Global Aseptic Packaging Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Market Forecast to Expand at a CAGR of 11.30% in Value Terms and 5.5% in Volume Terms from 2019-2027

DUBLIN, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aseptic Packaging Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aseptic packaging market was valued at US$ 42.93 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



The growing demand for food preservatives and increased use of sustainable packaging across the globe throughout the forecast period from 2019-2027 is contributing to the growth of the aseptic packaging market. The rising urban population coupled with the growing packaging industry worldwide is anticipated to enhance market demand over the forecast period. In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global aseptic packaging market.



In 2018, the global sales volume of aseptic packaging was around 355 Bn units. Growth of the dairy beverages market and a surge in demand for convenience products are some other major factors expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The global dairy beverages market was valued more than US$ 65 Bn and is projected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 5% in years to come. The rising demand for aseptic packaging from the food & beverage industry is one of the promising factors anticipated to enhance market growth over the forecast period. The increase in demand for ready-to-eat food products and growing investments by major market players in emerging economies of the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa are presumed to drive the market demand throughout the forecast period.



Key Market Movements:

The global aseptic packaging market is expanding at a CAGR of 11.30% in value terms and 5.5% in volume terms for the anticipated period from 2019 to 2027

The Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2018 owing to rising food & beverage industry in the region. China and India are the major contributors to the growth of the Asia Pacific aseptic packaging market due to changing lifestyles, increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization in the aforementioned countries.

dominated the global market in 2018 owing to rising food & beverage industry in the region. and are the major contributors to the growth of the aseptic packaging market due to changing lifestyles, increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization in the aforementioned countries. North America had a significant share in the market owing to developed countries accompanied by established food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Growing government regulations are anticipated to enhance the market over the forecast period.

had a significant share in the market owing to developed countries accompanied by established food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Growing government regulations are anticipated to enhance the market over the forecast period. Based on the type, the cartons segment contributed to a major share in the global aseptic packaging market in 2018. Wide application of cartons for packaging of liquid products such as soups, juices, milk, sauces, syrups, and others is the key reason for the segment growth.

Investments, collaborations, and acquisitions are expected to be the major strategies followed by key players

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics



4. Global Aseptic Packaging (AP) Market, by Material Type , 2017-2027 (US$ Bn) (Units)



5. Global Aseptic Packaging (AP) Market, by Type , 2017-2027 (US$ Bn) (Units)



6. Global Aseptic Packaging (AP) Market, by Application , 2017-2027 (US$ Bn) (Units)



7. North America Aseptic Packaging (AP) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn) (Units)



8. Europe Aseptic Packaging (AP) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn) (Units)



9. Asia Pacific Aseptic Packaging (AP) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn) (Units)



10. Rest of the World Aseptic Packaging (AP) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn) (Units)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. SCHOTT AG

11.2. Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.

11.3. Amcor PLC

11.4. Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

11.5. Tetra Laval International S.A.

11.6. Robert Bosch GmbH

11.7. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,

11.8. Sealed Air Corporation

11.9. SIG Combibloc Group AG

11.10. Coveris Holdings S.A.

11.11. DS Smith PLC

11.12. Becton, Dickinson and Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hv5ae4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

