Global Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market to 2023 with Abbott, BioTelemetry, General Electric, Hill-Rom Holdings, Koninklijke Philips & Medtronic Dominating
Apr 19, 2019, 05:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The arrhythmia monitoring devices market will register a CAGR of nearly 8% by 2023.
The growing number of product launches will boost the arrhythmia monitoring devices market growth in the forthcoming years. Many companies are launching devices to operate remotely and provide superior monitoring.
In addition, technological advances including remote and wireless outpatient monitoring has further led the investors for providing funds to the market players. Furthermore, the growing number of cardiac diseases and surgeries including kidney and liver transplantation will further lead to the rising adoption of arrhythmia monitoring devices in the long run.
Product launches
One of the growth drivers of the global arrhythmia monitoring devices market is product launches. The launch of advanced products enhances the product portfolios of companies, thereby driving their sales.
Data efficacy issues and risks associated with arrhythmia monitoring devices
One of the challenges in the growth of the global arrhythmia monitoring devices market is the data efficacy issues and risks associated with arrhythmia monitoring devices. The high arrhythmia monitoring procedure cost and limited or no reimbursement has led patients to opt for other substitutes which will hamper the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several market players. Many companies are focusing on developing integrated arrhythmia monitoring devices.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- ECG & Holter monitors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Implantable cardiac monitors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Cardiac event monitors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing focus on development of integrated arrhythmia monitoring devices
- Presence of catheterization laboratories and atrial fibrillation integrated care clinics
- Paradigm shift toward algorithm-based mobile monitoring devices and telecardiology
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott
- BioTelemetry Inc.
- General Electric
- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic
