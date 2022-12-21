Global Artificial Lift Systems Markets Report 2022-2027 - Major Players are Developing Advanced Technologies and Launching New Products to Stay Ahead

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Type (Electric Submersible Pump, Progressive Cavity Pump, Rod Lift, Gas Lift, and Others), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), By Component, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial lift systems market is expected to witness robust growth

The growth of the market is attributed to heavy shale oil and heavy oil gas production due to massive energy demands across the globe. Negative effects on the environment and limited availability of conventional energy sources on earth are shifting the focus towards the adoption of unconventional energy sources.

Also, the high-end investments by the market players to adopt advanced technologies to increase the production from mature fields are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the coming year.



North America is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Technological advancements and innovations in the artificial lift systems market influence the demand.

Also, the rise in demand for energy from major cities of North America and the development of multi-well facilities by key players integrated with artificial lift system is bolstering the market growth.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay ahead in the market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze historical growth in the market size of global artificial lift systems market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global artificial lift systems market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast global artificial lift systems market based on type, application, component, region, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global artificial lift systems market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global artificial lift systems market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global artificial lift systems market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global artificial lift systems market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global artificial lift systems market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global artificial lift systems market.

Schlumberger Limited

Weatherford International plc

Halliburton Limited

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Dover Corporation

National Oilwell Varco, Inc

ChampionX Corporation

Borets International Limited

Chelpipe Group (ZAO Rimera)

OiLSERV FZCO

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Type:

Electric Submersible Pump

Progressive Cavity Pump

Rod Lift

Gas Lift

Others

Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Component:

Pump

Motor

Cable System

Controller

Others

Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Iraq

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgzbmz

