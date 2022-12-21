Global Artificial Lift Systems Markets Report 2022-2027 - Major Players are Developing Advanced Technologies and Launching New Products to Stay Ahead

Dec 21, 2022, 15:45 ET
The "Global Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Type (Electric Submersible Pump, Progressive Cavity Pump, Rod Lift, Gas Lift, and Others), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), By Component, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report
The global artificial lift systems market is expected to witness robust growth
The growth of the market is attributed to heavy shale oil and heavy oil gas production due to massive energy demands across the globe. Negative effects on the environment and limited availability of conventional energy sources on earth are shifting the focus towards the adoption of unconventional energy sources.
Also, the high-end investments by the market players to adopt advanced technologies to increase the production from mature fields are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the coming year.
North America is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Technological advancements and innovations in the artificial lift systems market influence the demand.
Also, the rise in demand for energy from major cities of North America and the development of multi-well facilities by key players integrated with artificial lift system is bolstering the market growth.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay ahead in the market.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze historical growth in the market size of global artificial lift systems market from 2017 to 2021.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global artificial lift systems market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
- To classify and forecast global artificial lift systems market based on type, application, component, region, and company.
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global artificial lift systems market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for global artificial lift systems market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global artificial lift systems market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global artificial lift systems market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global artificial lift systems market.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global artificial lift systems market.
- Schlumberger Limited
- Weatherford International plc
- Halliburton Limited
- Baker Hughes Incorporated
- Dover Corporation
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc
- ChampionX Corporation
- Borets International Limited
- Chelpipe Group (ZAO Rimera)
- OiLSERV FZCO
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Type:
- Electric Submersible Pump
- Progressive Cavity Pump
- Rod Lift
- Gas Lift
- Others
Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Application:
- Onshore
- Offshore
Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Component:
- Pump
- Motor
- Cable System
- Controller
- Others
Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Iraq
- UAE
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgzbmz
