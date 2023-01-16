Global Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aromatherapy Diffuser Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aromatherapy diffuser market size reached US$ 1.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.82 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.38% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Aromatherapy diffusers are devices used to disperse natural fragrances by using essential oils. Rosemary, cedarwood, tea tree, chamomile, lavender, ylang-ylang, and clary sage are some commonly used compounds in aromatherapy diffusers. They assist in relieving stress, uplifting mood, reducing stress and anxiety, and improving sleep.

Aromatherapy diffusers also aid in enhancing the performance of the mind, immune system, and hormones. They are available in heat, candle diffuser, terracotta, ultrasonic, nebulizer, and clay variants. Apart from this, aromatherapy diffusers also work as humidifiers that keep the airways moist, assist in easy breathing, and eliminate the presence of certain bacteria in the air.



Global aromatherapy diffuser market is primarily being driven by the increasing product demand in the medical sector to treat insomnia, depression, anxiety, cognitive ailments, and stress-related disorders.

In line with this, the widespread product adoption in therapeutic applications due to its various medicinal properties, such as antiviral, anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, analgesic, antimicrobial, antiseptic, astringent, antispasmodic, and antiviral, is favoring the market growth.

Besides this, the increasing popularity of essential oils, such as eucalyptus and corymbia, as an effective alternative treatment against COVID-19 disease and other respiratory disorders is acting as a growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in aromatherapy diffusers to automate fragrance dispersion in the environment by building a profile of users' needs is providing an impetus to market growth.

Furthermore, the launch of WiFi-enabled, smart, portable aromatherapy diffusers that offer a variety of essential oil scents in the form of individual cartridges is providing a considerable boost to the market growth.

Moreover, increasing product utilization in spas and wellness centers due to their high efficacy and positive impact on mental and physical health is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of consumers and easy product availability across e-commerce platforms, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being doTERRA, Edens Garden, Hubmar Inc., Neal's Yard (Natural Remedies) Limited, NOW Foods, Nu Skin Enterprises, Organic Aromas, Pilgrim Collection, Puzhen Life Co. Ltd., Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd., vitruvi, Young Living Essential Oils LC and ZAQ.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global aromatherapy diffuser market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aromatherapy diffuser market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global aromatherapy diffuser market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aromatherapy Diffuser Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Ultrasonic

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Nebulizers

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Evaporative

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Heat Diffuser

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Specialty Stores

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Convenience Stores

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Online Stores

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Spa and Relaxation

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Residential

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 doTERRA

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Edens Garden

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Hubmar Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Neal's Yard (Natural Remedies) Limited

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 NOW Foods

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Nu Skin Enterprises

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Organic Aromas

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Pilgrim Collection

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Puzhen Life Co. Ltd.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 vitruvi

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Young Living Essential Oils LC

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 ZAQ

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

