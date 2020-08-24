Global Asset Tracking Market by RFID Solution, Asset Type, Use Case, and Industry Verticals 2020-2025
The "Asset Tracking Market by RFID Solution, Asset Type, Use Case, and Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025" report
There are substantial factors to consider when considering the asset tracking market including asset class, value, and degree of mobility. Commensurate with asset class and tracking needs is the choice of technology to fit a given solution. There are a few important technologies involved in asset tracking, some of which are relatively expensive, but provide seamless 24 X 7 tracking, while others are less expensive, but only provide tracking when within range of a wireless tracking device.
RFID based solutions represent one of the most cost-effective methods that may be used with a variety of assets, use cases, and form factors. For example, RFID-enabled "slap-and-track" enables fast and easy tracking for many use cases ranging from shipping to asset loss prevention. However, RFID based solutions rely upon RFID tag communication with an RFID reader within signal range. This is a limitation as compared to solutions that may continuously track assets on an uninterrupted basis regionally or globally.
This report assesses the RFID-based asset tracking market including solutions, asset types tracked, use cases, and industry verticals. The report evaluates companies and strategies for the general RFID market as well as market analysis and forecasting for the RFID-enabled "slap-and-track" asset tracking market including solutions by type, implementation, assets, industries, and regions. The report also provides specific recommendations by company type and technology/solution provider.
Target Audience:
- M2M and IoT companies
- Logistics services companies
- Systems integration companies
- Smart city integration companies
- Data management and analytics companies
- Asset tracking software and services companies
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Asset Tracking Market Segmentation
3.0 Introduction
4.0 Asset Tracking Solutions
5.0 Asset Tracking in Industry Verticals
6.0 Company Analysis
7.0 Asset Tracking Market Forecasts 2020 - 2025
8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
9.0 Appendix: Slap-and-Track Asset Tracking Solutions Market 2020 - 2025
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/23j2bf
