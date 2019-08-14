Global Artificial Organs Research Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2024: Developed Markets Maintain Lead, Emerging Markets to Dictate Momentum
DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Organs: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Artificial Organs in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Artificial Heart
- Artificial Kidneys
- Artificial Liver
- Artificial Pancreas
- Artificial Lungs
The report profiles 42 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABBOTT (USA)
- Abiomed, Inc. (USA)
- Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Baxter International, Inc. (USA)
- F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Jarvik Heart, Inc. (USA)
- Medtronic, Inc. (USA)
- HeartWare International, Inc. (USA)
- Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Nipro Corporation (Japan)
- SynCardia Systems, LLC (USA)
- Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Xenios AG (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Artificial Organs Revolutionize Medical Industry
Growth Drivers
Growth Inhibitors
Artificial Organs Poised to Witness Significant Demand
The United States - A Dominant Force in the Artificial Organs Market
Artificial Kidneys Garner a Larger Pie in the Artificial Organs Market
Demand and Supply Imbalance
Competitive Scenario
Technological Advancements Spearheading Growth
3. ANALYSIS BY SEGMENT
Artificial Heart
Medical Community Poised to Embrace Artificial Heart
Ventricular Assist Devices
Select Ventricular Assist Devices
Artificial Mechanical Heart Valves Come of Age
Artificial Kidney
Kidney Failure: A Major Concern
Artificial Kidney or Dialyzers Market
Major Initiatives in the Artificial Kidney Space
The Kidney Project
Current Status of the Kidney Project
Artificial Kidney Likely to Begin Human Trials by 2019
Wearable Artificial Kidney May be Boon to Dialysis Patients
Artificial Liver
Bioartificial Liver Innovation Shows Potential to Avoid Transplants
Types of Liver Support Devices
Artificial Pancreas
Artificial Pancreas Device System Market Presents Lucrative Opportunities
Market Overview
Scientific Community Inches towards Artificial Pancreas System
Competition and Key Developments in Artificial Pancreas Space
Bionic Pancreas System
Types of Artificial Pancreas Delivery Systems and FDA's Efforts for their Development
Researchers Develop Improvised Artificial Lungs Prototype with Vasculature
Crucial Artificial Lung Trial Enrolls Record Number of Patients
Lightweight and Portable Artificial Lung Innovations
4. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Disease Drive the Market for Artificial Heart and VAD
Higher Development Costs and Lengthy Regulatory Process - Stumbling Blocks for Product Commercialization
Lack of Requisite Expertise - Hindering Implantation Process
Xenotransplantation - Other Alternative to Donor Organ Shortage
Artificial Organs from Cloned Animal Cells - A Promising Trend
Immunosuppressants Hold Promise in Artificial Organs Market
Move towards Smaller Implantable Devices
Barriers to Entry Significantly High in Dialyzers Market
Reuse of Dialyzers - A Major Issue in Dialysis Industry
Poor Reimbursement Environment Stymies Innovation
Product Recalls - A Major Blow to the Manufacturers
Higher Cost of Artificial Organs Hampers Broader Adoption
Major Issues Related to Artificial Organs
Financial
Legal
Ethical
Social
5. MACRO FACTORS IMPACTING THE ARTIFICIAL ORGANS MARKET
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Dialysis Market to Stage Steady Growth Amid Rising Prevalence of Kidney Diseases
Distribution of Dialysis Patients by Modality
Developed Markets Maintain Lead, Emerging Markets to Dictate Momentum
Rising Incidence of Diabetes: Opportunity Indicator for Artificial Pancreas
Growing Number of Type 1 Diabetes Cases in Children
6. 3D BIOPRINTING - A GAME CHANGER FOR THE ARTIFICIAL ORGANS INDUSTRY
Application of 3D-Printing in the Medical Field
3D Printing Revolutionizing the Medical Industry's Artificial Organ Development Segment
Soft 3D Bioprinting Eliminates Concerns of Hard Plastic-based Organ Models
3D Printed Organ Models with Sensors Enable Real-time Feedback
7. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS
UCLA Researchers Develop Cancer-Fighting Cells
Production of 3D-like Artificial Organs in a Device that Works like a Cotton Candy Machine
Harvard Scientists Create Tissue Containing Blood Vessels
University of Washington Researchers Create Communicating Yeast Cells
Scientists Define Morphospace to Evaluate Viability of Artificial Organs
8. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Artificial Organs
Categorization of Artificial Organs
External Artificial Organs
Internal or Implantable Artificial Devices
Artificial Heart
Total Artificial Heart (TAH)
Ventricle Assist Device (VAD)
Table 20: Distribution of Various Uses of VADs (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Right Ventricular Assist Systems (RVAS)
Left Ventricular Assist Systems (LVAS)
Categorization of LVAS
First Generation LVAS
Second Generation LVAS
Third Generation LVAS
Benefits of LVAS
Major Limitations and Complications of VADs
Infection
Internal Bleeding
Thrombus
Dependability
Cost
Natural Human Heart
Heart Diseases
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Types of Heart Failure
Diastolic Heart Failure
Systolic Heart Failure
Artificial Heart - A Historical Perspective
Major Milestones in Artificial Heart Development
Jarvik-7
AbioCor Total Artificial Heart
CardioWest Temporary Total Artificial Heart
DuraHeart LVAS
HeartSaverVAD
VentrAssist Left Ventricular Assist Device
Artificial Kidney (Dialyzer)
Limitations of Artificial Kidney
Types of Dialysis
Hemodialysis
Peritoneal Dialysis
Advancements in Artificial Kidney Technology
Bioartificial Kidneys
Limitations of Bioartificial Kidneys
Hindrances to Develop Implantable Artificial Kidney
Artificial Kidneys - A Historical Perspective
Artificial Liver
Overdose of Drugs - A Leading Cause for Liver Damage
Categorization of Liver Devices
Mechanical Systems
Liver Dialysis Unit
Bio-Artificial Systems
Capillary Hollow Fiber Systems
Direct Perfusion Systems
Entrapment Based Systems
Major BAL Devices
Extracorporeal Liver Assist Device (ELAD)
Cellular Components
Types of Bioreactor
Hybrid Artificial Liver Support System
History of Artificial Liver
Liver Assist Devices - Major Milestones
Nonbiological Method Introduction Time Line
Biological Method Introduction Time Line
Artificial Pancreas
Insulin Pumps - Historical Perspective
Bioartificial Pancreas
Nanotechnology in Artificial Pancreas
Artificial Lungs (Oxygenator)
About Human Lungs
Types of Artificial Lung
Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator
Hattler Respiratory Catheter
MC3 Pulmonary Assist Device
In-Series
In-Parallel
BioLung
Heart-Lung Bypass Machine
Role of Artificial Lungs during Surgery
Direct Contact Device
Indirect-Contact Type-Membrane Devices
Biorubber to be used in Artificial Lungs
History of Artificial Lungs
An Overview of Tissue Engineering
9. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Regulatory Environment in the US
Regulatory Environment in Europe
10. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
10.1 Focus on Select Global Players
10.2 Recent Industry Activity
Vital Therapies Reports the Failure of ELAD System in Phase III Trial
A Ten-Year-Old Becomes the Youngest Patient to Receive 50CC Temporary TAH
Tandem Diabetes Care Secures FDA Approval for Closed-loop Insulin System
ALung Registers Record Enrollment for the Pivotal Trial of Artificial Lung Technology
Automated Insulin Delivery and Monitoring System Receives FDA Approval for Use in Younger Pediatric Patients
Artificial Lung Rises Hope for Future Transplant Patients
Medtronic Introduces Artificial Pancreas' Hybrid Closed Loop System in the U.S.
Johnson & Johnson Exits Insulin Pump Business
B. Braun Introduces New Dialyzer
Versa Ventures Acquires Syncardia
Medtronic and HeartWare International Ink Merger Agreement
Vivonics Sells Artificial Lung Technology to Lung Biotechnology PBC
Insulet Corporation Enters into a Partnership and License Agreement with Mode AGC
Cellnovo Group Enters into a Partnership with TypeZero
Medtronic Launches MiniMed(TM) 640G System
Pandorum Develops Artificial Human Liver Tissue
11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
12. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
13. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 42 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 47)
- The United States (20)
- Japan (8)
- Europe (13)
- France (2)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
- Middle East (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o199uq
