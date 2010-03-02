Global Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT Market 2018-2023: Artificial Intelligence is a Key Technology to Realize the Full Potential of Big Data and IoT

DUBLIN, Sept 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report evaluates various AI technologies and their use relative to analytics solutions within the rapidly growing enterprise and industrial data arena. The report assesses emerging business models, leading companies, and solutions. The report also analyzes how different forms of AI may be best used for problem solving. The report also evaluates the market for AI in IoT networks and systems. The report provides forecasting for unit growth and revenue for both analytics and IoT from 2018 - 2023.

The Internet of Things (IoT) encompasses consumer, enterprise, and industrial market segments. Each of these markets has very unique needs in terms of infrastructure, devices, systems, and processes. One thing they all have in common is that they each produce massive amounts of data, most of which is of the unstructured variety, requiring Big Data technologies for management. Advanced analytics provide the ability to make raw data meaningful and useful as information for decision-making purposes.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) further enhances the ability for Big Data Analytics and IoT platforms to provide value to each of these market segments. The use of AI for decision making in IoT and data analytics will be crucial for efficient and effective decision making, especially in the area of streaming data and real-time analytics associated with edge computing networks. Real-time data will be a key value proposition for all use cases, segments, and solutions. The ability to capture streaming data, determine valuable attributes, and make decisions in real-time will add an entirely new dimension to service logic. In many cases, the data itself, and actionable information will be the service.

Report Benefits:

Forecasts for AI in predictive analytics 2018 to 2023

Identify highest potential AI technology area opportunities

Understand AI strategies and initiatives of leading companies

Learn the optimal use of AI for smart predictive analytics in IoT data

Understand the AI in Big Data, Analytics, and IoT ecosystem and value chain

Identify opportunities for AI in Analytics for IoT and other unstructured data

Target Audience:

Internet of Things companies

Artificial Intelligence companies

Big Data and analytics companies

Robotics and automation companies

Cloud and Internet of Things companies

Investment firms focused on automation

Product and service providers of all types

Governments and NGO R&D organizations

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Key Findings

1.4 Target Audience

1.5 Companies in the Report



2 Overview

2.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

2.2 AI Types

2.3 AI and ML Language

2.4 Artificial Intelligence Technology

2.4.1 Machine Learning

2.4.2 Natural Language Generation and Processing

2.4.3 Image Processing

2.4.4 Voice Recognition

2.4.5 Artificial Neural Network

2.4.6 Deep Learning

2.4.7 Others

2.5 AI and ML Technology Goal

2.5.1 Reasoning

2.5.2 Knowledge Representation

2.5.3 Planning

2.5.4 Learning

2.5.5 Communication

2.5.6 Machine Perception

2.5.7 Motion Manipulation

2.5.8 Social Intelligence

2.5.9 Creativity

2.5.10 Artificial General Intelligence

2.5.11 Computer Vision

2.5.12 Robotics

2.6 AI Approaches

2.6.1 Cybernetics and Brian Simulation

2.6.2 Symbolic

2.6.3 Sub-Symbolic

2.6.4 Statistical

2.6.5 Integration

2.7 AI Tools

2.7.1 Search and Optimization

2.7.2 Logic

2.7.3 Probability

2.7.4 Classifier and Statistics

2.7.5 Neural Network

2.7.6 Deep Feedforward Neural Network

2.7.7 Deep Recurrent Neural Network

2.7.8 Control Theory

2.7.9 Language

2.8 AI Outcome

2.8.1 Testing Tools

2.8.2 Virtual Assistant

2.8.3 AI Optimized IoT Hardware

2.8.4 Decision Management System

2.8.5 Biometrics Solution

2.8.6 Robotic Process Automation

2.9 Neural Network and Artificial Intelligence

2.10 Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence

2.11 Predictive Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

2.12 Internet of Things and Big Data Analytics

2.13 IoT and Artificial Intelligence

2.14 Consumer IoT, Big Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence

2.15 Industrial IoT, Big Data Analytics, and Machine Learning

2.16 Artificial intelligence and cognitive computing

2.17 Transhumanism or H+ and Artificial Intelligence

2.18 Rise of the Analysis of Things

2.19 Supervised vs. Unsupervised Learning

2.20 AI as New form of UI



3 AI Technology in Big Data and IoT

3.1 Machine Learning Everywhere

3.1.1 Machine Learning as Open Source Technology

3.1.2 Machine Learning and Intelligent Discovery in IoT

3.1.3 Supervised and Unsupervised Machine Learning

3.1.4 Machine Learning as Big Data Analysis Technique

3.1.5 Machine Learning AI Robots

3.1.6 Machine Learning and Data Democratization

3.2 Machine Learning APIs and Big Data Development

3.2.1 Phases of Machine Learning APIs

3.2.2 Machine Learning API Challenges

3.2.3 Top Machine Learning APIs

3.2.3.1 IBM Watson API

3.2.3.2 Microsoft Azure Machine Learning API

3.2.3.3 Google Prediction API

3.2.3.4 Amazon Machine Learning API

3.2.3.5 BigML

3.2.3.6 AT&T Speech API

3.2.3.7 Wit.ai

3.2.3.8 AlchemyAPI

3.2.3.9 Diffbot

3.2.3.10 PredictionIO

3.2.4 Machine Learning API in General Application Environment

3.3 Enterprise Benefits of Machine Learning

3.4 Machine Learning in IoT Data

3.5 Ultra Scale Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

3.6 Rise of Algorithmic Business

3.7 Cloud Hosted Machine Intelligence

3.8 Contradiction of Machine Learning

3.9 Value Chain Analysis

3.9.1 AI and Machine Learning Companies

3.9.2 IoT Companies

3.9.3 Big Data Analytics Providers

3.9.4 Connectivity Solution and Infrastructure Providers

3.9.5 Hardware and Equipment Manufacturers

3.9.6 Developers and Data Scientists

3.9.7 End Users



4 AI Technology Application and Use Case

4.1 Intelligence Performance Monitoring

4.2 Infrastructure Monitoring

4.3 Generating Accurate Models

4.4 Recommendation Engine

4.5 Blockchain and Crypto Technologies

4.6 Enterprise Application

4.7 Contextual Awareness

4.8 Customer Feedback

4.9 Self-Driving Car

4.10 Fraud Detection System

4.11 Personalized Medicine and Healthcare Service

4.12 Predictive Data Modelling

4.13 Smart Machines

4.14 Cybersecurity Solutions

4.15 Autonomous Agents

4.16 Intelligent Assistant

4.17 Intelligent Decision Support System

4.18 Risk Management

4.19 Data Mining and Management

4.20 Intelligent Robotics

4.21 Financial Technology

4.22 Machine Intelligence



5 AI Technology Impact on Vertical Market

5.1 Enterprise Productivity Gain

5.2 Digital Twinning and Physical Asset Security

5.3 IT Process Efficiency Increase

5.4 AI to Replace Human Form Work

5.5 Enterprise AI Adoption Trends

5.6 Inclusion of AI as IT Requirement



6 AI Predictive Analytics in Vertical Industry

6.1.1 E-Commerce Services

6.1.2 Banking and Finance Services

6.1.3 Manufacturing Services

6.1.4 Real Estate Services

6.1.5 Government and Public Services



7 AI Solution in Big Data and IoT Market Forecast 2018 - 2023

7.1 Aggregated AI Solution Market 2018 - 2023

7.2 AI Solution Market by Segment 2018 - 2023

7.3 AI Embedded Solution Market 2018 - 2023

7.3.1 AI Embedded Solution by Segment

7.3.2 AI Embedded Solution Market for IoT Device 2018 - 2023

7.3.2.1 IoT Device Market by Type

7.3.2.2 IoT Device Market by AI Technology

7.3.2.3 IoT Device Market by Industry Vertical

7.3.2.4 IoT Device Market by Region

7.3.2.4.1 APAC IoT Device Market by Country

7.3.2.4.2 Europe IoT Device Market by Country

7.3.2.4.3 North America IoT Device Market by Country

7.3.2.4.4 Middle East and Africa IoT Device Market by Country

7.3.2.4.5 Latin America IoT Device Market by Country

7.3.3 AI Embedded Solution Market for IoT Platform 2018 - 2023

7.3.3.1 IoT Platform Market by Type

7.3.3.2 IoT Platform Market by AI Technology

7.3.3.3 IoT Platform Market by Industry Vertical

7.3.3.4 IoT Platform Market by Region

7.3.3.4.1 APAC IoT Platform Market by Country

7.3.3.4.2 Europe IoT Platform Market by Country

7.3.3.4.3 North America IoT Platform Market by Country

7.3.3.4.4 Middle East and Africa IoT Platform Market by Country

7.3.3.4.5 Latin America IoT Platform Market by Country

7.3.4 AI Embedded Solution Market for Digital Personal Assistant 2018 - 2023

7.3.4.1 Digital Personal Assistant Market by Type

7.3.4.2 Digital Personal Assistant Market by AI Technology

7.3.4.3 Digital Personal Assistant Market by Sector

7.3.4.4 Digital Personal Assistant Market by AI System

7.3.4.5 Digital Personal Assistant Market by Region

7.3.4.5.1 APAC Digital Personal Assistant Market by Country

7.3.4.5.2 Europe Digital Personal Assistant Market by Country

7.3.4.5.3 North America Digital Personal Assistant Market by Country

7.3.4.5.4 ROW Digital Personal Assistant Market by Country

7.3.5 AI Embedded Solution Market for Data Capture and Integration 2018 - 2023

7.3.5.1 Data Capture and Integration Market by Big Data Tools

7.3.5.2 Data Capture and Integration Market by Industry Vertical

7.3.5.3 Data Capture and Integration Market by Region

7.3.5.3.1 North America Data Capture and Integration Market by Country

7.3.5.3.2 APAC Data Capture and Integration Market by Country

7.3.5.3.3 Europe Data Capture and Integration Market by Country

7.3.5.3.4 Middle East and Africa Data Capture and Integration Market by Country

7.3.5.3.5 Latin America Data Capture and Integration Market by Country

7.4 AI Predictive Analytics Market 2018 - 2023

7.4.1 AI Predictive Analytics Market by AI Technology

7.4.2 AI Predictive Analytics Market by Business Application

7.4.3 AI Predictive Analytics Market by Technology Application

7.4.4 AI Predictive Analytics Market by Business Goal

7.4.5 AI Predictive Analytics Market by Industry Vertical

7.4.6 AI Predictive Analytics Market by Region

7.5 AI Professional Service Market in Big Data and IoT 2018 - 2023

7.5.1 AI Professional Service Market by Service Type

7.5.2 AI Professional Service Market by Segment

7.5.3 AI Professional Service Market by Industry Vertical

7.5.4 AI Professional Service Market by Region

7.5.4.1 APAC AI Professional Service Market by Country

7.5.4.2 Europe AI Professional Service Market by Country

7.5.4.3 North America AI Professional Service Market by Country

7.5.4.4 Middle East and Africa AI Professional Service Market by Country

7.5.4.5 Latin America AI Professional Service Market by Country



8 AI Embedded Connected IoT Device and Things 2018 - 2023

8.1 AI Embedded Connected IoT Device 2018 - 2023

8.1.1 Aggregated AI Embedded Connected IoT Device

8.1.2 AI Embedded Connected IoT Device by Type

8.1.3 AI Embedded Connected IoT Device by IoT Platform

8.1.4 AI Embedded Connected IoT Device by IoT Sector

8.1.5 AI Embedded Connected IoT Device by AI Technology

8.1.6 AI Embedded Connected IoT Device by Technology Application

8.1.7 AI Embedded Connected IoT Device by Industry Verticals

8.1.8 AI Embedded Connected IoT Device by Region

8.2 AI Embedded Connected IoT Things 2018 - 2023

8.2.1 Aggregated AI Embedded Connected IoT Things

8.2.2 AI Embedded Connected IoT Things by IoT Platform

8.2.3 AI Embedded Connected IoT Things by IoT Sector

8.2.4 AI Embedded Connected IoT Things by AI Technology

8.2.5 AI Embedded Connected IoT Things by Industry Verticals

8.2.6 AI Embedded Connected IoT Things by Region

8.2.6.1 North America Connected IoT Things by Country

8.2.6.2 Europe Connected IoT Things by Country

8.2.6.3 APAC Connected IoT Things by Country

8.2.6.4 Middle East and Africa Connected IoT Things by Country

8.2.6.5 Latin America Connected IoT Things by Country



9 Company Analysis

9.1 Google Inc.

9.2 Twitter Inc.

9.3 Microsoft Corporation

9.4 IBM Corporation

9.5 Apple Inc.

9.6 Facebook Inc.

9.7 Amazon.com Inc.

9.8 Skype

9.9 Salesforce.com

9.10 Intel Corporation

9.11 Yahoo Inc.

9.12 AOL Inc.

9.13 NVIDIA Corporation

9.14 x.ai

9.15 Tesla Inc.

9.16 Baidu Inc.

9.17 H2O.ai

9.18 SparkCognition Inc.

9.19 OpenAI

9.20 Inbenta

9.21 CISCO Systems Inc.

9.22 Infineon Technologies AG

9.23 McAfee

9.24 Happiest Minds Technologies

9.25 Tachyus

9.26 Sentrian

9.27 MAANA

9.28 Veros Systems Inc.

9.29 NEURA

9.30 Augury Systems Ltd.

9.31 glassbeam

9.32 Comfy

9.33 mnubo

9.34 C-B4

9.35 PointGrab Ltd.

9.36 Tellmeplus

9.37 moov

9.38 Sentenai Inc.

9.39 imagimob

9.40 FocusMotion

9.41 MoBagel



10 Conclusions and Recommendations

10.1 AI in the Next Decade

10.2 Recommendation for Data Analytics Providers

10.3 Recommendation for AI and Machine Learning Companies

10.4 Recommendation for IoT Companies and Equipment Manufacturers

10.5 Recommendation for Service Providers

10.6 Recommendations for Enterprise



11 Appendix

11.1 AI Embedded IoT Device Sales Revenue

11.1.1 Sales Revenue by Device Type

11.2 AI Optimized IoT Component Market

11.3 AI Optimized IoT Equipment Market

11.4 AI Optimized IoT Software Market

11.5 AI Optimized IoT Platform Market



