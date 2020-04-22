Global Artificial Tears Industry
Apr 22, 2020, 16:40 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Tears market worldwide is projected to grow by US$457.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.7%. Artificial Tears, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Artificial Tears will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960376/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$16.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$13.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Artificial Tears will reach a market size of US$124.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$127.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Abbott Medical Optics Inc.
- Allergan, Inc.
- Akorn, Inc.
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novartis International AG (Alcon, Inc.)
- Santen Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. (Novagali Pharma S.A.)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960376/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Dry Eyes - A Lucrative Segment of Ophthalmology Market
Recent Market Activity
Artificial Tears: The First Line and Mainstay Treatment for Dry
Eyes
Other Therapies for Dry Eye
Current & Future Analysis
Developing Countries Display Strong Growth Prospects
Under-reporting of DES Condition Stifles Market Opportunities
Prevalence and Incidence of Dry Eye Syndrome
Select Stats on Prevalence Rates
Concentrated Prescription Dry Eye Products Market Benefits OTC
Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Artificial Tears Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Allergan plc (Ireland)
Akorn, Inc. (USA)
Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (USA)
Johnson & Johnson (USA)
Novartis International AG (Switzerland)
Alcon, Inc. (Switzerland)
Santen Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Companies Focus on New Formulations to Improve Results
Preference for Preservative-Free Artificial Tears on Rise
Management of Dry Eyes Post Eye Surgery Drives Demand for
Artificial Tears
Rise in Mobile Workforce and Number of Smartphone Addicts Spurs
Growth Prospects
An Upswing in Contact Lens Wearers Unfolds New Opportunities
Manufacturers Focus Efforts on Formulating the Right Artificial
Tears for Contact Lens Wearers
Environmental Factors Play an Important Role
Nanotechnology and Other Innovative Delivery Techniques Gain
Attention in DES Treatment
Direct-to-Customer Promotions: A Primary Marketing Strategy
Aging Population - A Major Growth Driver
Multi-Factorial Nature of Dry Eye Poses Challenges to Drug Makers
Market Challenges
Lack of Clear Product Differentiation
Drug Formulation Fraught with Difficulties
Low Patient Compliance Limits Market Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Artificial Tears Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Artificial Tears Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Artificial Tears Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Artificial Tears Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Artificial Tears Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Artificial Tears Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Artificial Tears Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Artificial Tears: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Artificial Tears Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Artificial Tears Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Artificial Tears Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Artificial Tears Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Artificial Tears Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 14: European Artificial Tears Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Artificial Tears Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Artificial Tears Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Artificial Tears Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Artificial Tears Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Artificial Tears Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Artificial Tears Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Artificial Tears: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Artificial Tears Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Artificial Tears Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Artificial Tears Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Artificial Tears Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Artificial Tears Market in Russia: A Historic Review
in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Artificial Tears Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 28: Artificial Tears Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Artificial Tears Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Artificial Tears Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Artificial Tears Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Artificial Tears Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Artificial Tears Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Artificial Tears Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Artificial Tears Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Artificial Tears Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Artificial Tears Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Artificial Tears:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Artificial Tears Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Artificial Tears Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 41: Artificial Tears Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Artificial Tears Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Artificial Tears Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 44: Artificial Tears Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Artificial Tears Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Artificial Tears Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Artificial Tears Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Artificial Tears Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Artificial Tears Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Artificial Tears Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Artificial Tears Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Artificial Tears Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Artificial Tears Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Artificial Tears: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Artificial Tears Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Artificial Tears Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 57: Artificial Tears Market in Israel in US$ Thousand:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Artificial Tears Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Artificial Tears Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Artificial Tears Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Artificial Tears Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Artificial Tears Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Artificial Tears Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Artificial Tears Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Artificial Tears Market in Africa: A Historic Review
in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 49
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960376/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article