1.1.2 Growing Demand for Autonomous Systems in Defense and Commercial Sectors

5.1.1.3 Rising Adoption of Armored Vehicles for Counter-Insurgency Operations

5.1.1.4 Developing Smart Robots to Carry Out Combat Operations

5.1.1.5 Improving Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition Capabilities of Defense Forces

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Requirement for Developing Sophisticated and Highly Reliable Armored Vehicles

5.1.2.2 Lack of Advanced Visual Capabilities in Armored Vehicles

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Development of Fully Autonomous Armored Vehicles

5.1.3.2 Increased Defense Budgets of Different Countries for Unmanned Systems

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Requirement for Continuous and Uninterrupted Power Supply in Armored Vehicles

5.1.4.2 Hardware and Software Malfunctions



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Developments

6.3 Key Armored Vehicles With Specifications and Prices

6.4 Technology Enablers for Armored Vehicles

6.4.1 Autonomous Navigation

6.4.2 Communication

6.4.3 Power

6.4.4 Vision

6.4.5 Architecture

6.4.6 Soldier Machine Interface

6.4.7 Manipulation

6.4.8 Terrain Mobility

6.4.9 Payloads

6.5 Technological Trends

6.5.1 Remote Control Station

6.5.2 Robotic Follower Advanced Technology Demonstration

6.5.3 Semi-Autonomous Robotics for Future Combat Systems

6.5.4 M160 Anti-Personnel Mine Clearing System

6.5.5 Packbot and Talon Family of Systems

6.5.6 Route Reconnaissance and Clearance Robot Program

6.5.7 Applique Kits

6.5.8 Supervised Autonomy to Neutralize and Detect IEDs

6.5.9 Squad Mission Support System

6.5.10 Brain Computer Interaction Technologies

6.6 Capability Gap in Autonomous Behavior Technologies

6.7 Innovations and Patent Registrations (2010-2018)



7 Armored Vehicles Market, By Mobility

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wheeled

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Wheeled Robots for Surveillance Applications

7.3 Tracked

7.3.1 Use of Tracked Robots for Rough, Off-Road, and Unpredictable Terrains

7.4 Hybrid

7.4.1 Hybrid Robots are Dynamic, Fast, and Energy-Efficient

7.5 Legged

7.5.1 High Adaptability of Legged Robots for High Number of Applications



8 Armored Vehicles Market, By Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small (10-200 Lbs)

8.2.1 Small Armored Vehicles Have Increasing Demand Due to Small Size and Manoeuvrability

8.3 Medium (200 - 500 Lbs)

8.3.1 Medium Armored Vehicles Carry Out Critical Missions, Such as ISR Operations, Detection, and Monitoring

8.4 Large (500 - 1000 Lbs)

8.4.1 Large Armored Vehicles Have High Demand for Military Applications

8.5 Very Large (1000 - 2000 Lbs)

8.5.1 Very Large Robots Have High Endurance and are Used for Long Range Operations

8.6 Extremely Large (>2000 Lbs)

8.6.1 Extremely Large Robots are Majorly Being Explored for Use in Military as Well as Commercial Applications



9 Armored Vehicles Market, By Mode of Operation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Tethered

9.2.1 Tethered Operation Assists Humans for Line of Site Missions

9.3 Teleoperated

9.3.1 Teleoperated Armored Vehicles are Deployed for Mine Detection and Clearing Operations

9.4 Autonomous

9.4.1 Fully Autonomous

9.4.1.1 Fully Autonomous Armored Vehicles Assist Soldiers in Target Tracking, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Missions

9.4.2 Semi-Autonomous

9.4.2.1 Semi-Autonomous Armored Vehicles Have Greater Adoption as A Weapon Platform



10 Armored Vehicles Market, By System

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Payloads

10.2.1 Sensors

10.2.1.1 the Growth of the Armored Vehicles Market in Advanced Military Applications Resulted in an Increased Demand for Smaller, Lighter, and Less Expensive Electro-Optic Sensor Payloads

10.2.2 Radars

10.2.2.1 Radars on Land are Used as A Defense and Surveillance Tool

10.2.3 Lasers

10.2.3.1 Robots Equipped With Laser Designators Provide Immediate Targeting of Assets By Smart Munitions

10.2.4 Cameras

10.2.4.1 Red Blue Green (RGB) Cameras, Multispectral Cameras, Thermal Cameras, Infrared, Hd Cameras, and Night Vision Cameras are the Types of Cameras Used By Armored Vehicles

10.2.5 Motor Encoders

10.2.5.1 Incremental Or Absolute, Optical Or Magnetic, Shafted Or Hub/Hollow Shaft are Various Types of Motor Encoder Configurations

10.2.6 Articulated Arms

10.2.6.1 Articulated Arms are Widely Used for Surveillance Activities

10.2.7 Gps Antennas

10.2.7.1 the Market for Gps Antennas is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

10.2.8 Others

10.3 Controller System

10.3.1 Growing Demand for Armored Vehicles has Resulted in the Development of Compact and Lightweight Control Units

10.4 Navigation System

10.4.1 Navigation System Play an Important Role in the Mobility of Armored Vehicles

10.5 Power System

10.5.1 The Batteries Used in Armored Vehicles are Made Up of Materials Such as Nickle Cadmium, Nickle Metal Hybrid, Or Lithium ION

10.6 Others

10.6.1 The Batteries Used in Armored Vehicles are Made Up of Materials Such as Nickle Cadmium, Nickle Metal Hybrid, Or Lithium ION



11 Armored Vehicles Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Military

11.2.1 Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR)

11.2.1.1 Armored Vehicles are Mainly Utilized in the Military Sector to Provide Battlefield Intelligence

11.2.2 Search & Rescue

11.2.2.1 Search & Rescue is Expected to Witness High Adoption During the Forecast Period

11.2.3 Combat Support

11.2.3.1 Combat Support is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

11.2.4 Transportation

11.2.4.1 Transportation Robots Increase the Speed of Operations By Reducing the Ratio of Support Personnel to Combat Troops

11.2.5 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

11.2.6 Mine Clearance

11.2.6.1 Mine Reconnaissance and Area Clearance Operations are Done Using Armored Vehicles

11.2.7 Firefighting

11.2.7.1 Firefighting Robots are Increasingly Being Used to Address Fire Situations to Avoid Casualties

11.2.8 Others

11.3 Law Enforcement

11.3.1 the Increase in the Number of Terrorist Activities has Resulted in the Use of Armored Vehicles

11.4 Federal Law Enforcement

11.4.1 Armored Vehicles are Used Extensively By Federal Law Enforcement for Dangerous Missions and Have Resulted in Saving Countless Lives

11.5 Commercial

11.5.1 Oil & Gas

11.5.1.1 The Oil & Gas Industry is One of the Many Industries Which Employ Armored Vehicles to Increase Their Productivity and Ensure Safety

11.5.2 Firefighting

11.5.2.1 Robots are Increasingly Being Used to Address Accidents Caused By Fire and Prevent Casualties

11.5.3 CBRN

11.5.3.1 Protective Action Taken to Prevent Interaction With CBRN Agents, Mitigation of Cbrn Situations, and Containment of CBRN Agents are Done Using Armored Vehicles

11.5.4 Physical Security

11.5.4.1 Autonomous Robots are Used for Physical Security

11.5.5 Agriculture

11.5.5.1 The Use of Armored Vehicles in the Agriculture Sector Help Boost Productivity

11.5.6 Domestic

11.5.6.1 Armored Vehicles are Used in Various Household Chores Including Vacuum Cleaning, Gutter Cleaning, Land Mowing, and Pool Cleaning



12 Regional Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Brand Analysis

13.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.5 Competitive Benchmarking

13.5.1 Strength of Product Portfolio ( 25 Players)

13.5.2 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)



14 Company Profiles



