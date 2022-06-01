Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Report 2022: By 2025, e-Commerce Sales are Expected to Reach $7.3 Trillion, Which will Drive the AI in Retail Market Value to $36,46 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Research Report: By Offering, Technology - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By 2025, e-commerce sales are expected to reach $7.3 trillion, which will drive the AI in retail market value to $36,462.5 million by 2030 from an estimated $1,714.3 million in 2021

This is because retailers are using AI to offer personalized services and product recommendations and predict consumer behavior. AI is also being leveraged by e-commerce platforms for accurate demand forecasting, supply chain planning, and real-time customer intelligence gathering.



Among all the AI solutions designed for retailers, recommendation engines are the most popular. Online retailers are using them to study customers' activity on the internet and recommend related products and services based on it. Since marketing everything to everyone, like in TVs and newspapers, doesn't always give the desired returns, retailers are marketing only the products and services that customers are interested in, using recommendation engines.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated such activities, thus affecting the AI in retail market positively. In 2020, lockdowns forced people inside their homes, which led to a sharp surge in the number of online shoppers. As per the United Nations, the top 13 online shopping platforms witnessed an over 20% increase in sales in 2020.



In the coming years, the aftereffects of the pandemic will drive the AI in retail market at the highest rate in Asia-Pacific (APAC). As per the UN, most of the 13 companies that witnessed the massive jump in sales in 2020 were based in the U.S. and China.

Moreover, online sales in China, Australia, and Singapore in 2020 grew by 24.9%, 9.4%, and 11.7%, respectively, faster than in 2019. This is also credited to the increasing sale of smartphones and rising penetration of the internet here.

Key Findings of AI in Retail Market Report

In the coming years, the demand for related services will rise faster among retailers adopting AI solutions. Services offered by AI vendors include data management, software monitoring, training, and system maintenance and support.

Machine learning is the most-widely used technology among AI in retail market end users as it allows them to enhance customers' shopping experience by making accurate purchase recommendations.

Natural language processing (NLP) is another popular AI technology among retailers because it understands and processes human language, thereby allowing users to offer personalized shopping experiences.

Moreover, AI is now being utilized for marketing via multiple channels, primarily to analyze in-store consumer behavior and for e-mail marketing and campaign management.

Seeing the vast benefit AI offers, major retailers are increasing their investments in allied technologies. For instance, IKEA has acquired Geomagical Labs, which offers augmented reality and AI solutions.

Similarly, in April 2019 , Reliance Jio Digital Services Ltd. finalized plans for the acquisition of an 87.0% stake in AI-driven conversational platform Haptik Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 by Offering

4.1.1.1 Solution

4.1.1.1.1 Chatbot

4.1.1.1.2 Crm

4.1.1.1.3 Price Optimization

4.1.1.1.4 Recommendation Engine

4.1.1.1.5 Scm

4.1.1.1.6 Visual Search

4.1.1.1.7 Others

4.1.1.2 Service

4.1.1.2.1 Professional

4.1.1.2.2 Managed

4.1.2 by Technology

4.1.2.1 Machine Learning

4.1.2.2 Nlp

4.1.2.3 Computer Vision

4.1.2.4 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Adoption of Ai for Multi-Channel Marketing

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing E-Retail Industry

4.3.2.2 Increasing Investments in Ai by Retail Companies

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Lack of Qualified Ai Professionals

4.3.3.2 High Cost of Ai-Based Solutions

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Rising Demand for Ai-Based Chatbots

4.3.4.2 Growing Adoption of Ai-Based Image Recognition Technology

4.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Ai in Retail Market

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 by Offering

5.1.1 Solution Market, by Type

5.1.2 Service Market, by Type

5.2 by Technology

5.3 by Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 by Offering

6.1.1 Solution Market, by Type

6.1.2 Service Market, by Type

6.2 by Technology

6.3 by Country



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Ranking of Key Players

11.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.3 Key Players and Their Offerings

11.4 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.4.1 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.4.3 Others



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Business Overview

12.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.3 Key Financial Summary

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Salesforce.Com Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Sap Se

Accenture plc

Infosys Limited

Intel Corporation

Amazon.Com Inc.

Visenze Pte. Ltd.

Evolv Technology Solutions Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0yff

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets