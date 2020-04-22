Global Artificial Tears Industry

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Tears market worldwide is projected to grow by US$457.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.7%. Artificial Tears, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Artificial Tears will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$16.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$13.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Artificial Tears will reach a market size of US$124.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$127.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Medical Optics Inc.

Allergan, Inc.

Akorn, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis International AG (Alcon, Inc.)

Santen Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. (Novagali Pharma S.A.)









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Dry Eyes - A Lucrative Segment of Ophthalmology Market

Recent Market Activity

Artificial Tears: The First Line and Mainstay Treatment for Dry

Eyes

Other Therapies for Dry Eye

Current & Future Analysis

Developing Countries Display Strong Growth Prospects

Under-reporting of DES Condition Stifles Market Opportunities

Prevalence and Incidence of Dry Eye Syndrome

Select Stats on Prevalence Rates

Concentrated Prescription Dry Eye Products Market Benefits OTC

Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Artificial Tears Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Allergan plc (Ireland)

Akorn, Inc. (USA)

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (USA)

Johnson & Johnson (USA)

Novartis International AG (Switzerland)

Alcon, Inc. (Switzerland)

Santen Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. (Japan)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Companies Focus on New Formulations to Improve Results

Preference for Preservative-Free Artificial Tears on Rise

Management of Dry Eyes Post Eye Surgery Drives Demand for

Artificial Tears

Rise in Mobile Workforce and Number of Smartphone Addicts Spurs

Growth Prospects

An Upswing in Contact Lens Wearers Unfolds New Opportunities

Manufacturers Focus Efforts on Formulating the Right Artificial

Tears for Contact Lens Wearers

Environmental Factors Play an Important Role

Nanotechnology and Other Innovative Delivery Techniques Gain

Attention in DES Treatment

Direct-to-Customer Promotions: A Primary Marketing Strategy

Aging Population - A Major Growth Driver

Multi-Factorial Nature of Dry Eye Poses Challenges to Drug Makers

Market Challenges

Lack of Clear Product Differentiation

Drug Formulation Fraught with Difficulties

Low Patient Compliance Limits Market Opportunities





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960376/?utm_source=PRN



