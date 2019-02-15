Global Asset Tracking Market 2019-2024: Asset Tracking Market Growth will be Driven by AI and IoT Enabled Long Tail Enterprise Assets

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asset Tracking Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Connection Type, Mobility, Location Determination, and Industry Verticals 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates asset tracking technologies, solutions, and ecosystem including major players. The report assesses the impacts of various use case specific considerations in terms of asset technology and solution selection. The report also analyzes the market outlook for asset tracking globally, regionally, and by major country in each region.



The asset tracking market has witnessed substantial economies of scale improvements in recently years due to inexpensive connectivity and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications equipment and services. The advent of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) solutions leveraging M2M and other supporting technologies enables anytime, anywhere, any type of asset tracking. In addition, advancements in miniaturization and communications have made lower value asset tracking more practical, expanding the range of potential industries and asset types.



There are substantial factors to consider when approaching the broader asset tracking market, which include asset class, value, and degree of mobility. Whereas asset tracking has historically been largely fleet-focused (commercial trucks, trailers, vans, and cars), there is great potential for expansion towards non-vehicle related assets. However, the market is currently constrained by the relatively low number of enterprise connected assets across certain important asset classes. Leading asset tracking solution companies are focusing on the asset value to a business or governmental organization rather than the book value of the asset itself. A consultative marketing and sales approach is necessary to inform enterprise, first of the value of interconnecting business assets, and secondly demonstrative asset tracking outcomes the bring value straight to the bottom line.



There are also opportunities for technology integration, such as leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for enhanced decision making. There are many roles that AI may play, ranging from machine learning and analytics to improved cybersecurity for connected enterprise assets. By way of example, the recent Blackberry acquisition of Cylance represents a cybersecurity play that may be parlayed into IoT device security and combined with asset tracking solutions for greater overall enterprise security.



The report provides analysis and forecasts by infrastructure such as asset tracking by software, which includes: Cost Management, Audit Management, Procurement Management, Condition Monitoring, Inventory Management, and more. This report evaluates the market for asset tracking technology components including M2M Communication, Embedded, On-board and Remote Computing Systems. The report also assesses the impact of AI (including Machine Learning, Image and Patter Recognition, Neural Networking, and more), blockchain, and big data (including storage and data analytics) in support of asset tracking solutions. The report also evaluates cloud (including central and edge computing) vs. non-cloud based solutions.



This report also assesses asset tracking by category, such as fleet management. This is further broken down by land and non-land vehicles and vehicle types with great details for commercial trucks, vans, cars, and special-purpose vehicles. In terms of non-roadway vehicles, the report assesses aviation, railway, and water-based vehicle market potential. For the aviation market, it includes asset tracking for planes, helicopters, and ground support equipment. The report also analyzes the non-fleet tracking market including assets in smart buildings and smart workplaces.



The report provides forecasting for the aforementioned as wells by region and country for market sizing by revenue as well as unit deployment from 2019 through 2024. This includes quantitative data and projections with market segmentation by technology, technology components and integration, infrastructure, connection type, range of mobility, location requirements, and by industry vertical from 2019 to 2024.



Key Findings:

Rapid growth of Real-time Location Systems (RTLS): 17.4% CAGR through 2024

Global asset tracking market will reach $32.0B by 2024, growing at 14.9% CAGR

by 2024, growing at 14.9% CAGR Blockchain will become an important part of asset tracking software and services

Asset tracking solutions are becoming viable for sub- $1,000 book value asset tracking

book value asset tracking Global asset tracking market for AI in embedded devices will grow at 28.2% through 2024

Leading companies will combine asset tracking and device security as a combined solution

IoT supported asset tracking market will account for 93% of all enterprise and industrial solutions

There is anticipated to be substantial vendor consolidation in the asset tracking market through 2024

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Asset Tracking Overview

2.2 Asset Types

2.3 Asset Tracking Market Segmentation

2.4 Business Drivers for Asset Tracking

2.5 Asset Tracking Technologies



3 Asset Tracking Solutions

3.1 Solution Considerations

3.2 Solution Needs

3.3 Specific Solutions

3.4 Asset Tracking Infrastructure and Services



4 Asset Tracking in Industry Verticals

4.1 Aviation and Aerospace

4.2 Automotive and Transportation Systems

4.3 Healthcare

4.4 Manufacturing and Industrial Automation

4.5 Warehousing, Logistics, and Shipping

4.6 Government (State and Local)

4.7 Travel and Hospitality

4.8 Consumer Electronics

4.9 Agriculture and Livestock Management

4.10 Extraction and Energy: Oil, Gas, Timber, and Mining

4.11 Food and Beverages

4.12 Education and Training

4.13 Construction and Building Automation

4.14 Robotics and Drones

4.15 Financial Services

4.16 Information and Communications Technology

4.17 Energy Exploration and Distribution

4.18 Textiles and Chemicals



6 Asset Tracking Market Forecasts 2019 - 2024

6.1 Aggregate Global Asset Tracking Market

6.2 Asset Tracking Market by Segment

6.3 Asset Tracking Market by Asset Type

6.4 Asset Tracking Market by Function

6.5 Asset Tracking Market by Application

6.6 Asset Tracking Market by Deployment Type

6.7 Asset Tracking Market by Mobility: Fixed, Portable, and Mobile

6.8 Asset Tracking Market by Wireless Device Type

6.9 Asset Tracking Market by Connectivity Type: Wired and Wireless

6.10 Asset Tracking Market by Enterprise Type

6.11 Asset Tracking Market by Industry Vertical

6.12 Asset Tracking Market by Device Segmentation

6.13 Asset Tracking Market by Solution

6.14 Asset Tracking Market by Technology Components

6.15 Asset Tracking Market by Technology Support and Integration

6.16 Asset Tracking Market by Region

6.17 Asset Tracking Market by Unit Deployment



7 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.3 Automotive Companies

7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.5 Communication Service Providers

7.6 Computing Companies

7.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

7.9 Equipment (Asset Tracking) Providers

7.10 Networking Equipment Providers

7.11 Networking Security Providers

7.12 Semiconductor Companies

7.13 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.14 Software Providers

7.15 Smart City System Integrators

7.16 Automation System Providers

7.17 Social Media Companies

7.18 Workplace Solution Providers

7.19 Enterprise and Government



