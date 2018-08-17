Global Artificial Intelligence in Information and Communications Technology Intelligence Market 2018-2023 - Assess the AI Ecosystem, Technologies, Solutions and Market Outlook

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Artificial Intelligence in Information and Communications Technology: AI and Cognitive Computing in Communications, Applications, Content, and Commerce 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research assesses the AI ecosystem, technologies, solutions and market outlook. Key industry verticals covered include use of AI in Internet related services and products, Financial Services, Medical and Bio-informatics, Manufacturing, and Telecommunications. Some of the key application areas covered include Marketing and Business Decision Making, Workplace Automation, Predictive Analysis and Forecast, Fraud Detection and Classification.





The report provides detailed forecasts globally, regionally, and across the following market segments: (1) Predictive Analysis and Forecasting, (2) Marketing and Business Decision Making, (3) Fraud Detection and Classification, and (4) Workplace Automation. The report includes forecasts for software, hardware, and services.





The report also covers AI subset technologies, embedded in other technologies, and cognitive computing in key industry verticals.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to fundamentally shift the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry as technologies such as Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Deep Learning, and others dramatically enhance the performance of communications, apps, content, and digital commerce. AI will also drive new business models and create entirely new business opportunities as interfaces and efficiencies facilitate engagement that has been heretofore incomprehensible.







Many other industry verticals will be transformed through this evolution as ICT and digital technologies support many aspects of industry operations including supply chains, sales and marketing processes, product and service delivery and support models. For example, we see particularly substantial impacts in the Medical and Bioinformatics as well as Financial Services segments. Workforce automation is an area that will affect many different industry verticals as AI greatly enhances work flow, processes, and accelerates the ROI for smart workplace investments.







Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction



1.1 Research Background



1.2 Research Scope



1.3 Organizations in Report







2 Executive Summary







3 Artificial Intelligence



3.1 Overview



3.2 Market Definitions



3.2.1 Client



3.2.2 Intelligent Software Agent



3.2.3 Problem Solving



3.3 Practical Approaches to AI



3.4 Machine Learning



3.4.1 Supervised Learning



3.4.2 Unsupervised Learning



3.4.3 Semi-supervised Learning



3.4.4 Reinforcement Learning



3.5 Deep Learning



3.5.1 Artificial Neural Networks



3.6 Cognitive Computing



3.7 AI Algorithms in Applications



3.7.1 Natural Language Processing



3.7.2 Machine Perception



3.7.3 Data Mining



3.7.4 Motion and Manipulation



3.8 Limitations and Challenges for AI Expansion



3.9 Artificial Intelligence Opportunities and Drivers



3.10 Artificial Intelligence and Digital Security







4 Intellectual Property Leadership by Country and Company



4.1 Global AI Patents



4.2 AI Patents by Leading Countries



4.3 Global Machine Learning Patents



4.4 Machine Learning Patents by Leading Countries



4.5 Machine Learning Patents by Leading Companies



4.6 Global Deep Learning Patents



4.7 Deep Learning Patents by Leading Countries



4.8 Global Cognitive Computing Patents



4.9 Cognitive Computing Patents by Leading Countries



4.10 AI and Cognitive Computing Innovation Leadership







5 Global Market for Artificial Intelligence



5.1 Global Markets for AI 2018 - 2023



5.2 Global Market for AI by Segment 2018 - 2023



5.3 Regional Markets for AI 2018 - 2023



5.4 AI Market by Key Application 2018 - 2023



5.4.1 AI Markets for Predictive Analysis and Forecast 2018 - 2023



5.4.2 AI Market for Marketing and Business Decision Making 2018 - 2023



5.4.3 AI Market for Fraud Detection and Classification 2018 - 2023



5.4.4 AI Market for Workplace Automation 2018 - 2023







6 AI in Select Industry Verticals



6.1 Market for AI by Key Industry Vertical 2018 - 2023



6.1.1 AI Market for Internet-related Services and Products 2018 - 2023



6.1.2 AI Market for Telecommunications 2018 - 2023



6.1.3 AI Market for Medical and Bio-Informatics 2018 - 2023



6.1.4 AI Market for Financial Services 2018 - 2023



6.1.5 AI Market for Manufacturing and Heavy Industry 2018 - 2023



6.2 AI in other Industry Verticals







7 AI in Major Market Segments



7.1 AI Market by Product Segment 2018 - 2023



7.2 Market for Embedded AI within other Technologies 2018 - 2023



7.2.1 AI Algorithms in Data Mining 2018 - 2023



7.2.2 AI in Machine Perception Technology in 2018 - 2023



7.2.3 Market for AI Algorithms in Pattern Recognition Technology 2018 - 2023



7.2.4 Market for AI Algorithm in Intelligent Decision Support Systems Technology 2018 - 2023



7.2.5 Market for AI Algorithms in Natural Language Processing Technology 2018 - 2023







8 Important Corporate AI M&A



8.1 Apple Inc.



8.2 Facebook



8.3 Google



8.4 IBM



8.5 Microsoft







9 Company Analysis



9.1 IBM Corporation



9.2 Intel Corporation



9.3 Microsoft Corporation



9.4 Google Inc.



9.5 Baidu Inc.



9.6 H2O.ai



9.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise



9.8 Apple Inc.



9.9 General Electric



9.10 LG Electronics



9.11 Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.



9.12 SparkCognition Inc.



9.13 Nuance Communications Inc.



9.14 InteliWISE



9.15 Facebook Inc.



9.16 Salesforce



9.17 Amazon Inc.



9.18 SK Telecom



9.19 motion.ai



9.20 PointGrab Ltd.



9.21 Tellmeplus



9.22 SAS Institute Inc.



9.23 AIBrian Inc.



9.24 Brighterion Inc.



9.25 General Vision Inc.



9.26 Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited



9.27 CloudMinds



9.28 Tend.ai



9.29 TensorFlow



9.30 Infosys Nia



9.31 Wipro HOLMES



9.32 API.AI



9.33 Premonition



9.34 Rainbird



9.35 Ayasdi



9.36 MindMeld



9.37 Vital AI



9.38 KAI



9.39 Receptiviti



9.40 Meya



9.41 DigitalGenius



9.42 GoodAI



9.43 Vicarious



9.44 Agent.ai



9.45 X.ai



9.46 Zebra Medical Vision Inc.



9.47 Fair Isaac Corporation



9.48 Bigml Inc.



9.49 AT&T Speech API



9.50 Wit.ai



9.51 Diffbot



9.52 PredictionIO







10 Important AI Patents





