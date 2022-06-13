Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Players Include Blue Frog Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Comau and Diligent Robotics

Jun 13, 2022, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market (2022-2027) by Offering, Robot, Technology, Deployment Mode, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market is estimated to be USD 7.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 38.32 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 40.1%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Industries, F&P Personal Robotics, Hanson Robotics, Harman International, IBM, Intel, LG Electronics, Microsoft, Rethink Robotics, SoftbankXilinx,, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The report analyses the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 High Adoption of Robots for Personal Use, Automation and mainly in Healthcare Industry
4.1.2 Support to Such Robots from Governments Worldwide
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Absence of Standardized Regulations to Prevent Risks Associated With Networked and Autonomous Robots
4.2.2 Reluctance to Adopt New Technologies
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Focus on Developing Robots with Special Application Cases
4.3.2 Increasing Aging Population Worldwide Boosting the Demand for AI-based Robots for Elderly Assistance
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Developing Ai to Help Robots Make Better Decisions and Make Them Safe for Humans
4.4.2 Long Time to Commercialize Robots and High Maintenance Cost
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Software
7 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market, By Robot
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Service Robots
7.2.1 Ground
7.2.2 Aerial
7.2.3 Underwater
7.3 Industrial Robots
7.3.1 Traditional Industrial Robots
7.3.2 Collaborative Industrial Robots
8 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Computer Vision
8.3 Context Awareness
8.4 Machine Learning
8.5 Natural Language Processing
9 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market, By Deployment Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cloud
9.3 On-Premise
10 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Agriculture
10.3 Education & Entertainment
10.4 Healthcare Assistance
10.5 Industrial
10.6 Law Enforcement
10.7 Military & Defence
10.8 Personal Assistance & Care giving
10.9 Public Relations
10.10 Research & Space exploration
10.11 Security & Surveillance
10.12 Stock Management
11 Americas' Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas
12 Europe's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe
13 Middle East and Africa's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA
14 APAC's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
16 Company Profiles
16.1 ABB Industries
16.2 Alphabet
16.3 Blue Frog Robotics
16.4 Boston Dynamics
16.5 Comau
16.6 Diligent Robotics
16.7 F&P Personal Robotics
16.8 FANUC
16.9 FRANKA EMIKA
16.10 Hanson Robotics
16.11 Harman International
16.12 IBM
16.13 Intel
16.14 jibo
16.15 KUKA
16.16 LG Electronics
16.17 Microsoft
16.18 Neurala
16.19 Pal Robotics
16.20 Promobot
16.21 Rethink Robotics
16.22 Softbank
16.23 Staubli
16.24 Xilinx
17 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6md3b2
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
