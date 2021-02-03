Global Army, Navy, Airforce Operational Medicine Systems and Services Market Report 2020-2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Operational Medicine - Systems and Services Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies, analyzes, and projects the integration of advance healthcare technologies in military operational medicines over the next 8 years - 2020-2028.



Operational medicine is a field of military medicine that provides medical and healthcare support to soldiers and his chain of command in unconventional medical setup. The treatments are provided under extreme difficult conditions and with high level of severity of injuries. The treatments include first-aid for the injured soldiers and help improve survivability and minimize the casualties.



The report quantifies the use of telehealth technologies such as remote health consultation, telemedicine advice and other ongoing customized demands based on systems elements, end-users and regions in value ($ millions) terms. It also discusses how modern telehealth technologies can achieve massive business from leading military agencies in coming years.

In particular, this report provides the following:

The study provides scope and opportunities for modern communication and health-technology systems and services in operational medicines

In depth case study of EHR and telehealth implementations in the US operational medicine systems.

The study provides analysis of implementation of DHMSM and MHS GENESIS programs by DoD and how it will change global landscape of operational medicines in coming years

The study provides in-depth analysis of market projections, challenges and opportunities and what other countries can learn from the US initiative on modernizing operational medicine practices

The study provides quantified data on systems and services markets used in operational medicine and its impact on defense market and its various sub-segments with respect to main geographies and end-users.

Analyze the effect of unpredictable, but realistic factors on the market

Reasons to buy

Integration of modern healthcare and communication technologies is completely new opportunity

The scope for this opportunity is still unexplored in the non-US markets.

This study can be a stepping stone for further research for mapping opportunity and identifying scope for technologies such as EHR, telehealth, artificial intelligence and managed services in operational medicine practices of world's major military establishments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario

1.5 Who will benefit from this report

1.6 Language

1.7 Opportunity Alerts



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Operational Medicine System and Services Trends and Insights

2.2 Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusions

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs



3 Current Technologies used in the Operational Medicine Systems and Services

3.1 Overview

3.2 Technologies Used in Modern Operational Medicine Practices

3.2.1 Electronic Health Records (EHR)

3.2.2 Telemedicine

3.2.3 Integrated Artificial Intelligence (For clinical decision making and patient guidance)

3.2.4 Secured Health Data Transfer Infrastructure



4 Current Market Overview of the Operational Medicine Systems and Services

4.1 Overview

4.2 The U.S. Operational Medicine Markets

4.2.1 Military Health System Reforms under DHA

4.2.2 DHMSM Program

4.2.3 The MHS GENESIS program

4.2.4 The Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems (JOMIS) Program

4.2.5 Theater Medical Information Program-Joint (TMIP-J)

4.2.6 DHA Markets

4.2.7 Plan for DHA Markets Execution



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Essentials of Modern Systems in Operational Medicine

5.3 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.4 Macro environment

5.4.1 Political

5.4.2 Legislative

5.5 Forecast factors

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.2 Inhibitors

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.4 Challenges



6 Forecast Operational Medicine Systems and Services Market by Region to 2028

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Operational Medicine Systems and Services market by Regions overview

6.3 Operational Medicine Systems and Services market by Regions

6.4 Operational Medicine System and Service market Regions by Elements

6.5 Operational Medicine Systems and Services market Regions by End-User



7 Forecast Operational Medicine Market by Systems to 2028

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Global Operational Medicine market by Systems overview

7.3 Global Operational Medicine market by System element

7.3.1 Global EHR Systems in Operational Medicine market by System Element

7.3.2 Global Telemedicine Systems in Operational Medicine market by System Element

7.4 Systems in Operational Medicine market by Region

7.4.1 EHR Systems in Operational Medicine market by Region

7.4.2 Telemedicine Systems in Operational Medicine market by region

7.4.3 AI Integration with EHR Systems in Operational Medicine market by region

7.4.4 Global Secured Gateways in Operational Medicine market by region

7.5 Systems in Operational Medicine market by End-user

7.5.1 EHR Systems in Operational Medicine market by End-user

7.5.2 Telemedicine Systems in Operational Medicine market by End-user

7.5.3 Integrated AI with EHR Systems in Operational Medicine market by End-user

7.5.4 Global Secured Gateways in Operational Medicine market by End-user



8 Forecast Operational Medicine Market by Services to 2028

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Global Operational Medicine market by Services overview

8.3 Global Operational Medicine market by Service elements

8.4 Services in Operational Medicine market by Region

8.4.1 Professional Services in Operational Medicine market by Region

8.4.2 Managed Services in Operational Medicine market by Region



9 Forecast Operational Medicine Market by End-User to 2028

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Global Operational Medicine market by End-Use overview

9.3 Operational Medicine Systems and Services market by End-user

9.3.1 Army Operational Medicine market by Systems and Services

9.3.2 Navy Operational Medicine market by Systems and Services

9.3.3 Airforce Operational Medicine market by Systems and Services

9.3.4 Homeland and Other Internal Security Operational Medicine market by Systems and Services



10 Events based forecast for the global Operational Medicine Market to 2028

10.1 Overview

10.2 Events forecast factors

10.3 Event based Global Market by Region

10.4 Event based Forecast by System and Services

10.5 Forecast by Systems Element

10.6 Forecast by Service Elements

10.7 Forecast by End-User



11 Leading Companies in the Operational medicine system and services Market

11.1 Leidos Holdings Inc.

11.2 Accenture

11.3 Cerner Corporation



12 Conclusions and recommendations

Companies Mentioned



