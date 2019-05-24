Global Artificial Tears Market to 2024 Featuring Allergan, Akorn, Bausch & Lomb, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, & Santen Pharmaceuticals
May 24, 2019, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Tears - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Artificial Tears in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 49 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Allergan, Inc.
- Akorn, Inc.
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novartis International AG
- Santen Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Dry Eyes - A Lucrative Segment of Ophthalmology Market
Artificial Tears: The First Line and Mainstay Treatment for Dry Eyes
Other Therapies for Dry Eye
Current & Future Analysis
Developing Countries Display Strong Growth Prospects
Under-reporting of DES Condition Stifles Market Opportunities
Prevalence and Incidence of Dry Eye Syndrome
Select Stats on Prevalence Rates
Concentrated Prescription Dry Eye Products Market Benefits OTC Market
Multi-Factorial Nature of Dry Eye Poses Challenges to Drug Makers
Aging Population - A Major Growth Driver
Market Challenges
Lack of Clear Product Differentiation
Drug Formulation Fraught with Difficulties
Low Patient Compliance Limits Market Opportunities
3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS
Companies Focus on New Formulations to Improve Results
Preference for Preservative-Free Artificial Tears on Rise
Management of Dry Eyes Post Eye Surgery Drives Demand for Artificial Tears
Rise in Mobile Workforce and Number of Smartphone Addicts Spurs Growth Prospects
An Upswing in Contact Lens Wearers Unfolds New Opportunities
Manufacturers Focus Efforts on Formulating the Right Artificial Tears for Contact Lens Wearers
Environmental Factors Play an Important Role
Nanotechnology and Other Innovative Delivery Techniques Gain Attention in DES Treatment
Direct-to-Customer Promotions: A Primary Marketing Strategy
4. DRY EYE SYNDROME - AN OVERVIEW
Dry Eye - A Common Ophthalmic Condition
Causes of Dry Eyes
Diagnosis of Dry Eye Syndrome
Multi-Factorial Nature of Dry Eye Poses Challenge to Drug Makers
Bridging Chasm between Diagnosis and Treatment of Dry Eye Syndrome
Product Options for Dry Eye Syndrome: Breakdown by Palliative Therapies and Targeted Therapies
KCS Inflammation Cycle
Common Symptoms of KCS
Risk Factors for Dry Eye Disease
Impact of Dry Eye Syndrome on Routine Daily Life Activities: Ranking based on Intensity of Impact Felt by Patients
Novel Approaches to Revolutionize Dry Eye Therapy
Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
Mucin Secretagogues
Hormonal Therapies
Omega-3 Drugs
Muco-Mimetics
Barrier-function Drugs
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Artificial Tears - An Overview
Types of Artificial Tears
Artificial Tears Usage and Dosage
Evolution of Artificial Tears
First-Generation
Second-Generation
Third-Generation
Fourth-Generation
Alternate Treatment Methods
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players
Artificial Tears for Dry Eye Syndrome-Single-use (Unit dose)
Artificial Tears for Dry Eye Syndrome-Multi dose
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Allergan plc (Ireland)
Akorn, Inc. (USA)
Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (USA)
Johnson & Johnson (USA)
Novartis International AG (Switzerland)
Alcon, Inc. (Switzerland)
Santen Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. (Japan)
6.2 Product Launches/Approvals/Introductions
Alcon Launches Systane Complete
Grafton Optical Adds I-LID 'N LASH Ocular Hygiene Product Line from I-MED Pharma
Allergan Introduces TrueTear (Allergan)
Novaliq Introduces NovaTears
Allergan Launches REFRESH OPTIVE MEGA-3
Thea Pharmaceuticals Introduces Thealoz Duo
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Novartis to Spinoff Alcon
I-MED Pharma Signs Distribution Agreement with IMEX
Novartis to In-license ECF843 for Ophthalmic Indications
Johnson & Johnson Acquires Abbott Medical Optics
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 49 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 54)
- The United States (19)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (14)
- France (1)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)
- Middle East (1)
- Africa (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xx93z
