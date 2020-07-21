Global Aseptic Sampling Market (2020 to 2025) - Patent Expiry of Major Drugs Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aseptic Sampling Market by Type (Manual [Type (Traditional, Single-use), Product (Bags, Bottles, Syringes, Accessories)], Automatic), Application (Upstream, Downstream), Technique (Off-line, On-line), End User (R&D, CMO, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aseptic sampling market is projected to reach USD 473.8 million by 2025 from USD 263.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is driven majorly by factors such as the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, stringent government regulations to ensure drug safety, and funding to support life sciences research activities. On the other hand, issues related to leachables and extractable from single-use products are restraining market growth.

By type, the manual aseptic sampling segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the aseptic sampling market is segmented into manual aseptic sampling and automated aseptic sampling. The manual aseptic segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Manual aseptic sampling has traditionally been used in pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing. Also, manufacturers are reluctant to shift to automatic sampling, citing high costs and the need to train staff to handle automated sampling processes.

By end-user, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers segment dominated the aseptic sampling market in 2019.

Based on end-user, the aseptic sampling market is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract research and manufacturing organizations, R&D departments, and other end users. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers segment accounted for the largest share of the aseptic sampling market in 2019, primarily due to the increasing adoption of aseptic sampling in existing manufacturing facilities owing to advantages such as low capital cost and easy implementation.

Asia Pacific aseptic sampling market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the expanding biomanufacturing sector, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, and the growing outsourcing of bioproduction processes to this region from North America and Europe.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Aseptic Sampling Market Overview

4.2 North America: Aseptic Sampling Market, by Type

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Aseptic Sampling Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals

5.1.1.2 Advantages of Single-Use Aseptic Sampling Systems in Improving Process Efficiency and Reducing the Risk of Product Cross-Contamination

5.1.1.3 Stringent Government Regulations for Ensuring Drug Safety

5.1.1.4 Funding to Support Life Science Research Activities

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Issues Related to Leachables and Extractables

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increased Risk of Pandemics and Communicable Diseases

5.1.3.2 Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

5.1.3.3 Patent Expiry of Major Drugs

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Waste Disposal

5.1.4.2 Slow Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

5.1.4.3 Slowdown in R&D Activities Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic

6 Aseptic Sampling Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Manual Aseptic Sampling

6.2.1 Manual Aseptic Sampling Market, by Product

6.2.1.1 Bags

6.2.1.1.1 High Adoption of Bags in the R&D and Commercial Production of Biopharmaceuticals to Support the Growth of This Segment

6.2.1.2 Bottles

6.2.1.2.1 Aseptic Sampling Bottles are Available in Single-Use and Autoclavable Forms

6.2.1.3 Syringes

6.2.1.3.1 Syringes for Aseptic Sampling are Widely Used in R&D and Process Development to Eliminate Products

6.2.1.4 Accessories

6.3 Automated Aseptic Sampling

6.3.1 Automated Sampling Systems Offer Advantages Such As Improved Batch Yields



7 Aseptic Sampling Market, by Technique

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Off-Line Sampling Technique

7.2.1 Off-Line Sampling Technique Segment to Dominate the Aseptic Sampling Market

7.3 At-Line Sampling Technique

7.3.1 At-Line Analyzers Do Not Require Plumbing and Analyze Multiple Samples from a Variety of Locations Within the Plant

7.4 On-Line Sampling Technique

7.4.1 On-Line Sampling is a Trending Method As it Offers Consistency and Certainty in Results



8 Aseptic Sampling Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Upstream Processes

8.2.1 Higher Importance of Aseptic Conditions in This Stage is Supporting the Growth of This Market Segment

8.3 Downstream Processes

8.3.1 Advantages of Using Single-Use Systems in Downstream Processes Increasing the Demand for Aseptic Sampling



9 Aseptic Sampling Market, by End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

9.2.1 Favorable Government Regulations on Drug Safety Resulting in the High Adoption of Aseptic Sampling Systems in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.3 Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations

9.3.1 Multinational Pharmaceutical Companies are Outsourcing their Research and Manufacturing Services to Cdmos and Cros in Emerging Economies

9.4 R&D Departments

9.4.1 with Growing Availability of Single-Use Upstream and Downstream Solutions, the Adoption of These Systems is Expected to Increase in R&D Departments

9.5 Other End Users



10 Aseptic Sampling Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 Us is the Largest Market for Aseptic Sampling Systems in North America

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 R&D Facilities are more Likely to Adopt Single-Use Technologies As they Reduce Set-Up Cost and Initial Investment

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Strong Research Infrastructure and Manufacturing Base Support the Strong Position of Germany in the European Market

10.3.2 Uk

10.3.2.1 Growth in the Life Sciences Industry to Drive the Market for Aseptic Sampling in the Uk

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Development for Life Sciences R&D to Support Market Growth in France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Increasing R&D Investments by Pharmaceutical Companies to Increase the Demand for Aseptic Sampling in the Country

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Increasing R&D Activities in Pharmaceutical Companies to Drive Market Growth in Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Government Initiatives to Boost the Biotechnology Industry to Drive Market Growth in Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Government Initiatives and Strategic Initiatives by Key Players to Strengthen the Biotechnology Sector in the Country

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Government Initiatives have Strengthened the Life Sciences Industry in India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

11.4.1 Stars

11.4.2 Emerging Leaders

11.4.3 Pervasive

11.4.4 Emerging Companies

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 Key Partnerships and Agreements

11.5.2 Key Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Merck Kgaa

12.2 Sartorius Stedim Biotech

12.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.4 Danaher Corporation

12.5 Saint-Gobain

12.6 GEA Group

12.7 Qualitru Sampling Systems

12.8 Keofitt

12.9 Gem Group

12.10 W. L. Gore & Associates

12.11 Flownamics Analytical Instruments

12.12 Lonza

12.13 Trace Analytics

12.14 VWR International, Llc. (Avantor, Inc.)

12.15 Bbi-Biotech Gmbh

12.16 Advanced Microdevices Pvt. Ltd.

12.17 Deltalab

12.18 Other Companies

12.18.1 MTC Bio

12.18.2 Biomatics Technology

12.18.3 Labplas



13 Appendix



