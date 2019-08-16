Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market to Surpass US$ 22,075.2 Million by 2027 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global artisanal ice cream market was valued at US$ 11,642.2 million in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4 % over the forecast period (2019–2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market:

Rising health consciousness among the population is driving growth of the global artisanal ice cream market. Increasing incidence of disorders such as food intolerance and diabetes is encouraging a significant amount of population to opt for artisanal ice cream, which is organic or vegan. Companies around the world are also focusing on offering low sugar or sugar-free artisanal ice cream for diabetic patients. For instance, Paleteria India, a provider of artisanal ice cream, has included sugar-free products in its portfolio of artisanal ice creams.

Furthermore, rising trend of consuming vegan products is also boosting growth of global artisan ice cream market. Companies across the globe are offering vegan artisanal ice cream, which is fueling the market growth. For instance, Van Leeuwen offers vegan artisanal ice cream, which is made from ingredients such as cashew milk, organic coconut milk, pure cocoa butter, organic cane sugar, and organic carob bean among others.

Various key players are focused on increasing the consumer base and global footprint by adopting strategies such as new product launches. For instance, in 2015, Häagen-Dazs, a brand of Nestle U.S., launched six flavors in its artisanal ice cream business, which included Banana Rum Jam, Spiced Pecan Turtle, Tres Leches Brigadeiro, Chocolate Caramelized Oat, Ginger Molasses Cookie, and Applewood Smoked Caramel Almond ice creams.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global artisanal ice cream market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4 % during the forecast period (2019–2027)

North America held significant market share in the global artisanal ice cream market in 2018, owing to the variety of flavors offered by ice cream makers. Moreover, ice cream demand in the U.S. is rising, which in turn is expected to drive growth of artisanal ice cream market in the region.

held significant market share in the global artisanal ice cream market in 2018, owing to the variety of flavors offered by ice cream makers. Moreover, ice cream demand in the U.S. is rising, which in turn is expected to drive growth of artisanal ice cream market in the region. According to the national survey of ice cream makers and retailers conducted by International Dairy Foods Association, in 2017, vanilla flavor was the first preferred choice whereas chocolate flavor stood in the second place on the list of North America's top 10 favorite ice cream flavors.

top 10 favorite ice cream flavors. Increasing mergers and acquisitions in the region is fueling the market growth. For instance, in 2014, Unilever Plc. acquired 'Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto', which is the best-selling packaged gelato in the U.S. Talenti's products are made from the finest ingredients using artisanal methods. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Unilever's market position in global artisan ice cream market and expand its existing ice cream product portfolio.

Some of the major players operating in the global artisanal ice cream market include Unilever, Van Leeuwen , Nestlé S.A., Bi-Rite Creamery, Carmela Ice Cream Co., Gracie's Ice Cream, Boho Gelato, High Road Craft Brands, True & 12 Handmade Ice Cream, and Fiasco Gelato Cafes Ltd.

Report Segmentation:

Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market, By Flavor:

Chocolate



Vanilla



Fruit & Nuts



Others

Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



Specialty Stores



Online Channel



Others

Global Artisanal Ice Cream Market, By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East



GCC





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



Northern Africa





Central Africa





South Africa

Company Profiles

