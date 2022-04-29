Global Artificial Grass Market Report (2022 to 2027) - by Fiber Base Material, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Grass Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial grass market was valued at US$3.111 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.54% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$5.175 billion by 2027.



Artificial grass is comprised of synthetic, man-made fibers that mimic the appearance of natural grass. These grasses are green in color and come in a variety of pile heights. It is made in the same way as carpet, with solid backing and the blades machine sewn on. Wall cladding and flooring are two types of fake grass installation procedures. It is utilized in a variety of applications, including contact and non-contact sports, leisure, and landscaping. Polyethene, polypropylene, and nylon are the fiber base materials utilized in artificial grass. This grass is made with infill materials such as petroleum-based infills, sand infills, and plant-based infills.



Manufacturers generally offer artificial turfs of various sizes and varieties in order to meet the diverse consumer demands. In June 2020, for example, Synlawn Artificial Grass, a leading manufacturer and innovator of artificial grass, launched a product line of the safest and cleanest turf that uses featured super yarn technology as well as various sanitized additives in its material to avoid infection from the grass to the user.



The renovation of sports fields and upgrades to facilities is having a significant impact on the artificial grass market growth. A rising number of high schools, universities, professional sports teams, governments, and big hotels are turning to artificial grass for its aesthetic and utility.



Furthermore, due to the inconsistent quality of natural lawn and weather problems, the installation of artificial grass is on the rise. Artificial grass is low-maintenance and retains its color and durability for many years. For a more genuine feel, most current artificial grass has a brown thatch that mimics the appearance of dead grass. With present technology, artificial grass has come a long way in terms of resembling natural grass.



However, artificial grass recycling problems and geographical challenges are expected remain major challenge in its large scale adoption.



European artificial grass market will witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The region comprises of a significant number of sports fields and is witnessing shifting preferences from natural grass to synthetic grass, including the growing popularity of outdoor sports. The increasing usage of this grass in residential and commercial buildings will also accelerate its demand over the next six years.



The Asia Pacific artificial grass market is expected to grow on account of rising construction activities and increased investments from overseas multinational corporations. The expanding tourist and hospitality sectors are also boosting the deployment of artificial grass for commercial applications. Furthermore, an increasing number of commercial playground buildings and rapid urbanization are expected to contribute towards the market expansion.



Growth Factors:

Increasing outdoor activities:

The growing participation of children and adults in various sports activities is augmenting the need for sports club buildings and, as a result, the growing requirement of grass turf sheets. According to the State of the Industry report published by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, 229.7 million people in the United States were active in 2020, with a participation rate of 75.6%. This is an increase over 2019 when 221.6 million individuals were engaged at a 73.2% rate. The artificial turf industry is projected to develop rapidly due to low maintenance requirements and rising demand for artificial grass from the sports and residential sectors.



Restraints:

Stringent government rules and regulations:

Stringent restrictions in many countries regulating the use of infill material used in artificial grass are impeding market expansion. For example, the European Chemical Agency (ECHA) has recommended to the European Union (EU) a six-year transition time to ban synthetic granules used as filler in artificial turfs. This is expected to stifle market expansion in a number of European nations. Artificial grass does not burn, but due to its high surface temperature, it melts readily if exposed to bright reflected sunlight from any window or if something hot, such as charcoal, falls on it. Besides that, challenges such as the volatility of raw material costs for producing artificial grass and the high cost of the product are expected to restrain the market expansion.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Artificial Grass Market

The economic impact of COVID-19 is undeniably severe. It has had an influence on every industry. The Covid-19 has a detrimental impact on the artificial grass market. There has been a decrease in outdoor activity due to the lockdown, which has reduced the demand for artificial grass. Furthermore, the disruption in end-user sector operations has indirectly reduced demand for artificial grass. Nonetheless, the ease of lockdown, growing number of construction projects, and rising use in residential and commercial sectors are likely to boost the artificial grass market in the next years.

