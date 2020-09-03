Global Arthroscopy Devices Market, Forecast to 2025 - Current and Projected Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Arthroscopy Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global arthroscopy devices market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global arthroscopy devices market is projected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



The increasing prevalence of bone-related and musculoskeletal disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population across the globe that is more susceptible to such ailments is also providing a boost to the market growth. There is an increasing preference for minimally invasive (MI) treatment procedures among the masses, which has led to the rising adoption of arthroscopy devices.



Additionally, various innovations in the field of sports medicine and the development of technologically advanced product variants are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Product manufacturers are developing advanced arthroscopic devices to improve visualization with high-definition (HD) cameras, superior suturing techniques and customized suturing materials.



Other factors, including rising health consciousness and awareness regarding the available treatment alternatives, along with the improving healthcare infrastructure, are projected to drive the market further.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arthrex Inc., CONMED Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Medtronic Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Vimex Sp. z o.o., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global arthroscopy devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global arthroscopy devices market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the arthroscopy type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global arthroscopy devices market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Arthroscopy Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Device Type

6.1 Arthroscope

6.2 Arthroscopic Implant

6.3 Fluid Management System

6.4 Radiofrequency System

6.5 Visualization System

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Arthroscopy Type

7.1 Knee Arthroscopy

7.2 Hip Arthroscopy

7.3 Spine Arthroscopy

7.4 Shoulder and Elbow Arthroscopy

7.5 Foot and Ankle Arthroscopy

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by End-user

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.3 Orthopedic Clinics

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Arthrex Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Medtronic Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Vimex Sp. z o.o.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

