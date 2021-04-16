Global Asphalt Pavers Market Analysis Report 2020-2027 Featuring Caterpillar, Sunroc, Astec, Gencor, Wirtgen, Volvo, Ammann, Sumitomo, Fayat, Sany, Zoomlion, VT Leeboy, Shantui, and XCMG

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asphalt Pavers Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type; By Screed Type; By Operating Weight; By Paving Width; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global asphalt pavers market size is expected to reach USD 1,410.03 million by 2027



China is focusing on the development of its western region. In line with this, it has announced various infrastructure projects for the Tibet region as well. India is mainly focusing on the development of its transport network by investing heavily in road and rail infrastructure. Furthermore, the country is focusing on improving power infrastructure by building thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar power stations.



Traffic has grown by 150 times over the last 50 years, while roads have increased by 9 times during the same period. The quality of roads in India is quite poor, leading to annual economic losses of US$ 4 Bn to US$ 7 Bn. The Indian construction equipment market has the potential to grow up to significantly, owing to the government's focus on infrastructure developments.



Intelligent pavement refers to the pavement of asphalt using asphalt pavers equipped with global positioning systems (GPS) based mapping sensors and optional feedback controls. It is one of the most important progress made in roadway construction and has been widely adopted by Europe and China's manufacturers.



In order to meet the changing need of the European market coupled with increasing demand for higher levels of operator comfort and safety. Despite their smaller dimensions, manufacturers are continuing to improve the operator's working environment by adding more comfort and safety features to their machines. For instance, Hamm's newly launched Asphalt Pavers enhance maximum possible operators' comfort, exceptionally good visibility, and the highest possible operational safety.



Market participants such as Caterpillar, Sunroc Corporation, Astec Industry, Gencor Industries, Inc., Wirtgen group, Volvo CE, Ammann, Sumitomo, Fayat Group, Sany, Zoomlion, VT Leeboy, Shantui, and XCMG are some of the key players operating in the global market.

Market players are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, technological advancements to have a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in July 2020, Gencor Industries announced a definitive agreement to acquire paver business from Blaw Knox, the Pennsylvania, U.S. based paver equipment manufacturer.

Caterpillar

Astec Industry

Wirtgen group

Volvo CE

Ammann

Sumitomo

Fayat Group

Sany

Zoomlion

VT Leeboy

Shantui

XCMG

